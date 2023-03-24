Bundesliga wins for Pefok’s Union Berlin and Scally’s Gladbach, FA Cup Fourth Round

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe, Brazil, and Mexico starts in the Bundesliga where Jordan Pefok subbed on in the 70th minute of Union Berlin’s 2-0 win at Hertha BSC. Danihlo Doekhi scored in the 44th and Paul Seguin doubled the lead in the 67th.

Joe Scally’s Gladbach won 4-1 at John Brooks’s Hoffenheim. Scally subbed out in stoppage time. Jonas Hoffman scored in the 12th and doubled the lead in the 37th. Hoffenheim’s Ihlas Bebou pulled a goal back in the 80th, but Lars Stindle made it 3-0 Gladbach in the 83rd. Gladbach’s Hannes Wolf scored a minute into stoppage time.

A league down, George Bello subbed on in the 71st minute of Arminia Bielefeld’s 2-1 home loss to Sandhausen. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 13th and 33rd, Arminia’s Andres Andrade scored a minute into stoppage time. Terrence Boyd’s Kaiserslautern won 3-1 at Hannover 96. Julian Niehues scored in the 49th with Boyd doubling the lead in the 66th. Philipp Hercher finished off the scoring seven minutes into stoppage time.

Julian Green subbed on in the 77th minute of Furth’s 2-1 loss at Holstein Kiel. Dickson Abiama scored for Furth in the 30th, but Holstein equalized in the 46th and scored again in the 84th minute.

Matt Turner’s Arsenal lost 1-0 at Manchester City in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup to a 64th minute goal. Brenden Aaronson subbed on in the 77th minute of Leeds United’s 3-1 win at Accrington Stanley. Jack Harrison put Leeds up in the 23rd with Junior Firpo scoring in the 66th and Luis Sinesterra making it 3-0 in the 68th. Accrington Stanley scored in the 81st minute.

Daryl Dike subbed out in the 52nd minute of West Brom’s 3-0 loss at Bristol City to goals in the 12th, 28th, and 48th minutes. Duane Holmes subbed out in the 63rd minute of Huddersfield Town’s 2-0 loss at Coventry City to goals in the 53rd and 71st minutes. Ethan Horvath’s Luton Town drew 2-2 at home with Grimsby Town. Falling behind in the 43rd, Luton’s Elijah Adebayo converted a 49th minute penalty with Jordn Clark scoring in the 66th. Grimsby equalized in the 67th.

Zack Steffen’s Middlesbrough beat Watford 2-0 at home in the Championship. Chuba Akpom scored in the 36th and Marcus Forss made it 2-0 three minutes into stoppage time.

Malik Tillman subbed out in the 72nd minute of Rangers’ 2-0 home win over St Johnstone. James Tavernier converted a 15th minute penalty for Rangers and St Johnstone went a man down in the 37th. Glen Kamara scored for Rangers in the 57th minute. Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic won 2-0 at Dundee United with Jota scoring in the 51st and Aaron Mooy converting a 56th minute penalty.

Luca de la Torre subbed out in the 85th minute of Celta Vigo’s 1-0 home win over Athletic in La Liga. Celta Vigo’s Iago Aspas scored in the 71st minute. Yunus Musah’s Valencia lost 1-0 at Valladolid to a 90th minute goal.

Erik Palmer-Brown’s Troyes drew 1-1 at home with Lens in Ligue 1. Yasser Larouci scored for Troyes in the 50th with Lens equalizing in the 88th. Tim Weah’s Lille lost 1-0 at Nice to a 34th minute goal.

In Serie B, Tanner Tessmann – Venezia, Gianluca Busio, and Andrija Novakovich’s Venezia drew 1-1 at home with Cittadella. Busio subbed on in the 64th and Novakovich in the 86th. Venezia’s Joel Pohjanpalo converted a 29th minute penalty and Cittadella equalized from the penalty spot in the 38th. Venezia’s Ridgeciano Haps saw red in the 81st minute.

Ricardo Pepi’s Groningen lost 3-2 at FC Volendam. Down a goal from the 21st, Johan Hove equalized for Groningen in the 50th. Volendam retook the lead in the 55th with Pepi equalizing for Groningen in the 73rd. Volendam scored again in the 78th minute.

Djordje Mihailovic subbed on in the 60th minute of AZ’s 5-5 home draw with Utrecht. Down 2-0 from goals in the 12th and 16th, Maxim Dekker scored for AZ in the 20th and Vangelis Pavlidis equalized in the 31st. Mihailovic assisted on Pavlidis’s goal in the 34th. Utrecht equalized in the 41st and took 4-3 lead in the 65th. AZ’s Mees de Wit equalized in the 70th with Pavlidis scoring in the 78th. Utrecht equalized in the 80th minute.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo won 2-0 over Mechelen in the Belgian Pro League. Kyan Vaesen scored Westerlo’s goal in the 22nd and 56th minutes. Mechelen saw red in the 77th. Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk won 4-0 at home over RFC Seraing. Paul Onuachu put Genk up from the penalty spot in the 7th with Mike Tresor making it 2-0 in the 14th. Onuachu scored again in the 60th with Joseph Paintsil finishing off the scoring in the 64th minute.

Reggie Cannon subbed on in the 66th minute of Boavista’s 4-2 win over Portimonense in the Primeira Liga. Yusupha Njie scored for Boavista in the 50th and Sopuruchukwu Onyemaechi doubled the lead in the 53rd. Portimonense scored in the 55th, but Boavista added goals through Ricardo Mangas in the 75th and Njie in the 81st. Portimonense scored again in the 83rd.

Johnny Cardoso subbed out in the 79th minute of Internacional’s 4-0 home win over Sao Luiz in the third round of the Campeonato Gaucho. Wanderson opened the scoring in the 17th with Pedro Henrique converting a first-half stoppage time penalty and scoring again to make it 3-0 in the 60th. Internacional’s Rodrigo Moledo scored in the 83rd minute.

