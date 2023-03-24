DFB Pokal win for Pefok’s Union Berlin, Hoppe to Hibernian

Wednesday’s soccer news starts in the Bundesliga where Jordan Pefok subbed out in the 63rd minute of Union Berlin’s 2-1 home win over Wolfsburg to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2022-23 DFB Pokal. Falling behind in the 5th minute, Union Berlin’s Robin Knoche equalized in the 12th and Kevin Behrens scored in the 79th. Union Berlin’s Niko Giesselmann saw red in the 87th minute. Union waits until February 12 to learn its opponent in the next round with the round of 16. Timmy Chandler and Paxten Aaronson’s Eintracht hosts Darmstadt on February 7 and Gio Reyna’s Borussia Dortmund is at VfL Bochum on February 8 in the DFB Pokal.

Ethan Horvath was in goal for Luton Town’s 1-0 home win over Cardiff City. Elijah Adebayo scored Luton’s goal in the 88th minute. Luton failed to convert a 72nd minute penalty. Luton is 4th in the Championship table with 45 points from 28 games, tied on points with 3rd-place Middlesbrough but with a game in hand.

“We went with the right intentions, we tried to do the right things, we tried to mix our game up by playing around them, over them or into our strikers,” Luton Town manager Rob Edwards said. “We did create chances and half-chances, lots of crosses flashed across and we couldn’t quite get on the end of them. Then we missed a penalty and you’re starting to think maybe it’s not our day today but I’m delighted for Eli.”

Matthew Hoppe moved from Boro to Scottish Premiership club Hibernian on loan. “We’re delighted to add Matthew to the group as he’s someone that’ll add extra quality in the final third,” Hibernian manager Lee Johnson said. “He’s a talented player that can play in all three positions across our front-line and someone that joins with good experience being a full US international and that has played regularly in the Bundesliga.”

Hibernian is in 5th-place in the Premiership with 31 points from 24 games, a point behind 4th-place Livingston and a point ahead of 6th-place St Mirren both on 22 games played. Hibs drew 1-1 at Ross County on Tuesday, taking the lead from a 31st minute Elie Youan goal with Ross County equalizing in the 73rd minute.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Super Lig on beIN Sport: Adana Demirspor vs Fenerbahce at 12pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Real Madrid vs Valencia at 3pm ET.

