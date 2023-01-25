Win for Robinson and Ream’s Fulham, Musah’s Valencia advances in Copa del Rey, goal for Wright in Super Lig

Wednesday’s soccer news rounds up the USMNT players in Europe, starting with Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham winning 1-0 at Leicester City. Aleksandar Mitrovic scored in the 17th minute with Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno making six saves. Fulham is up to 7th-place in the Premier League table with 28 points from 18 games, tied on points with Liverpool and a point ahead of Brighton with both of those teams on 17 games played.

“I want to highlight how we started the game,” Fulham manager Marco Silva said. “I thought that in the first-half, especially the first 25 minutes, we were brilliant. In the first 10 minutes we created two or three clear chances to score. We started the game dominant, playing in the opposition half for most of the time. Then we scored a brilliant goal. It was a great assist from Willian and then a great finish from Mitro.”

Luca de la Torre subbed out in the 90th minute of Celta Vigo’s 3-1 extra time loss at Espanyol in the Copa del Rey round of 32. Celta Vigo took the lead from a Goncalo Paciencia goal in the 15th minute. Espanyol equalized in the 53rd, sending the game to extra time. Espanyol went up in the 97th. Celta Vigo’s Agustin Marchesin saw red in the 112th with Espanyol scoring again in the 118th minute.

Also in the Copa del Rey, Yunus Musah subbed on in the 70th minute of Valencia’s 3-0 win at La Nucia. Justin Kluivert opened the scoring in the 3rd with Iliax Moriba making it 2-0 in the 31st. Hugo Duro finished off the Valencia goals in the 72nd minute. Valencia is in pot 1 with the other La Liga teams for the round of 16 draw.

“Today we had everything to lose,” Valencia coach Gennaro Gattuso told the club’s official site. “Before the game I told my team that I felt the fire, but for us it was not a day off. We didn’t concede a goal and now we will rest up to prepare for the Cádiz match, which is essential for us.”

Haji Wright’s Antalyaspor lost 2-1 at home to Fenerbahce in the Super Lig. Wright put Antalyaspor up in the 14th with Fenerbahce equalizing in the 55th. Fenerbahce converted a penalty in the 62nd minute. Antalyaspor is 15th in the Super Lig, with 16 points from 15 games and tied on points and level on games played with 14th-place Ankaragucu and 16th-place Hatayaspor.

Also in the soccer news, the San Jose Earthquakes named the rest of the coaching staff under new coach and former USMNT assistant Luchi Gonzalez, with former USMNT player Steve Ralston staying on as an assistant along with Luciano Fusco with the addition of Ian Russell and Adin Brown. “We set a clear objective to build a coaching staff with a wealth of knowledge, experience, and passion for Major League Soccer,” Earthquakes GM Chris Leitch said. “We believe that is an integral part of navigating the unique challenges and opportunities of this league.”

Super Lig on beIN Sport: Trabzonspor vs Giresunspor at 12pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Santa Clara vs Braga at 3:15pm ET.

