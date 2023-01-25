Reyna’s Dortmund and Pefok’s Union Berlin win in the Bundesliga

Thursday’s soccer news starts in the Bundesliga with Gio Reyna subbing on in the 62nd minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 win at Mainz. Dortmund fell behind in the 2nd with Julian Ryerson equalizing in the 4th. Reyna scored three minutes into stoppage time. Dortmund is 5th in the table, tied on points with 4th-place Eintracht and 6th-place Freiburg.

“We’d hoped that when it came to accelerating the play, he would look to get the ball even more,” Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said. “The fact that he did his job at the back post from a set-piece is very positive. It’s excellent for him that he got on the score sheet with the winning goal once again and we hope he will continue in exactly the same vein.”

Jordan Pefok subbed on in the 73rd minute of Union Berlin’s 2-1 win at Werder Bremen. Trailing from a 13th minute goal, Union’s Janik Haberer equalized in the 18th and Kevin Behrens scored in the 46th minute.

Joe Scally was on the bench for Gladbach’s 1-0 loss at Augsburg to an 82nd minute goal. Timmy Chandler was on the bench for Eintracht’s 1-1 draw at Freiburg. Randal Muani scored for Eintracht in the 42nd with Freiburg equalizing in the 47th minute.

Moving to the Eredivisie, Djordje Mihailovic subbed on in the 83rd minute of AZ’s 3-1 win at Go Ahead Eagles. Vangelis Pavlidis scored for AZ in the 38th, Mihailovic made it 2-0 in the 57th, and Yukinari Sugawara made it 3-0 in the 87th. Go Ahead converted a penalty two minutes into stoppage time with AZ’s Zico Buurmeester scoring five minutes into stoppage time.

On Tuesday, Sergino Dest’s AC Milan lost 4-0 at Lazio in Serie A. Lazio scored in the 4th and 38th, converted a 67th minute penalty, and added a fourth goal in the 75th. Richy Ledezma was on the bench for PSV’s 1-0 loss at FC Emmen in the Eredivisie. Emmen scored in the 24th and PSV’s Mauro Junior saw red in the 43rd minute.

Also in the soccer news, the US Soccer Federation announced that Earnie Stewart is leaving as sporting director on February 15 for a role with PSV. “Earnie has had an immense impact on our sporting department and on soccer in this country during the last several years and dating back to his playing days for the National Team, and we are incredibly grateful for his leadership in helping develop the next generation of players in the United States,” US Soccer Federation president Cindy Parlow Cone said.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Super Lig on beIN Sport: Besiktas vs Alanyaspor at 12pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes has Almeria vs Espanyol at 3pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Lorient vs Rennes at 3pm ET.

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Photo by Hasan Bratic – dpa via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com