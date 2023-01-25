Ream and Robinson’s Fulham beats Chelsea, Groningen exits KNVB Beker

Friday’s soccer news starts with Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham beating Chelsea 2-1 at home. Willian put Fulham up in the 25th with Kalidou Koulibaly equalizing in the 47th. Fulham played a man up from the 58th when Chelsea’s Joao Felix saw red in the 58th, with Carlos Vinicius scoring in the 73rd. Robinson saw yellow in the 9th minute.

“We took five to ten minutes to adjust and to control the position of Joao Felix and Mason Mount a bit better between the lines,” Fulham manager Marco Silva said. “After that I think we started to balance the game out more and it was a good first-half. We had chances and we embraced the challenge.”

Moving to the KNVB Beker second round, Ricardo Pepi’s Groningen lost 3-2 at home to Spakenburg. Trailing 3-0 to a 10th minute goals and penalties in the 32nd and 69th, Groningen’s Damil Dankerlui scored in the 77th and 84th minutes.

With FIFA conducting the draw for the 2022 Club World Cup in Morocco, Seattle will get the winner of the opening round game between Al Ahly and Auckland City three days after those teams open the tournament on February 1. Seattle plays on February 4 with the winner advancing to face Real Madrid on March 8. Al Ahly is the question on Seattle’s side of the bracket, getting a place in the tournament as CAF Champions League runner-up in what is supposed to be the host country’s spot after Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca won the CAF Champions League. That raises the level of difficulty with a bracket that always separates the UEFA and CONMEBOL champions.

Later today, Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds United is in action at Aston Villa (3pm ET – USA) with Leeds in 14th-place on 17 points, five points behind 11th-place Villa with a game in hand. Leeds has two points from three games since the World Cup break, losing at home to Manchester City and then drawing at Newcastle and with West Ham. Aston Villa lost to Liverpool, won at Spurs, and drew with Wolverhampton over that same run of games.

“That’s one of the things that has been the most difficult is to really jump-start development as a group,” Leeds manager Jesse Marsch said. “I think there’s a lot of individuals that have grown a lot throughout the process, but as a group it’s still hasn’t come together the way that I would like. The lack of consistency from match-to-match, and in-match, what a second-half and a first-half can look like or vice-versa. It means that we’re not able to really push this the way that I would want so that we don’t have to talk about the table.”

Weston McKennie’s Juventus is at Napoli (2:45pm ET – Paramount+) with Napoli seven points ahead of 2nd-place Juventus at the top of the table. While cutting into a lead is always important, Juventus is tied on points with 3rd-place AC Milan with both clubs only three points ahead of Inter Milan.

