Chandler’s Eintracht and Otasowie’s Club Brugge finish second in Champions League groups

Wednesday’s soccer news starts in the Champions League, where Timmy Chandler was on the bench for Eintracht’s 2-1 win at Sporting to take 2nd-place in group D. Trailing from the 39th minute, Eintracht’s Daichi Kamada equalized from the penalty spot in the 62nd and Randal Muani scored in the 72nd minute.

“Congratulations to the whole team!,” Eintracht coach Oliver Glasner said. “It’s crazy, what the players managed to pull off and how they dealt with setbacks. We’re now in the round of 16 and we absolutely deserve to be there. What makes me proud is the fact that we were always true to ourselves. We stuck to our game plan throughout. Well done to the team and all the staff. I know how hard everyone works on a daily basis, and this was another team success.”

Owen Otasowie wasn’t in the squad for Club Brugge’s 0-0 draw at Bayer Leverkusen to finish in 2nd-place in group B. “The fact of the matter is that I’m very slightly disappointed, and that speaks volumes about the belief and confidence I have in this group of players,” Club Brugge coach Carl Hoefkens said “But that stepped aside quickly once we realized just what we have done. When you get four out of six against two of the three competitors, and three out of six against that other team, and you get five clean sheets, that’s just something you have to be absolutely thrilled with.”

James Sands and Malik Tillman’s Rangers lost 3-1 at home to Ajax, finishing 4th in group A. Tillman subbed out in the 60th minute. Ajax took the lead in the 4th minute and made it 2-0 in the 29th. Rangers pulled a goal back through an 87th minute James Tavernier penalty, but Ajax added a third goal in the 89th.

In the Championship, Zack Steffen was in goal and Matthew Hoppe was on the bench for Middlesbrough’s 3-1 win at Hull City. Chuba Akpom put Middlesbrough up in the 30th with Hull equalizing in the 60th. An own-goal gave Middlesbrough the lead in the 63rd and Hull gave up another own-goal in the 80th minute. Ethan Horvath was in goal for Luton Town’s 0-0 home draw with Reading. Matthew Olosunde wasn’t in the squad for Preston North End’s 1-0 home win over Swansea City. Brad Potts scored the Preston goal in the 30th minute.

Moving to tomorrow’s Europa League group stage finales, Mix Diskerud’s Omonia is at 3rd-place Sheriff in group E, trailing them by three points and three goals on the first head-to-head tiebreaker. The 3rd-place teams in the Europa League drop to the Europa Conference League playoff round.

Matt Turner’s Arsenal hosts 4th-place FC Zurich with a two-point lead at the top of the group A table. Richy Ledezma’s PSV is the team in 2nd-place, at 3rd-place Bodo/Glimt. Arsenal and PSV have already advanced, with Bodo/Glimt a point ahead of FC Zurich.

Jordan Pefok’s Union Berlin is at 1st-place Union Saint-Gilloise and can finish no higher than their current 2nd-place. They lead 3rd-place Braga by two points. Romain Gall’s Malmo is at Braga with Malmo in 4th-place and unable to finish any higher.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Europa League on TUDN: Real Sociedad vs Manchester United at 1:45pm. UniMas has Arsenal vs FC Zurich at 4pm ET.

Photo by Lev Radin – Pacific Press via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com