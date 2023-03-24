Draw for Weah’s Lille in Ligue 1, goal for Tillman in Rangers win

Thursday’s soccer news starts in Ligue 1 where Timothy Weah subbed out in the 82nd minute in Lille’s 0-0 home draw with Clermont Foot. The point has Lille in 6th-place with 35 points from 21 games and tied with 7th-place Loirent.

Also in Ligue 1, Erik Palmer-Brown’s Troyes lost 4-1 at Toulouse, taking the lead from a 12th minute Mamadu Balde penalty. Toulouse equalized in the 16th, went ahead in the 36th, converted a 55th minute penalty, and scored again in the 88th. Troyes is 16th in the table with 19 points, tied with 15th-place Brest.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic beat Livingston 3-0 at home in the Premiership. Greg Taylor put Celtic up in the 29th and Daizen Maeda made it 2-0 in the 33rd. Kyogo Furuhashi finished off the Celtic goals two minutes into first-half stoppage time.

“In the second-half even though we didn’t get the goals, they sat back and made it hard for us to get the space we needed but we still had chances,” Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said. “That was the key for us because we knew the way the game was going to go and we had to maintain our composure but at the same time not let Livingston get comfortable.”

Malik Tillman subbed out in the 75th minute for Rangers in their 3-0 win at Hearts. Alfredo Morales scored in the 9th minute and Tillman doubled the lead in the 34th. Morales scored again in the 67th minute. James Sands was on the bench for Rangers.

“All around the pitch our pressing was the best it has been,” Rangers manager Michael Beale said. “We regained the ball in some really dangerous areas, and we were quite ruthless, on another day we might’ve scored one or two more.”

Mark McKenzie wasn’t in the squad for KRC Genk’s 1-1 draw at Eupen in the Belgian Pro League. Joseph Paintsil put Genk up in the 17th with Eupen converting a 26th minute penalty. Genk has a seven-point lead at the top of the table over 2nd-place Union Saint-Gilloise.

Haji Wright wasn’t in the squad for Antalyaspor’s 2-0 loss at Trabzonspor in the Super Lig. Antalyaspor fell behind in the 34th and Trabzonspor scored again four minutes into stoppage time. Antalyaspor is in 15th-place with 21 points from 20 games, tied with 14th-place Sivasspor and 16th-place Giresunspor but with a game in hand.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Premiership on USA: Chelsea vs Fulham at 3pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Athletic vs Cadiz at 3pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Necaxa vs Tijuana at 8pm ET.

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Photo by Steve Welsh – PA Wire via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com