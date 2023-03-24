McKennie at Leeds, Weah’s Lille and Palmer Brown’s Troyes in Ligue 1

Tuesday’s soccer news starts with Weston McKennie on loan to Leeds United through the end of the 2022-23 Premier League season with the move announced yesterday. Leeds has an option for a permanent transfer from Juventus, where McKennie made 49 Serie A appearances over two and a half seasons.

“Weston is a versatile player who will be able to adapt quickly, helped by his knowledge of the other players in the team,” Leeds director of football Victor Orta told his club’s official site. “I think it gives Jesse Marsch balance in his team and more options, with a player who can grow within the transition of English football. We hope he can adapt quickly with the rhythm here after playing in Italy. To have Weston on loan with an option to buy is a really good situation for Leeds United.”

Leeds is currently in 15th-place with 18 points from 19 games played, tied on points but with a game in hand to 14th-place Leicester City and 16th-place West Ham. All three of those teams are a point ahead of 17th-place Wolverhampton and 18th-place Bournemouth. “Knowing I’m going to be playing with some of my teammates from the national team, I’m sure it will be easy to fit in and it was an easy decision for me,” McKennie said.

With Ligue 1 playing a full schedule tomorrow, here’s a look at the situations for the two USMNT players in France’s topflight. Timothy Weah’s Lille is in 7th-place with 34 points and all Ligue 1 teams on 20 games played. They trail 6th-place Lorient by a point and leaders PSG by 14 points. There’s a five-point difference between Lille in 7th and Clermont Foot in 8th, who Lille hosts on Wednesday.

Erik Palmer-Brown’s Troyes is in 15th-place on 19 points, a point behind 14th-place Montpellier and a point ahead of 16th-place Brest. Troyes exited the Coupe de France to Lille on January 8 and lost 5-1 at Lille in the league on January 15. After drawing 1-1 at home with Lens on Saturday, they’re at Toulouse on Wednesday.

Moving to the soccer scores, Caleb Stanko subbed on in the 55th minute for Lamia in their 2-0 home loss to Ionikos in the Greek Super League. An own-goal put Ionikos up in the 18th and they scored again in the 44th minute. Lamia is 13th in the Super League with 12 points from 20 games, trailing 12th-place Levadiakos by a point and a point ahead of 14th-place Ionikos.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

DFB Pokal on ESPN Deportes: RB Leipzig vs Hoffenheim at 12pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Nantes vs Marseille at 1pm and Montpellier vs PSG at 3pm. Club World Cup on FS2: Al Ahly vs Auckland City at 2pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Maritomo vs Porto at 2pm and Sporting vs Braga at 4:15pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Real Beits vs Barcelona at 3pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Atlas vs Toluca at 9pm ET.

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Photo by Tim Goode – PA Wire via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com