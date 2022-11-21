MLS Week 34: Orlando City beats Columbus in the East, Minnesota and Real Salt Lake win in the West

Week 34 of the 2022 Major League Soccer season began with Decision Day for the Eastern Conference and NYCFC winning 2-1 at Atlanta United. Gabriel Pereira put New York up in the 9th minute with Heber doubling the lead in the 60th. Andrew Gutman pulled a goal back for Atlanta in the 67th minute. NYCFC finished 3rd with Atlanta in 11th-place.

Chicago and New England drew 1-1 at Soldier Field. Dylan Borrero put the Revs up in the 88th and Alex Monis equalized for the Fire two minutes into stoppage time. The Revolution finished 10th with Chicago in 12th-place.

“Well, that was the story of our season right there, that game,” New England coach Bruce Arena said. “To walk off the field without three points is a crime. We had to work hard, not to say that we were the dominant team in the game, but we got the goal that made a difference, and that we can’t defend the throw-in at the end of the game is just ridiculous really, so that’s there’s been probably five or six games similar to that this year and that’s why we’re not in the playoffs.”

FC Cincinnati beat DC United 5-2 at Audi Field. Luciano Acosta scored for Cincinnati in the 6th with Brenner making it 3-0 with goals in the 8th and 24th minutes. DC’s Ravel Morrison scored in the 26th, but Brenner scored again in the 37th. Kristian Fletcher pulled a goal back for United in the 46th but Cincinnati’s Brandon Vazquez finished off the goals in the 53rd minute. Cincinnati finished 5th with DC 14th.

“Yeah, it’s a neat moment for the group, for the players, the staff,” Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “Certainly, everybody that’s involved in the club and the fan base, this was a special day. We’re going to try to enjoy the heck out of it because these players, and staff, have worked so hard to get to this point.”

Montreal won 3-1 at Inter Miami. Djordje Mihailovic scored for Montreal in the 5th, Lassi Lappalainen made it 2-0 in the 8th, and Kei Kamara added a goal in the 36th. An own-goal put Miami on the board in the 85th minute. Montreal finished 2nd and Inter Miami 6th.

The Red Bulls shutout Charlotte FC 2-0 at home. Elias Manoel scored in the 8th and 55th minutes with New York goalkeeper Carlos Coronel making six saves. The Red Bulls finished 4th with Charlotte 9th.

Orlando City beat Columbus 2-1 at Exploria Stadium. The Crew’s Derrick Etienne scored in the 38th with Orlando’s Junior Urso equalizing in the 56th. Facundo Torres converted an Orlando penalty in the 84th minute. Orlando finished 7th with Columbus in 8th.

Philadelphia shutout Toronto 4-0 at home. Daniel Gazdag put the Union up in the 4th minute with Mikkel Uhre doubling the lead in the 43nd. Gazdag converted a 60th minute penalty, scoring again in the 63rd. The Union finished 1st in the East with Toronto in 13th-place.

Moving to Decision Day in the Western Conference, Austin and Colorado drew 1-1 at Q2 Stadium. Sebastian Driussi converted an Austin penalty in the 81st minute with the Rapids equalizing three minutes into stoppage time. Austin finished 2nd and the Rapids 10th.

Dallas beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 at Toyota Stadium. Sebastian Lletget put Dallas up in the 33rd with Graham Zusi equalizing for Sporting in the 51st minute. Paul Arriola scored for Dallas in the 65th minute. Dallas finished 3rd with Sporting KC 12th.

The LA Galaxy came back to win 3-1 at Houston. Sebastian Ferreira scored for the Dynamo in the 8th minute with LA’s Ricard Puig equalizing in the 31st and Chicharito Hernandez giving them the lead in the 32nd. LA’s Dejan Jovelic scored in the 69th minute. The Galaxy finished in 4th with Houston in 13th-place.

Nashville won 1-0 at LAFC from a Teal Bunbury goal in the 53rd minute. Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis made 14 saves to keep the clean sheet. LAFC finished 1st with Nashville 5th.

Minnesota United beat Vancouver 2-0 at home. Franco Fragapane scored in the 17th and Jonathan Gonzalez doubled the lead in the 77th. United goalkeeper Dayne St Clair made seven saves for the shutout. Minnesota finished 6th and Vancouver 9th.

Real Salt Lake beat Portland 3-1 at home. Jefferson Savarino scored for RSL in the 19th, Rubio Rubin doubled the lead in the 48th, and Bode Davis made it 3-0 in the 82nd. Portland’s Dairon Asprilla scored in the 87th minute. Real Salt Lake finished 7th with Portland 8th.

Seattle and San Jose drew 2-2 at Lumen Field. Nicolas Lodeiro scored for the Sounders in the 1st and Jeremy Ebobisse equalized in the 4th. Lodeiro scored again in the 49th with Cade Cowell equalizing for San Jose in the 75th minute. Seattle finished 11th with San Jose in 14th-place.

2022 MLS Playoffs – First Round

East

Montreal vs Orlando City

NYCFC vs Inter Miami

Red Bulls vs Cincinnati

West

Austin vs Real Salt Lake

Dallas vs Minnesota

LA Galaxy vs Nashville

Photo by Jeremy Olson – ISIPhotos.com