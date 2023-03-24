Fulham wins, Crystal Palace draws, goals for Wooten, Hoppe, and Pepi

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe, Mexico, and Brazil starts in the Premier League where Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham won 1-0 at Brighton. Manor Solomon scored in the 88th minute. Robinson saw yellow in the 84th minute. Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, and Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds lost 1-0 at Everton to a 64th minute goal. Aaronson subbed on in the 61st and McKennie subbed out in the 78th minute. Chris Richards subbed on in the 82nd minute of Crystal Palace’s 1-1 draw at Brentford. Eberechi Eze put Palace up in the 69th with Brentford equalizing six minutes into stoppage time.

“When you look at the game overall, when you look at both teams, they didn’t create many chances,” Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira said. “When you score the first goal and you defend the way we defended today, you expect to take all three points. We managed those situations really well until the last minute of the game. This is the frustration I have at the minute: a lot of games we have played lately, all we are missing is three points.”

In the Championship, Ethan Horvath’s Luton Town lost 1-0 at Burnley to a 78th minute penalty. Luton played a man down with a red card to Tom Lockyer in the 78th. Josh Sargent subbed out at halftime of Norwich City’s 0-0 draw at Wigan Athletic. Zack Steffen’s Middlesbrough won 3-1 at home over QPR. Chuba Akpom scored for Boro in the 64th and 77th with QPR pulling a goal back in the 89th. Middlesbrough’s Riley McGree finished off the scoring two minutes into stoppage time.

In the Bundesliga, John Brooks’s Hoffenheim lost 1-0 at Augsburg to an 88th minute goal. Jordan Pefok subbed on in the 66th minute of Union Berlin’s 0-0 home draw with Schalke. A league down, Terrence Boyd’s Kaiserslautern lost 1-0 at Paderborn to a 78th minute goal.

Andrew Wooten subbed out in the 76th minute of Preussen Munster’s 5-4 home win over Straelen in the Regionalliga West. Wooten opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 11th with Nicolai Romberg doubling the lead in the 13th. Preussen Munster’s Dennis Grote scored in the 34th and Gerrit Wegkamp added goals in the 46th and 55th. Preussen Munster gave up a 69th minute own-goal with Straelen scoring in the 73rd, 85th, and a minute into stoppage time.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic beat Aberdeen 4-0 at home in the Premiership. Callum McGregor opened the scoring in the 2nd with Reo Hatate adding goals in the 13th and 76th. Liel Abada finished off the scoring in the 89th minute. James Sands subbed on in the 87th minute for Rangers in their 3-0 win at Livingston. James Tavernier converted a 24th minute penalty and scored in the 78th. Kemar Roofe finished off the Rangers goals in the 85th minute. Matthew Hoppe subbed on in the 36th minute of Hibernian’s 2-0 home win over Kilmarnock. Will Fish put Hibs up in the 16th and Hoppe scored in the 47th. Kilmarnock played a man down from the 68th minute.

Luca de la Torre subbed out in the 68th minute of Celta Vigo’s 1-1 draw at Real Sociedad in La Liga. Down a goal from the 5th, Celta Vigo went a man down with a red card to Renato Tapia in the 75th. Celta Vigo equalized from an own-goal three minutes into stoppage time.

Erik Palmer-Brown subbed out at halftime for Troyes in their 1-0 home loss to Montpellier in Ligue 1. Troyes went a man down in the 67th with a red card to Papa Ndiaga Yade and Montpellier saw red in the 73rd. Montpellier scored in the 90th minute. Tim Weah’s Lille lost 4-3 at PSG, falling behind 2-0 to goals in the 11th and 17th minutes. Lille’s Bafode Diakite scored in the 24th, Jonathan David converted a 58th minute penalty, and Jonathan Bamba put them ahead in the 69th. PSG equalized in the 87th and scored five minutes into stoppage time.

Tanner Tessmann, Gianluca Busio, and Andrija Novakovich’s Venezia drew 1-1 at Pisa in Serie B. Novakovich subbed on in the 76th and Busio subbed on in the 89th. Antonio Candela put Venezia up in the 17th with Pisa equalizing from the penalty spot in the 74th. Tessmann saw red in the 71st.

Ricardo Pepi’s Groningen drew 1-1 at home with Emmen in the Eredivisie. Pepi scored in the 12th and Emmen equalized in the 14th. Groningen played a man up from the 73rd minute. Djordje Mihailovic subbed on in the 84th minute of AZ’s 2-1 loss at Feyenoord. An own-goal put AZ up in the 17th with Feyenoord equalizing in first-half stoppage time and scoring in the 90th minute.

Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk drew 2-2 at Mechelen in the Belgian Pro League. Trailing from the 21st, Genk’s Mike Tresor equalized in the 35th. Mechelen went ahead in the 75th with Bryan Heynan equalizing for Genk four minutes into stoppage time. Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo won 1-0 at STVV. With STVV seeing red in the 39th, Westerlo’s Maxim De Cuyper converted a 41st minute penalty.

Caleb Stanko subbed out in the 63rd minute of Lamia’s 3-0 home loss to Olympiacos in the Greek Super League. Diadie Samassekou put Olympiacos up in the 44th, Cedric Bakambu scored in the 60th, and Pep Biel finished off the goals in the 86th minute. In the Austrian Bundesliga, Sebastian Soto subbed on at halftime of Klagenfurt’s 3-0 home loss to Wolfsberg to goals in the 25th, 30th, and 44th minutes.

Kenny Saief’s Neftchi won 3-0 at home over Sebail in the Azerbaijan Premier League. Saief converted an 8th minute penalty and Emin Mahmudov doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 48th. Saldanha finished off the Neftci scoring in the 74th. Aron Johannsson’s Valur won 2-0 at Akranes in the second round of the Iceland League Cup. Sigurdon Larusson scored in the 28th. Johannsson saw red in the 71st. Kristinn Sigurdsson converted a penalty in the 90th minute.

Did Not Play: Christian Pulisic and Gaga Slonina (Chelsea 0 – Southampton 1), Matt Turner (Arsenal 4 – Aston Villa 2), Lynden Gooch (Sunderland 1 – Bristol City 1), Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town 2 – Birmingham City 1), Matthew Olosunde (Preston North End 0 – Hull City 0), Timmy Chandler and Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht 2 – Werder Bremen 0), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 4 – Hertha BSC 1), Joe Scally (Gladbach 3 – Bayern Munich 2), George Bello (Arminia Bielefeld 1 – Hamburg 2), Julian Green (Furth 2 – Fortuna Dusseldorf 1), Malik Tillman (Rangers 3 – Livingston 0), Sergino Dest (AC Milan 1 – Monza 0), Richy Ledezma (PSV 2 – Utrecht 2), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 2 – Cercle Brugge 2), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp 2 – Eupen 0), Konrad De La Fuente (Olympiacos 3 – Lamia 0), Ventura Alvarado (Juarez 0 – Leon 0)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Champions League on CBS: Liverpool vs Real Madrid at 3pm. Recopa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Independiente del Valle vs Flamengo at 7:30pm ET.

Photo by Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com