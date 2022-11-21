Losses for Gladbach and Borussia Dortmund, goal for Boyd in Kaiserslautern win

Wednesday’s soccer news starts in the Bundesliga where Joe Scally subbed out in the 80th minute of Gladbach’s 2-1 loss at VfL Bochum. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 7th and 12th minutes, Gladbach’s Alassane Plea scored in the 62nd. Gio Reyna subbed on in the 61st minute for Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 loss at Wolfsburg to goals in the 6th and a minute into stoppage time.

A league down, Terrence Boyd subbed out in the 61st minute of Kaiserslautern’s 2-0 home win over Karlsruher. Boyd opened the scoring in the 34th with Kenny Prince Redondo doubling the lead in the 86th. Boyd saw yellow in the 49th minute.

In Serie A, Sergino Dest wasn’t in the squad for AC Milan’s 0-0 draw at Cremonese. Milan finished with five shots on goal to Cremonese’s one.

Zack Steffen’s Middlesbrough won 3-0 at Blackpool in the Championship. Isaiah Jones put Boro up in the 15th, Marcus Forss converted a 48th minute penalty, and Chuba Akpom finished off the scoring in the 65th. Steffen made one save. Matthew Hoppe wasn’t in the squad for Middlesbrough.

Duane Holmes subbed out in the 69th minute of Huddersfield Town’s 2-1 win at Queens Park Rangers. Down a goal from the 2nd minute, Huddersfield’s Joshua Ruffels equalized in the 9th and scored again in the 26th. Ethan Horvath wasn’t in the squad for Luton Town’s 2-0 loss at Stoke City to a 3rd minute goal and a 13th minute own-goal.

Christian Ramirez subbed on in the 83rd minute of Aberdeen’s 2-1 loss at Livingston in the Premiership. Trailing from a 6th minute goal and a 17th minute penalty, Aberdeen’s Duk converted a 58th minute penalty.

Johnny Cardoso subbed out in the 60th minute of Internacional’s 1-0 win at Sao Paulo in Brazil’s Serie A. Mauricio scored for Internacional in the 21st minute.

On Thursday, Yunus Musah’s Valencia hosts 5th-place Real Betis in La Liga with Valencia winless in their last five league games. That has them 11th in the table, tied on 16 points with 12th-place Mallorca and trailing 10th-place Valladolid with a game in hand.

“In terms of our play, good,” Valencia coach Gennaro Gattuso said when asked about how the season has gone. “If we are going to look at what we are lacking, then we are missing 4-5 points. At this moment, if I had 21 points I could not say anything bad. We have made mistakes in games like those against Elche and Mallorca. The verdict is good. We have to do things better. We have seen that what we are doing can’t be enough. We have to have continuity.”

Also on Thursday, Weston McKennie’s Juventus is at 20th-place Verona in Serie A. Juventus is in 5th-place, beating Inter Milan 2-0 at home to extend their winning streak to four games. McKennie is currently day-to-day with a thigh injury.

“After Inter we were very happy and celebrating a great win, but already the day after we closed that chapter,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said. Tomorrow, we will play in Verona against a team that has beaten Juventus three times in the last five games, a team that has lost undeservedly in recent matches. They create a lot, especially at home and are a threat from set-pieces, it will not be an easy game. They’re a side that doesn’t deserve the position in the table that they currently have.”

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo at 1pm and Real Madrid vs Cadiz at 3:30pm. The USWNT vs Germany friendly is on FS2 at 7pm ET.

