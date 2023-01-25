Carter-Vickers’s Celtic beats Livingston, loss for Dike’s West Brom

Thursday’s soccer news starts with Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic beating Livingston 2-1 at home in the Premiership. An own-goal put Celtic up in the 23rd with Kyogo Furuhashi doubling the lead in the 45th minute. Livingston pulled a goal back two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Celtic has won 16 of their 17 games, extending their winning streak to ten games.

“The victory was obviously good, and another win, but the performance not so good,” Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said. “But, having said that, at 2-0 the game should have been over, and the most disappointing thing was that we allowed a really soft goal in, which, we’ve been pretty good this year and last year not conceding soft goals, and that was a really soft one tonight.”

In the Championship, Daryl Dike subbed on in the 66th minute for West Bromwich Albion’s 1-0 loss at Coventry City to a stoppage time penalty. West Brom is 16th in the Championship with 29 points from 23 games, tied on points with 17th-place Stoke City and a point behind 15th-place Luton Town and 14th-place Middlesbrough.

“I think the action for the penalty is clear and it was a penalty,” West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan said. “But before that we have the opportunity to win the ball in the middle of the pitch with one challenge and we didn’t. The penalty was a clear accident in that type of situation. It’s necessary to have the pain of this defeat, but we can’t lose perspective and we’ve lost one game in six. We were close to getting one point.”

Konrad De La Fuente wasn’t in the squad for Olympiakos’s 2-2 draw at Pas Giannina in the Greek Super League. Kostas Fortounis scored for Olympiacos in the 33rd and 45th, but Pas Giannina pulled a goal back in the 64th and equalized in the 76th. Caleb Stanko wasn’t in the squad for Asteras Tripolis, drawing 0-0 at home with Volos.

Updating the fourth round of England’s League Cup, two more Premier League teams advanced to the quarterfinals with Nottingham Forest winning 4-1 at Blackburn and Manchester United knocking out Burnley 2-0 at home. Charlton advanced past Brighton on penalties, with Manchester City playing Liverpool later today.

Moving to Major League Soccer, CF Montreal’s new coach is Hernan Losada. “We were looking for a coach who could continue the sporting project we have been building since my arrival in 2020 and we are convinced that Hernan checks all the boxes at this level,” CF Montreal chief sporting officer Olivier Renard said in the press statement announcing the hire. “With the philosophy put forward at the Club over the past few years, both on and off the field, we are very pleased with our choice.”

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Super Lig on beIN Sport: Umraniyespor vs Basaksehir at 12pm. Premiership on CBS Sports: Ross County vs Rangers at 2:30pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Rio Ave vs Maritimo at 3:!5pm. Copa por Mexico on TUDN: Club America vs UNAM Pumas at 8pm and Mazatlan vs Santos Laguna at 10pm ET.

