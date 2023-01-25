West Brom beats Sunderland in the Championship, Zardes to Austin, Argentina vs Croatia preview

Tuesday’s soccer news starts in the Championship where Daryl Dike subbed on in the 64th minute of West Brom’s 2-1 win at Lynden Gooch’s Sunderland. Amad Diallo converted a 19th minute Sunderland penalty with Tom Rogic equalizing in the 70th. Dike scored West Brom’s winner in the 82nd minute. West Brom is in 17th-place with 26 plints from 21 games, with Sunderland in 11th with 30 points from 22 games.

“I’m always going to be a confident player, but of course getting the first goal is the one they say is going to be the most difficult,” Dike told the club’s official site. “That’s out of the way, so I’ll just keep pushing on, keep getting results and, of course, keep getting on the score sheet.”

Moving to MLS, USMNT player Gyasi Zardes is now a member of Austin FC, joining the club through free agency. Zardes played seven games in 2022 for Columbus with one goal before an April 22 trade to Colorado where he made 26 appearances and scored nine more goals.

“Having worked with Gyasi in the past, I couldn’t be more excited to have him join the team here in Austin,” Austin coach Josh Wolff said in a press statement. “His quality, humility, and work ethic as a striker fit our system well, and it’s fantastic to add another player with his level of MLS success to our locker room.”

The World Cup continues later today at 2pm ET on FOX with Argentina vs Croatia in an interesting match-up for 2018’s losing finalists. That would be Croatia, a team that has shown how to advance in a knockout tournament where they’ve seldom been dominant and yet are in position to make a second consecutive final. Croatia has worked through the knockout stage on penalties so far, beating Japan and Brazil. It’s certainly worth underlining that their opening group F draw with Morocco looks starkly different in retrospect with the potential for a rematch in the World Cup final.

Argentina’s opening group C loss to Saudi Arabia remains part of the story for a team that knocked out Australia 2-1 in the round of 16 and advanced past the Netherlands on penalties. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez became the difference-maker in the penalty stage, saving the first two. If Argentina finds the sync on Tuesday that’s been lacking for large parts of a tournament that still sees them in the semifinals, they could emerge as the toughest team at this World Cup with one game remaining.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

World Cup semifinals on FOX: France vs Morocco at 2pm ET.

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Photo by Owen Humphreys – PA Wire via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com