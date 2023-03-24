Wednesday’s soccer news starts in the Championship where Josh Sargent’s Norwich City won 3-1 at home over Hull City. Down a goal from the 14th, Kieran Dowell equalized for Norwich in the 18th. Gabriel Gomes put Norwich up for good in the 58th and Sargent scored in the 89th minute. Norwich City is 8th in the table with 45 points from 36 games.

Lynden Gooch wasn’t in the squad for Sunderland’s 3-0 win at Queens Park Rangers. QPR had a penalty saved in the 67th minute. Luke O’Nien scored for Sunderland in the 34th and Jack Clarke added goals in the 82nd and two minutes into stoppage time. Sunderland is 5th with 48 points from 31 games.

Duane Holmes has a new manager at Huddersfield Town, with the club announcing Neil Warnock on Monday. “I’ve looked at the fixtures and we’ve got some fantastic games to come,” Warnock said in a press statement. “I want to come back and put smiles on faces!”

Sergino Dest isn’t in the Champions League squad for AC Milan, who won their round of 16 first-leg 1-0 at home over Spurs. Brahim Diaz scored in the 7th minute with the series concluding on March 8 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“We are a responsible group, aware of our qualities and focused” AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli said. “This past month was surely not easy for us to digest. But I kept repeating to the lads that tonight we were in the right place at the right time, because where we are is the result of three years of hard work.”

On Monday, Reggie Cannon’s Boavista drew 0-0 at home with Casa Pia in the Primeira Liga. Boavista’s Sebastian Perez saw red in the 65th minute. Boavista is 9th in the league with 26 points from 20 games, tied on points with 8th-place Chaves.

Also on Monday, Konrad De La Fuente wasn’t in the squad for Olympiacos’s 6-1 home win over Panetolikos. Cedric Bakambu opened the scoring for Olympiacos in the 9th and Sokratis Papastathopoulos made it 2-0 in the 45th. Paetolikos pulled a goal back in the 50th, but Olympiacos’s James Rodriguez scored in the 61st and Sergi Canos made it 4-1 in the 67th. Rodriguez converted a 75th minute penalty and Mathieu Valbuena finished off the Olympiacos scoring in the 90th minute. Caleb Stanko wasn’t in the squad for Lamia’s 4-1 home loss to OFI. Down 4-0 from goals in the 8th, 43rd, 61st, and 84th minutes, Lamia’s Sotitis Tsiloulis scored five minutes into stoppage time.

