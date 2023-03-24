Point for Leeds, Fulham advances in the FA Cup, Dortmund in the KNVB Beker

Thursday’s soccer news starts in the Premier League where Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, and Weston McKennie’s Leeds United drew 2-2 at Manchester United. Aaronson subbed on in the 63rd minute and McKennie subbed out in the 90th. Wilfried Gnoto put Leeds up in the 1st minute with an own-goal doubling the lead in the 48th. Manchester United scored in the 62nd and equalized in the 70th minute. McKennie saw yellow in the 53rd and Adams also saw yellow in the 56th.

Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream weren’t in the squad for Fulham’s 3-2 win at Sunderland in an FA Cup Fourth Round replay. Lynden Gooch wasn’t in the squad for Sunderland. Harry Wilson scored for Fulham in the 8th minute and Andreas Pereira made it 2-0 in the 59th. Sunderland’s Jack Clarke pulled a goal back in the 77th, but Fulham’s Layvin Kurzawa scored in the 82nd. Jewison Bennette scored for Sunderland in the 90th minute.

“Firstly, congratulations to Sunderland,” Fulham manager Marco Silva said. “They obligated us to play 180 minutes in this round. They made it difficult for us. And of course, congratulations to our players and our fans, because we are going to play in the Fifth Round, which was our clear goal from the first time we played against them at the Cottage.”

Gio Reyna subbed on six minutes into stoppage time for Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 win at VfL Bochum in the DFB Pokal round of 16. Emre Can scored for Dortmund in first-half stoppage time and Bochum equalized from the penalty spot in the 64th. Dortmund’s Marco Reus scored in the 70th minute.

“In the first 30 minutes in particular, it was a proper game,” Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said. We then adapted to the match and the pitch. It became very wild. Ultimately, we scored two nice goals. It’s not easy away to VfL Bochum and that’s why we’re very happy to have gone through.”

Tim Weah’s Lille drew 2-2 at Lyon, losing 4-2 on penalties in the Coupe de France round of 16. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 8th and 21st minutes, Lille’s Jonathan David converted a 29th minute penalty and Edon Zhegova equalized in the 64th. Lille failed to convert their third and fourth penalties.

“We didn’t start well, being very passive, lacking aggressiveness,” Lille coach Paulo Fonseca said. “But afterwards the team played well, pressed, created, dominated. We have three or four chances to take the lead, but that’s football. It’s not easy to play here against Lyon, against a great team.”

Richy Ledezma was on the bench for PSV’s 3-1 home win over FC Emmen in the KNVB Beker round of 16. Jarrad Branthwaite made it 2-0 PSV from goals in the 7th and 14th with Emmen pulling a goal back in the 48th. PSV’s Luuk de Jong scored in the 76th minute.

Johnny Cardoso subbed out in the 83rd minute of Internacional’s 2-2 home draw with Caxias do Sul. Pedro Henrique scored for Internacional in the 26th with Caxias do Sul equalizing in the 79th and going ahead in the 81st. Internacional’s Alemao equalized two minutes into stoppage time.

On Tuesday, Ethan Horvath’s Luton Town exited the FA Cup with a 3-0 loss at Grimsby Town. Luton fell behind in the 9th minute with Grimsby adding goals in the 28th and first-half stoppage time. In the Championship, Duane Holmes wasn’t in the squad for Huddersfield Town for their 2-2 draw at Blackpool. Matty Pearson gave Huddersfield the lead in the 36th with Blackpool going a man down in first-half stoppage time. Blackpool equalized in the 82nd, but Josh Koroma returned the Huddersfield lead in the 86th. Blackpool equalized in the 90th minute.

In the KNVB Beker round of 16, Djordje Mihailovic wasn’t in the squad for AZ’s 2-1 home loss to FC Utrecht in extra time. Trailing from the 58th minute, AZ’s Jesper Karlsson equalized in the 86th to send the game to extra time. Utrecht scored again in the 93rd minute.

Timmy Chandler was on the bench and Paxten Aaronson wasn’t in the squad for Eintracht’s 4-2 home win over Darmstadt in the DFB Pokal round of 16. Randal Kolo Muani put Eintracht up in the 6th with Darmstadt equalizing in the 29th and going ahead in the 31st. Eintracht’s Rafael Borre equalized in the 44th with Daichi Kamada making it 3-2 in the 62nd and Muani scoring again in the 90th minute.

