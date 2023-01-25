Premier League wins for Fulham and Arsenal, Championship wins for West Brom, Huddersfield, Luton, and Boro

Tuesday’s soccer news starts with the scores for USMNT players in Europe, specifically with the Premier League where Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham beat Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace 3-0 away. Richards subbed on in the 60th minute. Bobby Reid scored for Fulham in the 31st. Palace played a man down from the 34th with a red card to Tyrick Mitchell and saw red again when James Tompkins was sent off in the 57th. Ream scored for Fulham in the 71st and Aleksandar Mitrovic finished off the goals in the 80th minute.

“Of course, after the second goal we almost killed the game and we controlled the game,” Fulham head coach Marco Silva said. “We got another one, with more chances to score, but I think we deserved it as we were clearly the best team on the pitch.”

Matt Turner was on the bench for Arsenal in their 3-1 home win over West Ham United. Falling behind to a 27th minute penalty, Bukayo Saka equalized for Arsenal in the 53rd and Gabriel Martinelli gave them the lead in the 58th. Edward Nketiah finished off the Arsenal goals in the 69th minute. In the Championship, Lynden Gooch subbed out in the 79th minute of Sunderland’s 2-1 home win over Blackburn. Trailing from an 18th minute own-goal, Sunderland’s Ross Stewart equalized from the penalty spot in the 22nd and Ellis Simms scored a minute into stoppage time.

Daryl Dike’s West Brom won 2-0 at Bristol City. Matt Phillips put West Brom up in the 9th and Brandon Thomas-Asante doubled the lead in the 75th minute. Duane Holmes subbed out in stoppage time for Huddersfield Town’s 2-1 win at Preston North End. Greg Cunningham put Preston up in the 34th, but Huddersfield’s Jordan Rhodes equalized in the 75th and Kaine Hayden scored in the 85th. Holmes saw yellow in stoppage time. Matthew Olosunde wasn’t in the squad for Preston.

Ethan Horvath’s Luton Town beat Josh Sargent’s Norwich City 2-1 at home. Allan Campbell gave Luton the lead in the 61st and Norwich’s Teemu Pukki equalized in the 69th. Luton played a man down from an 80th minute red card to Gabriel Osho with Cauly Woodrow scoring in the 89th minute. Zack Steffen and Matthew Hoppe’s Middlesbrough beat Wigan Athletic 4-1 at home. Hoppe subbed on in the 86th minute. Marcus Forss put Boro up in the 26th and Chuba Akpom added goals in the 49th and 59th. Wigan pulled a goal back in the 61st, but Akpom scored again three minutes into stoppage time.

Mark Mackenzie’s KRC Genk lost 1-0 at Kortrijk in the Belgian Pro League to an 83rd minute goal. Owen Otasowie wasn’t in the squad for Club Brugge’s 1-1 home draw with Oud-Heverlee Leuven. Ferran Jutgla put Club Brugge up from the penalty spot in the 43rd with Oud-Heverlee Leuven equalizing four minutes into stoppage time.

In Serie B, Tanner Tessmann, Gianluca Busio, and Andrija Novakovich’s Venezia drew 2-2 at home with Parma. Busio subbed on at halftime and Novakovich followed in the 63rd minute. Falling behind to a 45th minute penalty and a 50th minute goal, Joel Pohjanpalo scored for Venezia in the 70th and Nicholas Pierini equalized in the 82nd. Tessman saw yellow in the 45th.

On Friday, Malik Tillman subbed out for Rangers in the 67th minute of their 1-0 win at Ross County. John Lundstram scoring in the 35th minute with James Sands on the bench for Rangers. On Saturday, Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic won 4-1 at home over St Johnstone. Reo Hatate scored for Celtic in the 14th and Kyogo Furuhashi doubled the lead in the 17th. Furuhashi made it 3-0 in the 40th with Hatate scoring again in the 52nd. St Johnstone pulled a goal back in the 67th and Celtic’s David Turnbull saw red six minutes into stoppage time. Carter-Vickers saw yellow in the 30th minute.

Christian Ramirez subbed on in the 66th minute of Aberdeen’s 3-1 loss at St Mirren, taking a 9th minute lead from a Matthew Kennedy goal but playing a man down from a 35th minute Anthony Stewart red card. A 38th minute own-goal leveled the score with St Mirren converting a 53rd minute penalty and scoring in stoppage time.

In the Super Lig on Saturday, Haji Wright’s Antalyaspor lost 2-0 at home to Ankaragucu to goals in the 64th and 11 minutes into stoppage time.

On Tuesday, Christian Pulisic subbed out in the 82nd minute of Chelsea’s 2-0 home win over Bournemouth in the Premier League. Kai Havetz scored in the 16th and Mason Mount doubled the lead in the 24th minute. In the Turkish Super Lig, Haji Wright’s Antalyaspor lost 2-0 at Basaksehir to goals in the 57th and 66th minutes. Sam Vines wasn’t in the squad for Royal Antwerp’s 3-3 draw at Westerlo in the Belgian First Division.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Ajaccio vs Angers at 9am, Auxerre vs Monaco at 11am, Clermont vs Lille at 1pm, and PSG vs Strasbourg at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Portimonense vs Casa Pia at 2pm and Porto vs Arouca at 4:15pm. Premier League on USA: Leeds vs Manchester City at 3pm. Premiership on beIN Sport: Hibernian vs Celtic on CBS at 3pm ET.

Photo by Andrew Milligan – PA Wire via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com