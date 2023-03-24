Goals for Reyna and Pefok in the Bundesliga, Tillman in the Premiership

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe, Mexico, and Brazil starts in the Bundesliga where Gio Reyna subbed on in the 82nd minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 5-1 home win over Freiburg. Playing a man up from a 17th minute red card, Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck scored in the 25th with Freiburg equalizing in the 45th. Dortmund retook the lead from a Karim Adeyemi goal in the 48th and Sebastien Hqller scored in the 51st. Julian Brandt made it 4-1 in the 69th and Reyna finished off the Dortmund goals in the 82nd minute.

“We produced a really good performance in the second-half,” Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said. “It was almost perfect because we were really good in terms of positional play, passing and speeding the game up. We liked the fact that we know what we’re capable of. We need to continue in exactly that vein in our next matches.”

Jordan Pefok subbed on in the 79th minute of Union Berlin’s 2-1 home win over Mainz. Kevin Behrens put Union up in the 32nd with Mainz equalizing from the penalty spot in the 78th. Pefok scored Union Berlin’s winner in the 84th minute.

Joe Scally’s Gladbach drew 0-0 at home with Schalke. John Brooks’s Hoffenheim lost 5-2 at Bochum. Hoffenheim trailed 3-0 to goals in the 22nd, 30th, and 40th minutes when Christoph Baumgartner pulled a goal back in the 49th. Bochum scored again in the 69th with Hoffenheim’s Mu’nas Dabbur scoring in the 77th. Bochum finished off their goals in the 83rd minute.

“You can’t always get your way in football,” Gladbach coach Daniel Farke said. “I knew that it would be a very tough match against a side who will give their absolute all to stay in this division, and that’s exactly what we got. It was a battle. I don’t think we were good enough technically to be able to take control of the game early on. That led to the game playing out the way it did.”

George Bello subbed out in the 83rd minute of Arminia Bielefeld’s 3-1 win at Jahn Regensburg in the 2.Bundesliga. Falling behind in the 2nd minute, Arminia’s Sebastian Vasiliadis equalized in the 14th. Fabian Klos scored in the 85th and a minute into stoppage time.

Terrence Boyd’s Kaiserslautern won 2-1 at home over Holstein Kiel. Kaiserslautern’s Daniel Hanslik scored in the 6th with Holstein Kiel equalizing in the 30th. Boyd scored Kaiserslautern’s winner in the 71st minute. Julian Green subbed on in the 84th minute of Furth’s 1-0 home win over Nurnberg. Furth’s Ragnar Ache scored a minute into stoppage time.

Andrew Wooten subbed on in the 64th minute of Preussen Munster’s 4-0 home win over Alemannia Aachen in the Regionalliga West. Simon Scherder put Preussen Munster up in the 29th with Alexander Langlitz doubling the lead in the 66th. Wooten scored in the 74th and Langlitz in the 85th.

Moving to the Premier League, Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham drew 0-0 at Chelsea. Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace lost 2-1 at Manchester United. Palace fell behind to a 7th minute penalty and a 62nd minute goal. With Manchester United seeing red in the 70th, Palace’s Jeffrey Schlupp scored in the 76th minute.

Tyler Adams started and Weston McKennie subbed on in the 57th minute for Leeds United in their 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest with the goal scored in the 14th minute. Leeds announced on Monday that Jesse Marsch is no longer the club’s manager.

In the Championship, Daryl Dike subbed out in the 59th minute of West Brom’s 1-0 home win over Coventry. Grady Diangana scored in the 15th minute. Ethan Horvath’s Luton Town won 1-0 at Stoke City with Pelly Ruddock scoring in the 6th minute.

Josh Sargent subbed out in the 61st minute of Norwich City’s 3-0 home loss to Burnley with goals in the 8th, 54th, and 60th minutes. Zack Steffen’s Middlesbrough won 3-0 at home over Blackpool. Chuba Akpom scored in the 32nd and 59th minutes with Paddy McNair finishing off the Boro goals in the 69th.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic won 4-1 at St Johnstone in the Premiership. An own-goal put Celtic up in the 13th and Kyogo Furuhashi doubled the lead in the 22nd. St Johnstone pulled a goal back in the 25th, but Aaron Mooy made it 3-1 Celtic in the 38th. St Johnstone saw red two minutes into stoppage time and Celtic’s David Turnbull scored a minute later.

Malik Tillman subbed on in the 11th minute of Rangers’ 2-1 home win over Ross County. Tillman scored two minutes into first-half stoppage time with Ross County equalizing in the 65th. Rangers’ Borna Barisic scored in the 75th minute. Matthew Hoppe subbed on in the 18th minute of Hibernian’s 1-0 win at St Mirren with Elie Youan scoring in the 77th minute.

