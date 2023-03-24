Eintracht in the Champions League, losses for West Brom, Valencia, and Boavista

Tuesday’s soccer news starts with the Champions League that has Timmy Chandler’s Eintracht hosting Napoli in the round of 16 first-legs. Eintracht is in 6th-place in the Bundesliga, beating Werder Bremen 2-0 at home on Saturday. After losing their first league game of the season on January 4, Napoli put together a seven-game win streak in Serie A to extend their lead to 15 points at the top of the table.

“It’s an extraordinary game that we’re all looking forward to in front of a full house,” Eintracht coach Oliver Glasner said. “By reaching the round of 16 we’ve achieved our first declared target, namely getting into the knockout stages. We’ve been drawn against a great team in Napoli. They’re very good and solid, but so are we. Both teams are in good form. We’re going to play to win.”

Moving to the soccer scores, Daryl Dike subbed on in the 62nd for West Brom in their 3-2 loss at Watford in the Championship. Down a goal from the 23rd, Conor Townsend equalized for West Brom in the 56th. Trailing from the 66th, West Brom’s Jed Wallace equalizing in the 71st. Watford scored again in the 78th minute. West Brom is 10th in the table with 45 points from 32 games, tied on points with 11th-place Coventry City with both a point behind 9th-place Norwich City.

“It’s frustrating because I was watching the team play the second-half how I wanted to play, but at the same time we need to learn it’s not just frustration,” West Brom manager Carlos Corberan said. “We need to manage the minutes after we score the goals. In football, especially after you give 45 minutes without playing, it was important to keep attacking how we were attacking but at the same time show other behaviors in defense that allow us to protect what we were achieving more.”

Yunus Musah subbed out in the 69th minute of Valencia’s 1-0 loss at Getafe in La Liga to an 82nd minute goal. Valencia is in 19th-place with 20 points from 22 games, two points behind the clubs tied on 22 points from 16th to 18th-place.

Reggie Cannon’s Boavista lost 3-1 at Benfica in the Primeira Liga. Trailing from the 5th, Boavista’s Yusupha Njie equalized in the 58th minute. Benfica scored in the 82nd and two minutes into stoppage time. Mix Diskerud wasn’t in the squad for Omonia’s 1-0 win at Olympiakos in Cyprus’s topflight. Loizos Loizou scored for Cyprus in the 34th minute.

