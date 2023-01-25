Championship resumes with wins for Sargent’s Norwich and Steffen’s Middlesbrough

Monday’s soccer news starts in the Championship where Josh Sargent’s Norwich City won 1-0 at Swansea City. Teemu Pukki scored Norwich’s goal in the opening minute with goalkeeper Angus Gunn making eight saves to keep the clean sheet.

“It’s a really positive result,” Norwich City head coach Dean Smith said. “It’s a tough place to come, Swansea are a really good footballing team, possession-based. After that defeat against Middlesbrough, I was really disappointed how we had been playing without the ball, I made that point. And I thought today, we played better without the ball. Against a possession-based team who want to play through you, we made them play on the outside of us and cross the ball into the box.”

Zack Steffen’s Middlesbrough beat Ethan Horvath’s Luton Town 2-1 at home. Luton Town took the lead from a 33rd minute Jordan Clark goal with Middlesbrough equalizing through Chuba Akpom in the 38th. Luton Town’s Amari’i Bell saw red in the 72nd with Matt Crooks scoring for Middlesbrough a minute into stoppage time. Matthew Hoppe wasn’t in the squad for Middlesbrough.

“Yeah, it was a great way to win…,” Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick said. “We don’t want to get used to it. Obviously, we want to be winning games with a little bit more time to spare, really. But fantastic. Credit to the boys, it wasn’t an easy game by any stretch.”

Duane Holmes subbed out in the 65th minute of Huddersfield Town’s 1-0 loss at Sheffield Wednesday. Huddersfield fell behind in the 15th minute. Matthew Olosunde wasn’t in the squad for Huddersfield Town’s 4-1 win at Blackburn Rovers. Ben Woodburn put Huddersfield up in the 16th with Ched Evans doubling the lad in the 47th. Blackburn pulled a goal back in the 55th, but Evans made it 3-1 Preston in the 63rd. Benjamin Whiteman added a fourth Preston goal in the 65th minute.

In Serie B, Tanner Tessmann, Gianluca Busio, and Andrija Novakovich’s Venezia won 2-0 at home over Cosenza. Busio and Novakovich subbed on in the 65th minute. Domen Crnigoj put Venezia up in the 18th minute with Tessmann doubling the lead in the 75th. Venezia is in 15th-place in Serie B, with 19 points from 17 games and tied on points with 16th-place Cittadella. They trail 14th-place Palermo by a point.

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

World Cup semifinals on FOX: Argentina vs Croatia at 2pm. Copa por Mexico on TUDN: UNAM Pumas vs Toluca at 8pm and Tigres vs Mazatlan at 10pm ET.

Photo by David Davis – PA Wire via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com