Luca de la Torre subbed out in the 74th minute of Celta Vigo’s 4-3 win at Real Betis. Jorgen Larsen scored for Celta Vigo in the 6th with Real Betis equalizing in the 9th and going ahead in the 23rd. Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga scored in the 42nd and 56th and Joseph Aidoo made it 4-2 in the 69th. Real Betis converted an 84th minute penalty and saw red five minutes into stoppage time. de la Torre saw yellow in the 73rd minute. Yunus Musah subbed out in the 78th minute of Valencia’s 1-0 loss at Girona to a 63rd minute goal.

Erik Palmer-Brown’s Troyes lost 3-1 at home to Lyon. Trailing from goals in the 43rd and 59th, Troyes’ Rony Lopez scored in the 62nd. Lyon added a goal three minutes into stoppage time. Tim Weah subbed on in the 34th minute of Lille’s 3-1 win at Rennes. Trailing from the 1st minute, Edon Zhegrova equalized for Lille in the 59th with Remy Cabella scoring in the 85th and Andre Gomes four minutes into stoppage time. Weah saw yellow in the 81st.

Tanner Tessmann started and Gianluca Busio subbed on in the 57th minute of Venezia’s 2-1 win at Benevento in Serie B. Nicholas Pierini scored for Venezia in the 3rd with Benevento equalizing in first-half stoppage time. Venezia’s Joel Pohjanpalo scored in the 70th and played a man up from the 89th minute.

Ricardo Pepi’s Groningen drew 1-1 at home with Twente in the Eredivisie. Trailing from the 5th minute, Oliver Antman equalized for Groningen in the 69th.

Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk won 3-2 at Gent in Belgium’s Pro League. Down a goal from the 9th minute, Genk’s Joseph Paintsil equalized in the 23rd. Genk took the lead through Yira Sor in the 67th and Tolu Arokodare scored in the 86th. Gent pulled a goal back in the 88th. Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo drew 1-1 at Eupen. Nene Dorgeles scored for Westerlo in the 44th and Eupen equalized from the penalty spot in the 68th minute.

Reggie Cannon subbed on in the 77th minute of Boavista’s 2-2 draw at Santa Clara in the Primeira Liga. Boavista’s Vincent Sasso scored in the 13th with Santa Clara equalizing in the 60th. Sasso scored again in the 64th with Santa Clara equalizing in the 86th. In the Greek Super League, Caleb Stanko’s Lamia lost 2-0 at Panathinaikos to goals in the 14th and two minutes into stoppage time. Stanko saw red in the 66th.

Kenny Saief’s Neftchi beat Sumqayit 2-0 at home in the Azerbaijan Premier League. Solomon Kvirkvelia scored in the 54th and Saldanha made it 2-0 in the 64th.

Johnny Cardoso subbed on in the 70th minute of Internacional’s 0-0 draw at Novo Hamburgo. In Liga MX, Ventura Alvarado subbed on in the 59th minute for Juarez in their 3-2 win at Mazatlan. Denzell scored for Juarez in the 14th with Mazatlan equalizing three minutes into first-half stoppage time. Juarez took the lead through Tomas Molina in the 69th and Mauro Lainez scored in the 76th. Mazatlan pulled a goal back six minutes into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 3 – Hertha BSC 0), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea 0 – Fulham 0), Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United 0 – Nottingham Forest 1), Matt Turner (Arsenal 0 – Everton 1), Lynden Gooch (Sunderland 1 – Millwall 1), Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town 1 – QPR 1), Matthew Olosunde (PNE 1 – Bristol City 2), James Sands (Rangers 2 – Ross County 1), Sergino Dest (AC Milan 0 – Inter Milan 1), Andrija Novakovich (Venezia 2 – Benevento 1), Richy Ledezma (PSV 2 – Feyenoord 2), Djordje Mihailovic (AZ 1 – Volendam 1), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 0 – Royal Antwerp 0), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp 0 – Club Brugge 0), Konrad De La Fuente (Olympiacos 0 – PAOK 0), Sebastian Soto (Klagenfurt 0 – LASK 1, Austrian Cup), Haji Wright (Antalyaspor 1 – Gaziantep 0)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Club World Cup on FS2: Flamengo vs Al Hilal at 2pm. FA Cup on FS2: Sheffield United vs Wrexham at 2:45pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Sport Huancayo vs Nacional Asuncion at 7pm ET.

Photo by Ralf Ibing – dpa via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com