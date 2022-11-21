Wins for Juventus, Chelsea and Dortmund, draw for Benfica in the Champions League

Thursday’s soccer news once again starts with the USMNT players in the Champions League, with Weston McKennie’s Juventus beating Maccabi Haifa 3-1 at home in group H. Adrien Ribot put Juve up in the 35th and Dusan Vlahovic doubled the lead in the 50th. Maccabi Haifa pulled a goal back in the 75th but Ribot finished off the Juventus goals in the 83rd. Juventus is in 3rd-place in the group on three points, trailing leaders PSG and 2nd-place Benfica by four points.

“I would say that tonight the lads were very intelligent even if I did not like that last 15 minutes when we left the game,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said “You have to keep playing with passing speed to be able to score three, four, five, six goals, otherwise it is a problem. We were lucky. After the game there was a silence in the locker room that spoke volumes.”

Also in group H, John Brooks was on the bench for Benfica’s 1-1 home draw with PSG. Benfica fell behind in the 22nd, equalizing through an own-goal in the 41st minute. PSG is ahead of Benfica at the top of the group H table on the total goals scored tiebreaker with both on seven points and a +3 goal difference.

In group E, Sergino Dest’s Milan lost 3-0 at Chelsea. Christian Pulisic was on the bench for Chelsea. Wesley Fofana put Chelsea up in the 24th with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring in the 56th. Reece James finished off the Chelsea goals in the 62nd minute. 2nd-place Chelsea and 3rd-place AC Milan are tied on points with four, trailing group leaders Red Bull Salzburg by a point.

Cameron Carter-Vickers wasn’t in the squad for Celtic’s 3-1 loss at RB Leipzig in group F. Trailing from the 27th minute, Jota equalized for Celtic in the 48th. RB Leipzig added goals in the 64th and 77th minutes. Celtic is in 4th-place in the group with one point, trailing 3rd-place Leipzig by two points.

“Our general play was good,” Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said “We were creating good opportunities and our press was good. We were really aggressive and credit to the players, they took on an aggressive approach. At this level, there are fine margins between success and failure and we fell on the wrong line of it again.”

Gio Reyna wasn’t in the squad for Borussia Dortmund’s 4-1 win at Sevilla in group G. Raphael Guerreiro put Dortmund up in the 6th with Jude Bellingham scoring in the 41st and Karim Adeyemi making it 3-0 in the 43rd. Sevilla pulled a goal back in the 51st, but Julian Brandt scored Dortmund’s fourth goal in the 75th minute. Borussia Dortmund is in 2nd-place in the group with six points, three behind leaders Manchester City.

“We can take away a lot of positives and need to improve a few things,” Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said. “It was hard work. The atmosphere at the stadium was very good, you don’t get anything on a plate here. We scored four goals, that’s not to be taken for granted. We’ll need a similar performance next Tuesday to win. Six points are not enough to qualify for the knockout stages.”

Moving to the Championship, Zack Steffen was in goal for Middlesbrough’s 1-0 home win over Birmingham City, making four saves. Chuba Akpom scored for Boro in the 23rd minute. Matthew Hoppe wasn’t in the squad for Middlesbrough. Matthew Olosunde missed Preston North End’s 1-0 home win over West Brom. Emil Riis Jakobsen scored in the 7th minute.

In MLS, Charlotte and Columbus drew 2-2 at Bank of America Stadium. Lucas Zelarayan put the Crew up in the 36th and Luis Diaz doubled the lead in the 54th. Charlotte’s Daniel Rios pulled a goal back in the 58th and Andre Shinyashiki equalized four minutes into stoppage time. Columbus is now in 7th-place, a point above Orlando City with the two playing each other on Sunday at Exploria Stadium. Charlotte is in 9th and can only move up a spot at the Red Bulls.

Inter Miami beat Orlando City 4-1 at home, qualifying for the playoffs. Leonardo Campana put Inter up in the 1st minute with Gonzalo Higuain adding a goal in the 38th and converting a penalty in the 52nd. Ariel Lassiter made it 4-1 Inter in the 56th with Orlando’s Ercan Kara scoring in the 71st. 5th-place Inter hosts 2nd-place Montreal on Sunday in Fort Lauderdale.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

England vs USWNT is on Fox at 3pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Lyon vs Toulouse at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Gil Vicente vs Estoril at 3:15pm ET.

Photo by Nderim Kaceli – IPA via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com