Thursday’s soccer news starts with the situations for Concacaf, AFC, and CAF with the 2022 World Cup a day away from the quarterfinals. Concacaf is one of the two confederations that didn’t advance a team to the quarterfinals. With Oceania not qualifying a team, the Asian Football Confederation saw three of its six World Cup teams, Australia, Japan, and Korea, exit in the round of 16. They were joined by the USMNT from Concacaf, the only of its four teams to advance out of the group stage. Then there’s the Confederation of African Football, seeing two of its five teams advance out of their groups with Morocco moving to the quarterfinals.

What that means from a confederation perspective is interesting without needing to consider the next World Cup. Focusing on the confederation results from this one, Morocco advancing as the only team from outside of UEFA and CONMEBOL makes the last World Cup the outlier. 2018 advanced only UEFA and CONMEBOL teams to the quarterfinals, something that had last happened in 2006.

CAF countries normally have a lot of games built into their schedules due to World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, and the Cup of Nations itself. Add the Arab Cup, and Morocco only played two friendlies in 2021, both against CAF countries. 2022 saw friendlies against the USA in June, Chile and Paraguay during the September window, and Georgia in November before the start of the World Cup. Morocco won a World Cup group that included Croatia, Belgium, and Canada before knocking out Spain to set up Saturday’s quarterfinal with Portugal.

It’s worth a reminder of what happened in 2014 when Costa Rica was the only team from outside of Europe and South America in the quarterfinals. They exited on penalties to the Netherlands, who in turn exited on penalties to Argentina in the semifinals, with Argentina losing the final in extra time. That highlights how close Costa Rica’s side of the bracket really was in that World Cup. The USMNT was also on that side of the bracket, exiting in the round of 16 to Belgium in extra time.

In 2013, Costa Rica only played once outside of Concacaf, a November 19 friendly at Australia. In 2014, they had friendlies with Chile, Korea, Paraguay, Japan, and Ireland. Paraguay and Ireland didn’t qualify for the 2014 World Cup, meaning the bulk of Costa Rica’s direct experience in games with qualified teams was playing the three from the Asian Football Confederation. None of those AFC teams got out of their groups in 2014.

Ghana advanced past the United States in extra time to reach the quarterfinals in 2010, exiting to Uruguay on penalties. That side of the bracket saw one goal decide three of the four round of 16 games, the other quarterfinal, and the semifinal and final. On the other side of the bracket, Mexico exited to Argentina and Paraguay advanced past Japan on penalties in the round of 16.

Then there was 2002, the co-hosted World Cup where one of them, Korea, advanced to the quarterfinals. So did the United States from Concacaf, knocking out Mexico in the round of 16, and Senegal from CAF. That remains the most representative World Cup across the confederations, with five of the six getting to the quarterfinals and one advancing to the semifinals. If that’s the ideal for a worldwide competition, 2006’s return to Europe and South American teams in the quarterfinals showed how quickly that can change.

For a specific version of the sport dependent on qualifying cycles and the luck of the draw once reaching the World Cup, there are obstacles for any team. That includes the favorites. We’ve seen enough versions of that story from the current World Cup, raising another set of technical and competitive questions for national teams across the confederations right now. More often than not, a country from Concacaf, AFC, or CAF has figured out a path to the quarterfinals.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

World Cup quarterfinals on FOX: Croatia vs Brazil at 10am and Netherlands vs Argentina at 2pm ET.

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Photo by Brad Smith – ISIPhotos.com