What to watch for as World Cup 2022 approaches its conclusion

By Charles Boehm – WASHINGTON, DC (Dec 8, 2022) US Soccer Players – Eight more matches. That’s all that remains of the 2022 World Cup. A journey that began in June of 2019, with 206 FIFA member nations vying to take part in the tournament has reached the quarterfinal stage. Eight contenders remain, now stand three victories away from the summit of their sport. Four of them have hoisted the trophy on that stage, four have not. Here’s a rundown of Friday and Saturday’s quarterfinals, and story lines to watch.

Croatia vs. Brazil: Can anyone stop the Selecao?

Brazil was stunned by Cameroon on the final day of Group G play, a rare group stage loss for the South American giants even considering they’d already clinched advancement with wins in their first two games. That looked like a mere blip as they had no issues with South Korea in the round of 16 with four goals to effectively decide that affair before halftime.

Brazil appears to be itself again. Neymar has returned from an ankle injury sustained in the opening days. He’s doesn’t need to put the team on his back, though, with teammates like Richarlison, Raphinha, and Vinícius Junior creating attacking danger and shared chemistry. Just as importantly, in Casemiro they appear to have the sturdy defensive-midfield shield that has so often been the difference between success and failure for them at this level.

Croatia is their next obstacle, a team that advanced with two scoreless draws in Group F book-ending a win over Canada. They required penalties to get past Japan in the round of 16, though that underlined the depth of their veteran group’s experience and poise. Incredibly, seven of Croatia’s last eight knockout matches in major tournaments have gone to extra time, with their 2018 World Cup final loss to France the sole exception.

With an average age of 27.4, Croatia ranks in the top third of oldest squads at the tournament. It’s widely expected to be the last World Cup for Luka Modric, one of the nation’s generational talents and a key figure in any hopes of upsetting Brazil. He and his engine-room partners Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic will be key to controlling the tempo against the Selecao.

Netherlands vs. Argentina: Lionel Messi’s mission continues

After ending the USMNT’s tournament, the Dutch now seek to do the same to Messi and Argentina. It’s a tall order for the Netherlands under coach Louis van Gaal, whose team has largely soaked up pressure and thrived in transition moments at this event, something of an identity shift for that nation.

Will van Gaal and the Dutch venture out to go toe-to-toe with the Albiceleste? There’s a case that bunkering in against Argentinia is asking for trouble. It didn’t end well for Mexico, and Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina in their opener by closing down space and being selectively aggressive.

Whatever approach the Dutch adopt, they’ll need to find a specific solution for Messi. The genius playmaker changes games in an instant, even from well outside the opposition’s penalty box. He’s one of the most popular characters in Qatar both among the fans and within his own locker room. His teammates adore him and seem desperate to help him reach World Cup glory, the last great achievement remaining in his glittering career.

Morocco vs. Portugal: One last Cinderella

In the first World Cup ever held in the Arab world, Morocco has thrilled their region by making the deepest run in their history. The Atlas Lions boast ample skill and technique with talents like Hakim Ziyech and Sofiane Boufal. It’s their outstanding team defending that’s gotten them this far, however.

No one left in the tournament has conceded fewer goals. An own-goal in a win over Canada is the only time goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has been beaten to date, and the round-of-16 upset of Spain on penalties was a showcase of organization and discipline. Every bit of it will be required if another favorite, this time Portugal, is to be sent home.

The 2016 European champions have been dazzling in their best moments in Qatar. Midfield orchestrators Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva are masterful on the ball and Joao Felix is a livewire attacking threat. Even controversy has suited Portugal. Coach Fernando Santos turned heads by benching Cristiano Ronaldo for the round-of-16 meeting with Switzerland, and his young replacement Goncalo Ramos responded with a hat trick in a 6-1 win.

England vs. France: The Kylian Mbappe question

Defending champions France was hit some notable injury losses heading into the tournament. That hasn’t stopped them from producing some jaw-droppingly good performances, with Mbappe embracing the responsibility of being their main man at just 23 years of age.

With five goals in their first four matches, several of them of elite quality, the Paris Saint-Germain superstar stands alone atop the World Cup golden boot race. It helps that he’s got teammates around him like Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud. And like Brazil, wins in their first two matches allowed coach Didier Deschamps to make wholesale changes to his starting XI in the third group-stage match, rest that could prove crucial in these final stages.

England has their own talisman up top, Harry Kane. The Tottenham Hotspur striker will have to be clinical with the chances that fall to him if Gareth Southgate’s side is to knock out France. The question is whether his Three Lions teammates can provide the service he needs to make that happen. Jude Bellingham has been a revelation in Qatar alongside Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice in central midfield. Can they impose their game on their French counterparts?

