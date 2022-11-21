Roman Celentano, Djordje Mihailovic, Paxton Pomykal, and John Tolkin are potential difference-makers in the MLS playoffs

By Jason Davis – WASHINGTON, DC (Oct 14, 2022) US Soccer Players – The MLS Cup playoff scene is set for the big names to take their star turn. The spotlight is brightest on the league’s most-celebrated group of players, including Golden Boot winner Nashville’s Hany Mukthar, his rival for the Landon Donovan Most Valuable Player Award Austin FC’s Sebastian Driussi, and those with a European-league pedigree like the Galaxy’s Javier Hernandez and Inter Miami’s Gonzalo Higuain.

Whether they will prove difference-makers in their team’s playoff fortunes is always the story leading into the playoffs, but postseasons normally hinge on more than that. The players that helped get their teams to this point also have to step up in key moments. For one, the pressure of the playoffs is new.

FC Cincinnati’s uplifting turn from last-place finisher to MLS Cup playoff squad couldn’t have happened without one of the league’s best attacks. Luciano Acosta, Brenner, and Brandon Vazquez combined to become one of the league’s most dangerous trios at the front of the formation. Cincinnati’s push into the postseason benefits from the summer arrival of Matt Miazga, who joined fellow US international Geoff Cameron at the back. Still, if we’re looking for a someone who will prove crucial to their playoff chances, we should focus on Roman Celentano.

Cincinnati’s goalkeeper has a tough job. Not because they lack quality defenders but because the team’s open approach leaves it susceptible to giving up multiple big chances. Cincinnati leverages the abilities of its forward three to win games and isn’t likely to go into a shell when it lines up against the Red Bulls on Saturday. That means Celentano will need to step up.

A rookie out of Indiana University, Celentano is the youngest starting goalkeeper in the playoffs. At 22, Celentano was thrust into the starting role when Alec Kann suffered an injury in April. Despite Kann’s return to action, Noonan stuck with Celentano as his first-choice keeper.

The East’s second seed is CF Montreal. This was something of a “no one saw it coming” season for Montreal, though there was plenty of talent available to head coach Wilfried Nancy. Still, what Nancy did with his available talent far exceeded expectations.

Nancy did some of that work without American midfielder Djordje Mihailovic due to a mid-season injury that kept him out for two months. Robbed of one of the league’s best creators and the key to its attack, CF Montreal found other ways to score goals. Forward Kei Kamara, back in MLS after a year out of the league, helped fill the void.

Mihailovic’s injury depressed his numbers in 2022, but his return to full health sets him up to lead Montreal in the playoffs as part of an MLS swansong. Mihailovic will join Dutch side AZ Alkmaar when CF Montreal’s season ends, providing him and his teammates with some extra incentive to make this playoff run count. Starting with the first-round matchup against Orlando, 23-year-old Mihailovic and CF Montreal will have the stage to add to a standout regular season.

Down in Texas, FC Dallas executed a significant turnaround from an 11th-place finish in the Western Conference last season, claiming the third seed in the playoffs. Dallas will host Minnesota United on Sunday with attacker Jesus Ferreira center stage after an 18-goal campaign. Starting behind Ferreira in Dallas’s formation, fellow academy graduate Paxton Pomykal is primed for a star turn from midfield. The 22-year-old has played in over 30 regular season games in 2021 and 2022.

Pomykal isn’t new to the playoffs. He was a part of a young FC Dallas team that pushed eventual champion Seattle into added time in the first round back in 2019, a showing that seems to promise great things for the player and the club. A few twists and turns later, Dallas is again good enough to be a threat for postseason honors, and Pomykal is in the best form of his career. Whoever else is in the scene for Dallas, Pomykal will have a big role to play in its execution.

Then there’s the New York Red Bulls, the youngest team in MLS (average age: 24.3 years) and, via a 4th-place finish in the Eastern Conference, the youngest playoff team. This version of the Red Bulls doesn’t have any out-and-out stars, but it does have a host of potential scene-stealers.

Fullback John Tolkin is one obvious candidate. 2022 was the 20-year-old’s second full season as the first-choice left-back under coach Gerhard Struber, and Tolkin set a new carer high for appearances and minutes played. Tolkin’s rise generated interest from European clubs and pushed the Red Bulls to sign him to a contract extension just last week.

For any team that plays the very much en-vogue high-pressing style that the Red Bulls utilize to excellent effect, Toklin is an asset. Last season, Tolkin entered as an extra-time substitute in the Red Bulls’ heartbreaking 1-0 loss to the Union in the first round of the playoffs. Expect him to play a much bigger role when New York welcomes Celentano and FC Cincinnati to town on Saturday.

Jason Davis is the founder of MatchFitUSA.com and the host of The United States of Soccer on SiriusXM. Contact him: matchfitusa@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter.

Photo by Dave Bernal – ISIPhotos.com