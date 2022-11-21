Reyna’s Dortmund advances, draw for Pulisic’s Chelsea, win for Steffen’s Middlesbrough

Thursday’s soccer news starts in the DFB Pokal with Gio Reyna subbing on in the 68th for Borussia Dortmund in their 2-0 win at Hannover 96. An own-goal put Dortmund up in the 11th and Jude Bellingham converted a 71st minute penalty. Dortmund finished a man down with a red card to Karim Adeyemi in the 85th minute. George Bello’s Arminia Bielefield lost 6-0 at VfB Stuttgart to goals in the 20th, 24th, 29th, 39th, 52nd, and 67th minutes. Jordan Pefok wasn’t in the squad for Union Berlin’s 2-0 home win over Heidenheim. Tymoteusz Puchacz opened the scoring for Union Berlin in the 7th minute and Sven Michel made it 2-0 in the 52nd.

In the Premier League, Christian Pulisic subbed on in the 61st minute of Chelsea’s 0-0 draw at Brentford. Both teams put five shots on target.

“Brentford make it very difficult for you to control,” Chelsea manager Graham Potter said. “They do what they do really well, use the front two, use set pieces, long throws, long balls into the box that you have to deal with and make it unstable. So not easy but the positives are a clean sheet and a point. That’s four points in two away matches, which is positive and when we did control it, we did it quite well. It’s a point and we have to move on.”

Zack Steffen’s Middlesbrough won 4-1 at Wigan Athletic in the Championship. Trailing from a 34th minute goal, Middlesbrough’s Isaiah Jones equalized in the 44th. Boro took the lead from a Duncan Watmore goal in the 51st with Hayden Hackney making it 3-1 in the 57th. Chuba Akpom converted a Middlesbrough penalty in the 69th minute. Matthew Hoppe wasn’t in the squad for Middlesbrough.

Ricardo Pepi’s Groningen won 3-0 at Dordrecht in the Eredivisie. Neraysho Kanaswirjo scored in the 42nd and 81st with Pepi finishing off the Groningen goals in the 90th minute. In Belgium, Owen Otasowie wasn’t in the squad for Club Brugge’s 3-0 home win over Sint-Truidense. Hans Vanaken opened the scoring in the 21st with Club Brugge playing a man up from the 63rd. Club Brugge’s Roman Yaremchuk scored in the 66th and Andreas Skov Olsen made it 3-0 in the 71st minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic won 4-0 at Motherwell to advance in the Scottish League Cup. Lile Abada scored in the 44th and 56th with Reo Hatate making it 3-0 in the 60th. Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi added a fourth Celtic goal in the 76th minute. Celtic plays Kilmarnock in the semifinals on January 15.

“Cup games away from home always have the danger of an upset,” Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said. “And the way the opposition approach it, they can have a go and I thought they did. They tried to stop us from playing our football but we were clean with our passing and probably should have put the game to be earlier but I’m still pleased overall.”

Christian Ramirez subbed on at halftime for Aberdeen in their 4-1 home win over Partick Thistle. Aberdeen’s Duk scored in the 16th, an own-goal doubled the lead in the 31st, and Hayden Coulson made it 3-0 in the 35th. Partick Thistle pulled a goal back in the 53rd, but it was Ryan Duncan scoring Aberdeen’s fourth in the 85th minute. Aberdeen plays Rangers in the semifinals on January 14.

James Sands and Malik Tillman’s Rangers shutout Dundee 1-0 at home on a 10th minute Steve Davis goal. Tillman subbed out in the 73rd minute and Sands saw yellow in the 83rd.

“We are in the semifinal and that is what we wanted before the game,” Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronkhorst said. “We play Aberdeen now at Hampden in January so I think that is good for us. But I wasn’t happy with the performance today, especially in the second half. I think we were, in the last half an hour, not playing well and could have had it more difficult.”

Luca de la Torre was on the bench for Celta Vigo’s 4-1 loss at Real Valladolid in La Liga. Falling behind in the 32nd minute, Oscar Rodriguez equalized for Celta Vigo in the 43rd. Real Valladolid added goals in the 62nd, 74th, and 79th minutes.

