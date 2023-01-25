Columbus, Montreal, and goal difference and draws in the Eastern Conference

Tuesday’s soccer news starts with a return to Major League Soccer and a coaching change that could have broader implications for the Eastern Conference. Wilfried Nancy is now the coach of the Columbus Crew, leaving CF Montreal after leading that club to a 2nd-place finish in the East. In their press releases, both teams referred to Montreal releasing Nancy from a contract that ran through the 2023 season in exchange for compensation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Wilfried to Columbus as the next head coach of the Crew,” Columbus president and GM Tim Bezbatchenko said. “Throughout this process, it was clear that he is a knowledgeable, insightful and innovative coach with extensive experience within the different levels of the North American soccer landscape. We know he is the right person to lead the team back into the postseason as we contend for championships.”

Montreal chief sporting officer Olivier Renard said in a press statement that “despite (Nancy’s) departure, our philosophy remains unchanged. The hiring process for the next head coach is already underway and I am confident for the future.”

For the Crew, the issue is missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season, last time by two points and the only team to miss the playoffs with a positive goal differential. That’s not the first tiebreaker in MLS, but it is an indication of a team that put together a better balance than the two ahead of them. Inter Miami and Orlando finished 6th and 7th tied on 48 points and both at -9 on goal difference. 10th-place New England, 11th-place Atlanta, and 13th-place Toronto scored more goals than the Crew’s 46, but Columbus tied with 3rd-place NYCFC and the 4th-place Red Bulls for the second least number of goals conceded in the East at 41.

In Montreal, Nancy’s team lead the East with 20 wins, the actual first tiebreaker in MLS, one better than 1st-place Philadelphia two points ahead of them. Montreal’s +13 goal difference was third-best in the conference, trailing the Union at +46 and NYCFC at +16. Montreal was also third in goals scored behind Philadelphia with 72 and 5th-place Cincinnati at 64. Philadelphia has the upcoming season to show whether or not 2022 was an outlier after winning a game 7-0, three more by 6-0, and two more by four goals.

Since it was Philadelphia representing the East in the MLS Cup final, they’re the standard the rest of the conference now has to build against. For Columbus, the biggest difference would be turning draws into wins for a team that had two extended undefeated streaks. The first from late May through July saw them draw five out of nine games. The second from early August to the second week of September saw them draw five out of seven.

Montreal’s situation centers around player transfers like Djordje Mihailovic moving to AZ and Alistair Johnston joining Celtic, and now the need for a new coach and staff. Making moves in MLS always carries with it the temptation to downplay what is left. That’s not fair to what Montreal accomplished in 2022, staying strong in competitive games and, more often than not, turning them into three points. They finished 2022 with five draws, the second fewest for the playoff teams behind eventual champions LAFC.

What Montreal showed last season is one of the biggest difference-makers not just in the Eastern Conference but across the league. Ties can flatter a record, but they can also put teams in difficult situations. Philadelphia notably played themselves out of a run of five consecutive draws and seven from eight games from late April into June, finishing with 10. 5th-place Cincinnati had 13, second to the Crew’s 16 with the teams in 10th through 12th-place in the East finishing with 12, 10, and 9. The cross-conference comparison saw Portland lead the West with 13 ties and miss the playoffs by a point in 8th-place.

