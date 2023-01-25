Win for Carter-Vickers’s Celtic, Championship roundup

Monday’s soccer news starts with the USMNT players in Europe roundup where Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic won 1-0 at Aberdeen in Scotland’s Premiership. Callum McGregor scored Celtic’s goal in the 87th minute with Christian Ramirez on the bench for Aberdeen.

“We were really disciplined in our approach and didn’t get frustrated because it would have been easy to get frustrated, and I thought we got the rewards we deserved,” Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said. “I’ve got an ambitious group of players and I know that they want more, and that’s what I’m going to keep feeding into.”

On Thursday, James Sands and Malik Tillman’s Rangers beat Hibernian 3-2 at home. Rangers fell behind in the 8th minute with Fashion Sakala equalizing in the 15th. Kevin Nisbet returned the Hibs lead in the 16th with Tillman assisting on Ryan Jack’s equalizer in the 58th minute. Tillman also assisted on Alfredo Morelos’s goal in the 62nd. Tillman subbed out in the 87th minute.

“It is a bit of a mixed bag but I am delighted with the three points in the end,” Rangers manager Michael Beale said. “There has been a lot going on at the football club in the last five or six weeks and it’s not easy just to expect everything to go perfect in the first game. I thought we played well in the second-half and we turned the game around which was fantastic in terms of mentality and character of the group. They really took on board the information I gave them in the second-half and we dominated, we had big chances to go and increase the lead as well but I am delighted.”

Zack Steffen’s Middlesbrough lost 3-1 at Burnley in the Championship. Middlesbrough took the lead from Duncan Watmore’s goal in the 39th with Burnley equalizing in the 60th, going ahead in the 67th, and getting a 72nd minute own-goal. Middlesbrough played a man up from the 89th minute. Matthew Hoppe wasn’t in the squad for Middlesbrough. Daryl Dike subbed out in the 57th minute of West Brom’s 3-0 home win over Rotherham United. Jed Wallace put West Brom up in the 20th with Grady Diangana doubling the lead in the 57th. Brandon Thomas-Asante finished off the West Brom goals in the 70th.

“We’ve managed to collect another clean sheet and it’s very, very important for us defend well,” West Brom manager Carlos Corberan said. “Every time to have a clean sheet you are giving yourself a great opportunity to get results. We are pleased with the clean sheet, but we’re not just going to be focused on defence or attack. We want to be better at both and work at them both collectively.”

Lynden Gooch’s Sunderland drew 1-1 at Hull City. Hull didn’t convert a 49th minute penalty and played a man up from the 59th with a red card to Elliot Embleton in the 59th. Hull equalized in the 82nd. Gooch saw yellow in stoppage time. Josh Sargent’s Norwich City lost 2-0 at home to Blackburn, falling behind to a 4th minute own-goal. Blackburn doubled the lead in the 86th minute.

“We have to regroup,” Norwich head coach Dean Smith said. “I’ve just said that to the players in the dressing room. They know how to win games, they know how to get out of this league. I do as well. Unfortunately, at the moment, things have gone against us, certainly at Carrow Road. On the road, we seem to be a lot more solid. I think we played some good football at times today but didn’t make the most of our chances when they came around.”

Duane Holmes wasn’t in the squad for Huddersfield Town’s 2-0 home loss to Watford to goals in the 54th and 86th minutes. Matthew Olosunde wasn’t in the squad for Preston North End’s 1-0 home loss to Queens Park Rangers to a 58th minute goal.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Copa por Mexico on TUDN: UNAM Pumas vs Necaxa at 8pm and Atlas vs Mazatlan at 10pm ET.

