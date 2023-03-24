Pefok’s Union Berlin advances, PSV exits in the Europa League knockout round

Friday’s soccer news starts with the USMNT players on teams in the Europa League knockout round second-legs. Jordan Pefok subbed on in the 65th minute for Union Berlin’s 3-1 home win over Ajax to advance 3-1 on aggregate. Robin Knoche put Union up from the penalty spot in the 20th and Josip Juranovic doubled the lead in the 44th. Ajax scored in the 47th, but it was Danihlo Doeki finishing off the Union Berlin goals in the 50th. Ajax saw red seven minutes into stoppage time.

“You cannot put into words what the team achieved today, how they dug deep and performed,” Union Berlin coach Urs Fischer said. “When I look back to the first two games that we lost and now we’re into the last 16. Football has a way of writing these stories.”

Richy Ledezma was on the bnech for PSV’s 2-0 home win over Sevilla, exiting the tournament 3-2 on aggregate. Luuk de Jong scored for PSV in the 77th and Fabio Silva scored five minutes into stoppage time. PSV went a man down with a red card to Mauro Junior seven minutes into stoppage time.

“We came into this game with full belief that we could do something,” PSV defender Jordan Branthwaite said. “In the last 20 minutes we proved that we could have. We were unlucky with the offside goal, and we created numerous chances to score.”

Also in the soccer news, Peter Vermes has a new deal with Sporting Kansas City to stay as coach and sporting director through 2028. Peter is a superlative strategic thinker who loves to win and hates to lose,” Sporting Kansas City co-owner and executive director Mike Illig said in a press statement. “He continuously demonstrates his commitment to our ownership’s objective to elevate Sporting KC as a perennial contender in a league that grows tougher and tougher every year. He is also fully dedicated to our long-term strategy of developing young, high-potential players into the next generation of Sporting professionals.”

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has the Premier League on USA: Leeds vs Southampton at 10am and Bournemouth vs Manchester City at 12:30pm.

La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Espanyol vs Mallorca at 8am, Cadiz vs Rayo Vallecano at 10:15am, Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid at 12:30pm, and Valencia vs Real Sociedad at 3pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Angers vs Lyon at 11am and Montpellier vs Lens at 3pm.

MLS on FOX: Nashville vs NYCFC at 4:30pm. Liga MX on Univision: Cruz Azul vs Juarez at 6pm, Tigres vs Chivas at 8pm, and Atlas vs Club America at 10pm.

Sunday has the Premier League on USA: Spurs vs Chelsea at 8:30am.

Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Lorient vs Auxerre at 7am, Nantes vs Rennes at 9am, Monaco vs Nice at 11am, and Marseille vs PSG at 2:45pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Athletic vs Girona at 8am, Celta Vigo vs Real Valladolid at 10:15am, Almeria vs Barcelona at 12:30pm, and Sevilla vs Osasuna at 3pm. Scottish League Cup on CBS Sports: Rangers vs Celtic at 10am. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Porto vs Gil Vicente at 3:30pm.

MLS on FS1: Seattle vs Colorado at 8pm. Liga MX on FS2: Santos Laguna vs Puebla at 8pm and Tijuana vs Pachuca at 10pm.

Monday has the Primeira Liga on GolTV: Sporting vs Estoril at 2pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Leon vs Monterrey at 10pm. All Times Eastern

Photo by Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com