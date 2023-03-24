The coaching changes for USMNT players at Leeds, Norwich, Valencia, and Hoffenheim

By Jason Davis – WASHINGTON, DC (Feb 8, 2023) US Soccer Players – Coaching changes are a part of life in the world of soccer. The pressure to win, or simply to survive, can upend even the smartest, more prepared managers. Long-term planning can go out the window in a moment if a team isn’t playing well enough to meet expectations.

Jesse Marsch knew when he took the job at Leeds United that the end would come if the results didn’t. The day after Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest, Leeds dismissed Marsch with the club in 17th-place and tied on points with 18th-place Everton.

Marsch was the seventh Premier League manager to lose his job this season, and he likely won’t be the last. The annual tradition of managerial turnover in England’s top division is active enough that the narrative of the “sack race” is a standard trope used by the country’s soccer media. It’s a reflection of the cutthroat nature of the business of high-level soccer in Europe.

The dismissal of the only American manager in the top flight of England is notable in part because Marsch leaves behind three American players at Leeds United. Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson, and the recently arrived Weston McKennie will play out the season in England for whoever Leeds turns to next.

Adams and Aaronson made their moves to England in the summer to be part of Marsch’s new-look Leeds United team. Both players are now firmly established within the squad and can expect to maintain large roles in the balance of the season. McKennie only joined the club last week on loan, debuting as a substitute in the loss to Forest. The midfielder’s recent arrival means adjusting to a new boss as well as making his overall adjustment to the Premier League.

The American trio at Leeds aren’t the only Americans in 2022-23 navigating turmoil on the sideline, just the latest.

Down a level in England, Norwich City is on its second boss of the campaign. David Wagner, the same man who helped lift Huddersfield Town into the Premier League in 2017 and who spent a year on the sidelines with Schalke, took over the top job with the Canaries on December 27, replacing Dean Smith.

For USMNT striker Josh Sargent, Wagner is now his third manager at Norwich since joining the club in the summer of 2021 when they were in the Premier League. Currently sitting in 10th in the Championship, the club is two points out of a promotion playoff place but 16 points back of an automatic promotion position. Wagner has picked up six of a possible nine points in the league since taking over.

Sargent’s prominent position in his team’s attack hasn’t changed with the swap of the manager. Wagner used Sargent in the starting lineup of all three of his league matches in charge so far. Sargent scored his 10th goal of the season in a 4-2 win over Coventry City on January 21. Norwich’s quest to get back into the promotion chase makes its next stop at 17th-place Bristol City on Saturday.

In late January, American midfielder Yunus Musah joined the group of USMNT players facing life under a new coach. Valencia parted ways with Genaro Gattuso after just over half a season with assistant coach Salvador Gonzalez Marco, also known as Voro now serving as interim coach. Valencia is a point above the relegation zone after 20 rounds, winless since the return from the World Cup and winter break.

The Bundesliga doesn’t have the same brutal reputation as the Premier League when it comes to coaching turnover. However, the German competition isn’t far behind its English counterpart on that front this season. So far in Germany’s topflight, six teams have made coaching changes.

Among those was Pellegrino Matarazzo at Stuttgart. The New Jersey native helped Stuttgart reach the Bundesliga in 2021 and guided the club to a narrow escape from relegation last season. A fall into the relegation zone via a nine-match winless run to start the 2022-23 season precipitated Matarazzo’s dismissal in October.

Matarazzo’s time out of the Bundesliga coaching ranks will be short-lived. That’s because Hoffenheim, another club struggling at the bottom of the German league, dismissed coach Andre Breitenreiter on Monday. On Wednesday, they announced Matarazzo as their new hire. Hoffenheim’s 19 points through 19 games put the club in 14th and in danger of slipping into the bottom three of the 18-team competition.

Matarrazo takes over a club with two American center backs. Justin Che, an FC Dallas academy product on loan to Hoffenheim from Dallas, and John Brooks, a veteran of two Bundesliga clubs who joined Hoffenheim in January.

Brooks brings Champions League experience to a squad in desperate need of veteran leadership. It speaks to Brooks’s abilities and the need for that injection of experience that Breitenreiter saw fit to insert him into the starting lineup at the first opportunity after Brooks completed his move from Benfica in Portugal.

Che is only 19 and at the beginning of his professional career. He has yet to make a league appearance but did play 12 minutes as a substitute in Hoffenheim’s 3-1 loss to RB Leipzig in the DFB Pokal last week.

Jason Davis is the founder of MatchFitUSA.com and the host of The United States of Soccer on SiriusXM. Contact him: matchfitusa@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter.

