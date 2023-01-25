Rangers beat Aberdeen and the League Cup

Wednesday’s soccer news starts with James Sands and Malik Tillman’s Rangers beating Aberdeen 3-2 away in the Premiership. Sands saw yellow in the 42nd and subbed out in the 58th. Christian Ramirez was on the bench for Aberdeen. Fashion Sakala opened the scoring for Rangers in the 12th with Duk equalizing for Aberdeen in the 45th. Aberdeen took the lead through Leighton Clarkson in the 53rd, but Rangers’ Scott Arfield equalized five minutes into stoppage time and scored again two minutes later.

“I thought the players were excellent for large parts of the game tonight,” Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin said. “We deservedly went in front, we were on the front foot and looked like we might go and get a third goal. But when you get to those late stages of a game, you need to see it through, we needed to manage it better and show more discipline, simple as that. Unfortunately we weren’t capable of that. We would have been gutted with a draw, but we are all left wondering how we lost the game.”

On Monday, Tanner Tessmann, Andrija Novakovich, and Gianluca Busio’s Venezia lost 2-1 at Perugia in Serie B. Novakovich subbed on in the 66th minute and Busio subbed in for Tessmann in the 83rd. Perugia took the lead from an 8th minute own-goal, scoring again in the 15th. Venezia’s Joel Pohjanpalo pulled a goal back four minutes into stoppage time. Novakovich saw yellow in the 85th. Venezia is in 16th-place with 19 points, tied on points with 17th-place Como and 18th-place Cittadella and trailing 15th-place SPAL by a point.

Also in the soccer news, England’s League Cup plays out the fourth round this week, with no clubs with USMNT players still involved. Whether or not getting in a game that counts before the Premier League schedule resumes is an interesting question, with league leaders Arsenal out of the cup along with 4th-place Spurs. On Tuesday, Premier League clubs advanced from all four games with Leicester City winning 3-0 at MK Dons, Wolverhampton beating Gillingham 2-0, Southampton knocking out Leicester City 2-1, and Newcastle seeing off fellow Premier League club Bournemouth 1-0.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Copa por Mexico: Toluca vs Cruz Azul at 8pm and Chivas vs Tigres at 10pm ET.

