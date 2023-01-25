Rangers win, Leeds advances in the FA Cup, Valencia in the Copa del Rey

Thursday’s soccer news rounds up the USMNT player results in Europe, starting in the Scottish Premiership. Malik Tillman subbed on in the 78th and James Sands in the 83rd for Rangers’ 3-2 home win at Kilmarnock. Rangers fell behind in the 6th minute with Alfredo Morelos equalizing in the 23rd. Ryan Kent scored for Rangers in the 51st and Kilmarnock went a man down to a 59th minute red card. Morelos made it 3-1 Rangers in the 72nd with Kilmarnock pulling a goal back in the 85th minute.

“We spoke about that at half time, can we actually do what we came here to do?,” Rangers manager Michael Beale said. “For the first 25 minutes in the second half we did. We scored two more goals to go 3-1 up and I thought we could have gone and scored one or two more with the opportunities we had.”

Cameron Carter-Vickers wasn’t in the squad for Celtic’s 4-0 home win over St Mirren. Liel Abada put Celtic up in the 15th with Kyogo Furuhashi scoring in the 35th and 53rd. David Turnbull added a fourth goal in the 86th minute.

Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace drew 1-1 at home with Manchester United in the Premier League. Trailing from the 44th, Palace’s Michael Olise equalized a minute into stoppage time. Crystal Palace is in 12th-place on 23 points from 19 games, trailing 11th-place Aston Villa by two points. “I think we did very well staying compact as a team,” Richards said. “And even though we were 1-0 down, we knew we were still very much in the game and we just needed that one chance to equalize.”

Brenden Aaronson subbed out for Tyler Adams at halftime of Leeds United’s 5-2 home win over Cardiff City to advance to the Fourth Round of the FA Cup. Wilfried Gnoto put Leeds up in the 1st minute with Rodrigo doubling the lead in the 34th. Gnoto scored again in the 36th and Patrick Bamford added goals in the 71st and 76th minutes. Cardiff scored in the 84th and converted a stoppage time penalty. Leeds plays the winner of Accrington Stanley vs Boreham Wood.

Yunus Musah subbed out in the 67th minute of Valencia’s 4-0 win at Sporting Gijon to advance to the Copa del Rey quarterfinals. Edinson Cavani put Valencia up in the 10th and Justin Kluivert made it 2-0 in the 21st. Cavani scored Valencia’s third goal in the 39th and Samuel Lino added a goal in the 64th.

Sergino Dest subbed on in the 79th minute for AC Milan in their 3-0 Supercoppa Italiana loss to Inter Milan. AC Milan fell behind in the 10th with Inter scoring again in the 21st and 77th minutes.

“It was a tough first period as we struggled in our build-up play,” AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli said. “We also faced some defensive issues, which led to the game becoming even more difficult. We improved after the restart and even had chances to reopen the game in the opening minutes. But it’s indisputable that our level has to be higher.”

Sam Vines wasn’t in the squad for Royal Antwerp’s 3-0 win at Oostende in the Belgian First Division. Arbnor Muja opened the scoring in the 11th, Vincent Janssen doubled the lead in the 21st, and Bruny Nsimba finished off the goals in the 88th minute.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Bundesliga on ESPN2: RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich at 2:30pm. Coupe de France on Fox Deportes: Marseille vs Rennes at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Sporting vs Vizela at 4:15pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Mazatlan vs Santos Laguna. ESPN Deportes has Tijuana vs Tigres at 10pm. The New Zealand vs USWNT friendly is on HBO Max, Universo and Peacock at 10pm ET.

