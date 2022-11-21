Ledezma’s PSV, Turner’s Arsenal, and Pefok’s Union Berlin advance in the Europa League

Friday’s soccer news starts in the Europa League where Richy Ledezma’s PSV finished 2nd in group A with a 2-1 win at Bodo/Glimt. An own-goal put PSV up in the 35th and Johan Bakayoko doubled the lead in the 52nd minute. Bodo/Glimt scored three minutes into stoppage time. Also in group A, Matt Turner wasn’t in the squad for Arsenal’s 1-0 home win over FZ Zurich. Kieran Tierney scored in the 17th with Arsenal finishing in 1st-place in the group.

“I expected it to be a tough match,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. “I’ve watched them in the last few games – how they’ve changed since their new manager arrived, how they played against Bodo. You’ve seen it and it was really difficult to get any real momentum with the way that the game developed. We have to adapt to that. We had some big chances that we didn’t put away and that made the game more difficult in the last 15 or 20 minutes. We didn’t control certain situations and we had to dig in, which we did. We found a way to win and we’re top of the group.”

Romain Gall’s Malmo lost 2-1 at Braga in group D, finishing in 4th-place. Braga scored in the 36th, doubling the lead in the 55th. Patriot Sejdiu pulled a goal back for Malmo in the 77th minute. Mix Diskerud subbed on in the 76th minute of Omonia’s 1-0 loss at Sheriff in group E. Sheriff scored in the 87th minute with Omonia finishing in 4th-place.

Jordan Pefok was on the bench for Union Berlin’s 1-0 win at Union Saint-Gilloise, finishing 2nd in group D. Sven Michel scored for Union Berlin in the 6th minute.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has the Premier League on USA: Manchester City vs Fulham at 11am. Everton vs Leicester City is on NBC at 1:30pm.

Ligue 2 on beIN Sport: Nimes vs Bordeaux at 10am. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Real Valladolid vs Elche at 11:15am, Atalanta vs Napoli at 1pm, and AC Milan vs Spezia at 3:45pm. Super Lig on beIN Sport: Galatasaray vs Besiktas at 1pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Porto vs Pacos de Ferreira at 2pm and Sporting vs Vitoria Guimaraes at 4:30pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Angers vs Lens at 4pm.

MLS Cup on Fox: LAFC vs Philadelphia at 4pm.

Sunday has the Premier League on USA: Chelsea vs Arsenal at 7am and West Ham vs Crystal Palace at 9am.

Premiership on CBS Sports: St Johnstone vs Rangers at 7am. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Lorient vs PSG at 7am, Toulouse vs Monaco at 9am, Lille vs Rennes at 11am, and Marseille vs Lyon at 2:45pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol at 8am, Real Sociedad vs Valencia at 10:15am, Villarreal vs Mallorca at 12:30pm and Real Betis vs Sevilla at 3pm. Serie A on CBS Sports: Roma vs Lazio at 12pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Braga vs Casa Pia at 1pm.

Monday has the Super Lig on beIN Sport: Fenerbahce vs Sivasspor at 12pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid at 3pm. All Times Eastern

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Photo by Lev Radin – Pacific Press via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com