FA Cup win for Fulham, draws for Leeds, West Brom, Luton Town, goal for Tillman in Premiership

Monday’s soccer news starts with the FA Cup Third Round where Antonee Robinson subbed on in the 76th minute of Fulham’s 2-0 win at Hull City. Layvin Kurzawa scored in the 37th and Daniel James doubled the lead four minutes into stoppage time.

Brenden Aaronson subbed out in the 86th minute of Leeds United’s 2-2 draw at Cardiff City. Trailing 2-0 to goals in the 24th and 31st, Rodrigo Moreno scored for Leeds in the 65th. Playing a man up from the 80th, Sonny Perkins equalized for Leeds three minutes into stoppage time.

Daryl Dike subbed on in the 55th minute for West Brom in their 3-3 draw at Chesterfield. Brandon Thomas-Asante put West Brom up in the 2nd with Chesterfield equalizing in the 7th. Karlan Grant returned the West Brom lead in the 17th, but Chesterfield equalized in the 36th and went ahead in the 41st. Thomas-Asante equalized for West Brom three minutes into stoppage time.

Duane Holmes subbed on at halftime of Huddersfield Town’s 3-1 loss at Preston North End. Huddersfield’s Florian Kamberi opened the scoring in the 57th, but an own-goal leveled the score in the 60th minute. Breston took the lead from a Bambo Daiby goal in the 73rd and Alan Brown scored in the 85th minute. Ethan Horvath’s Luton Town drew 1-1 at home with Wigan Athletic. Down a goal from the 17th, Harry Cornick equalized for Luton a minute into stoppage time.

Zack Steffen’s Middlesbrough lost 5-1 at home to Brighton. Falling behind in the 8th, Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom equalized in the 13th. Brighton retook the lead in the 29th, adding goals in the 58th, 80th, and 88th minutes.

Moving to Scotland’s Premiership, Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic beat Kilmarnock 2-0 at home. Jota scored in the 45th and an own-goal in the 51st doubled the lead. Christian Ramirez subbed on in the 87th minute of Aberdeen’s 2-0 home win over St Johnstone. Luis Lopes scored in the 74th and 84th minutes. Malik Tillman’s Rangers won 2-0 at Dundee United. Fashion Sakala scored in the 54th and Tillman doubled the lead in the 57th.

Luca de la Torre subbed on in stoppage time for Celta Vigo in their 1-0 win at Elche in La Liga. Iago Aspas scored in the 5th. Yunus Musah’s Valencia lost 1-0 at home to Cadiz to a 9th minute goal. Musah saw yellow in the 81st.

Tim Weah subbed on in the 75th minute of Lille’s 2-0 home win over Troyes in Ligue 1. Jonathan David put Lille up in the 15th and Mohamed Bayo scored in the 68th. In Serie A, Weston McKennie’s Juventus won 1-0 at home over Udinese with Danilo scoring in the 86th. Ricardo Pepi’s Groningen lost 1-0 at Excelsior in the Eredivisie to a 69th minute goal.

Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk won 3-1 at home over Club Brugge in the Belgian Pro League. Hans Vanaken scored for Club Brugge in the 21st. Genk’s Carlos Cuesta equalized in the 25th and Paul Onuachu scored in the 67th. Club Brugge went a man down with a red card to Loubadhe Sylia in the 75th. Bryan Henen scored Genk’s third goal in the 81st minute. Bryan Reynolds subbed out at halftime for Westerlo’s 1-0 win at Cercle Brugge. Nacer Chadli converted a 6th minute penalty for Westerlo.

Reggie Cannon’s Boavista won 1-0 at home over Gil Vicente in the Primeira Liga. Yusupha Njie scored in the 31st and Cannon saw red in the 76th minute. Mix Diskerud subbed on in the 68th minute of Omonia’s 2-0 home win over Doxa in Cyprus. Bruno Felipe scored for Omonia in the 11th and Brandon Barker added a goal in the 30th. Haji Wright subbed out in stoppage time for Antalyaspor in their 0-0 draw at Hatayspor in the Super Lig.

Ventura Alvarado subbed on in the 81st minute of Juarez’s 2-1 loss at UNAM Pumas in Liga MX. Alam Camacho scored for Juarez in the 30th and went a man down to a red card to Gabriel Fernandez in the 41st. Pumas equalized in the 77th and converted an 87th minute penalty.

Did Not Play: Tim Ream (Fulham 2 – Hull City 0), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace 1 – Southampton 2), Tyler Adams (Leeds 2 – Cardiff City 2), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea 4 – Manchester City 0), Lynden Gooch (Sunderland 2 – Shrewsbury 1), Matthew Olosunde (PNE 3 – Huddersfield Town 1), Josh Sargent (Norwich City 0 – Blackburn 1), Matthew Hoppe (Middlesbrough 1 – Brighton 5), James Sands (Rangers 2 – Dundee United 0), Erik Palmer-Brown (Troyes 0 – Lille 2), Sergino Dest (AC Milan 2 – Roma 2), Richy Ledezma (PSV 0 – Sparta Rotterdam 0), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 1 – KRC Genk 3), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp 2 – Gent 0), Konrad De La Fuente (Olympiacos 4 – Volos 0), John Brooks (Benfica 1 – Portimonense 0)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

KNVB Beker on GolTV: Sparta Rotterdam vs PSV at 3pm. Fox Deportes has the River Plate vs Monterrey friendly at 9pm ET.

Photo by Gareth Evans – News Images via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com