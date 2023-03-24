Red Bulls defender John Tolkin on his club, the rest of the East, and debuting for the USMNT

By Clemente Lisi – NEW YORK, NY (Feb 70, 2023) US Soccer Players – Strikers get much of the love in soccer and MLS is no different. The reality is that soccer is a team sport and all players, despite their position, matter to the success of that team. As the New York Red Bulls start off the 2023 season, there’s been a lot of attention placed on new Designated Player signing Dante Vanzeir. But MLS Cup contenders are built with both strong offense and defense.

That brings us to John Tolkin, widely considered one of the best left backs in the league. The 20-year-old Homegrown Player, born and raised in New Jersey, has embarked on his third season in MLS, all with RBNY. Tolkin is one of the most promising young players for the past few years and appeared for the US Under-17 squad. He is also a player who matters both when it comes to playing defense and offense.

Last season, Tolkin played and started in 31 games for the Red Bulls, recording a goal and three assists. With an accurate passing percentage of 70.1, Tolkin is also one of the league’s best ball distributors. In January, Tolkin made his senior USMNT debut, playing 81 minutes in a scoreless draw against Colombia.

“He offered a very concentrated and reliable performance,” Red Bulls manager Gerhard Struber said of Tolkin’s first cap. “I could feel how proud he is wearing this jersey. With further good performances at the club, he will have a good chance to leave his mark on the USA in the future.”

We caught up with Tolkin in time for the start of the season, where he talked about what it’s like to play for the Red Bulls, the team he’s most worried about facing this season and his time with the National Team.

You start the season after losing a key defender like Aaron Long to LAFC, but you guys have gained some new players such as a new DP in Dante Vanzeir. What’s the mood been like to start the season?

You mention Aaron Long leaving, I think one goal conceded (during preseason) shows that the mentality has stayed the same, and we’re looking to continue that this season.

Certainly you’re excited about the home opener that’s coming up against Nashville SC. What makes Red Bull Arena such a great place for a game?

I think it will be good, especially with the new schedule set up on Saturday nights. I think a lot more people can show up. It’s a great stadium and a great atmosphere. It’s one of the hardest places to play in the league.

The Eastern Conference looks very competitive this season. The Philadelphia Union is, of course, a big rival and one of the league’s best teams. What teams are you worried about playing in 2023?

I think the East is very strong this year. I look at Philly as being similar to us. We have (ex-Union striker) Corey (Burke) now, which is great. He’s so annoying to play against! I’m glad he’s finally with us. I think a lot of teams have gotten better – but so have we. We’re thinking we can beat anybody in this league. We will play our best and take it one game at a time.

You mentioned Burke. What strikers are you most worried about facing this season?

We’re not worried about anyone. Look, there are a lot of good strikers, but it’s hard to break us all down as individuals. We are facing teams. I respect every player.

In terms of individuals, you made your senior USMNT debut during January camp. What was that like?

It was a dream come true. Ever since I started playing, that was one of the biggest goals I had for myself. For it to finally come true, I can’t put it into words. I feel really honored and proud. It was a really special moment. I’ve gotten a little bit of a taste of what it’s like. You know, I just want to perform my best in every game to give me the best possible chance to return to the National Team. That’s what I’m striving for.

Clemente Lisi is a regular contributor to US Soccer Players. He is also the author of the new book “The FIFA World Cup: A History of the Planet’s Biggest Sporting Event.”

More from Clemente Lisi:

Photo by MLS – ISIPhotos.com