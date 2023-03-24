Champions League first-leg loss for Eintracht, Championship win for Norwich

Wednesday’s soccer news starts in the Champions League, where Timmy Chandler was on the bench for Eintracht’s 2-0 home loss to Napoli in the opening leg of their round of 16 series. Down a goal from the 40th, Eintracht’s Randal Kono Muani saw red in the 58th minute. Napoli scored again in the 65th.

“A very disappointing but deserved defeat,” Eintracht coach Oliver Glasner said. “We played very well for 25, 30 minutes, but we didn’t capitalise on some good situations. Then we made too many mistakes of our own making and a team of this quality will exploit that. We had chances later on, but Napoli have incredible confidence and deserved to win. We’re disappointed right now, but we won’t bury our heads in the sand.”

Josh Sargent wasn’t in the squad for Norwich City’s 3-1 home win over Birmingham City. Norwich’s Marcelino Nunez scored in the 27th and 36th minutes with Birmingham City pulling a goal back in the 53rd. Christos Tzolis finished off the Norwich scoring four minutes into stoppage time. In the Championship, Lynden Gooch wasn’t in the squad for Sunderland’s 2-1 loss at Rotherham United. Down 2-0 from goals in the 19th and 56th minutes, Sunderland’s Joe Gelhardt scored in the 61st.

Also in the soccer news, Major League Soccer announced this season’s playoff format, opting for a best-of-three series in round one and adding two wildcard teams in each conference to extend the playoff teams to 9th-place. The playoffs begin on October 25 with the wildcard games with round one from October 28-November 12 and the single-game conference semifinals and finals from November 25-December 3. MLS Cup is now set for December 9.

It’s an interesting choice on the league’s part, with MLS teams already having to decide if making the playoffs but exiting in the opening round was enough to salvage a season. For the teams finishing 7th and higher, this version of the playoffs does away with the one bad game scenario that has caught very good regular season teams in recent years.

Deciding what counts for success normally ends up a team-to-team response, something that can potentially delay necessary changes or push a team when the pieces might be almost in place. If the new best-of-three scenario provides a better answer, it could help teams in considering what can be a very difficult set of options.

THURSDAY'S SOCCER TV

Photo by Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com