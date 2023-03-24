Trophy for Carter-Vickers’s Celtic, Premier League win for Leeds, two goals for Dike in the Championship

Monday’s soccer news starts with the roundup of USMNT players in Europe, Mexico, and Brazil, specifically Scotland’s League Cup where Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic beat Malik Tillman’s Rangers 2-1 at Hampden Park. Tillman subbed out in the 65th minute. Kyogo Furuhashi put Celtic up in the 44th and doubled the lead in the 56th. Rangers’ Alfredo Morales pulled a goal back in the 64th minute.

“I thought Carl and Cam were outstanding, but they have been for a very long time with us,” Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said. “They’ve got a really difficult role. People don’t understand. They see us dominate games and think they’ve got an easy job but sometimes they’ve got the hardest job because we’ll leave them defending one-on-one.You see most other team and defenders will have the luxury of having cover or an extra player, but they’ve got to defend one-on-one every week against opponents.”

Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham drew 1-1 with Wolves at Craven Cottage. Down a goal from the 23rd minute, Fulham’s Manor Solomon equalized in the 64th. Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, and Weston McKennie’s Leeds United won 1-0 at home over Southampton with Junior Firpo scoring in the 77th. Aaronson subbed out in the 75th minute.

Ethan Horvath’s Luton Town won 1-0 at Birmingham City with Carlton Morris scoring int he 47th minute. Daryl Dike subbed out in the 78th minute of West Brom’s 2-0 home win over Zack Steffen’s Middlesbrough in the Championship. Dike scored in the 8th and 10th minutes.

“The beginning of the first-half especially was excellent because the team was creating plenty of chances,” West Brom manager Carlos Corberan said. “Dike, more than just the goals, was doing such a good job. The reward for his work today was the goals he managed to score.”

Joe Scally subbed on in the 80th minute for Gladbach’s 4-0 Bundesliga loss at Mainz to goals in the 25th, 49th, 72nd, and stoppage time. Jordan Pefok subbed out in the 63rd minute of Union Berlin’s 3-0 loss at Bayern Munich to goals in the 31st, 40th, and first-half stoppage time.

Terrence Boyd’s Kaiserslautern beat Julian Green’s Furth 3-1 at home in the 2.Bundesliga. Green subbed on at halftime. Boyd opened the scoring for Kaiserslautern in the 22nd minute with Furth playing a man down from a 29th minute red card to Simon Asta. Furth’s Branimir Hrgota equalized in the 62nd/ Kaiserslautern went ahead from a 66th minute Philipp Hercher goal and Kevin Kraus scored in the 68th. Andrew Wooten subbed out in the 72nd minute of Preussen Munster’s 2-1 win at Cologne II in the Regionalliga West. Down a goal from the 44th, Preussen Munster’s Nicolai Remberg equalized in the 52nd and Gerrit Wegkamp scored in the 75th.

Luca de la Torre subbed out in the 73rd minute of Celta Vigo’s 3-0 home win over Valladolid in La Liga. Haris Seferovic scored in the 17th with Gabri Veiga added goals in the 32nd and 64th minutes. Valladolid saw red in the 84th. Yunus Musah subbed out in the 78th minute of Valencia’s 1-0 home win over Real Sociedad. An own-goal put Valencia up in the 40th minute. Musah saw yellow in the 45th.

Tim Weah’s Lille beat Brest 2-1 at home in Ligue 1. An own-goal put Brest up in the 8th. Lille’s Bafode Diakite equalized in the 60th and Alexsandro scored in the 80th. Brest played a man down from a red card six minutes into stoppage time. Erik Palmer-Brown subbed on in the 82nd minute of Troyes’ 21 loss at Ajaccio. Mama Balde scored for Troyes in the 23rd minute, with Ajaccio equalizing from the penalty spot in the 62nd and scored again in the 68th. Balde saw red in the 76th minute.

In Serie B, Gianluca Busio and Andrija Novakovich’s Venezia drew 0-0 at home with Cagliari. Novakovich subbed on in the 77th minute.

Ricardo Pepi’s Groningen won 3-0 at home over Excelsior in the Eredivisie. Johan Hove put Gorningen up in the 13th with Pepi doubling the lead in the 50th and Liam van Gelderen scoring in the 66th. In Belgium, Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk won 3-0 at Oostende. Daniel Munoz scored in the 9th, Mbwana Samatta added a goal in the 40th, and Joseph Paintsil made it 3-0 in the 73rd.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo beat Union Saint-Gilloise 4-2 at home. Thomas Van den Keybus scored for Westerlo in the 16th and Nacer Chadli made it 2-0 in the 20th. Union Saint-Gilloise scored in the 40th and equalized in the 67th, but Westerlo went ahead for good when Maxim De Cuyper converted a 73rd minute penalty. Nene Dorgeles scored for Westerlo in the 89th.

Reggie Cannon’s Boavista won 3-1 at Pacos de Ferreira in the Primeira Liga. Yusupha Njie opened the scoring for Boavista in the 28th. Ricardo Mangas made it 2-0 int he 47th and Kenji Gorre extended the Boavista lead in the 57th minute. Pacos de Ferreira scored in the 61st. Cannon saw yellow in stoppage time.

Johnny Cardoso subbed on in the 68th minute of Internacional’s 2-0 win at Aimore. Mauricio scored in the 50th and Pedro Henrique doubled the lead in the 83rd minute. In Liga MX, Ventura Alvarado subbed out int he 24th minute of Juarez’s 1-0 loss a Cruz Azul in Liga MX. Cruz Azul scored in the 14th minute. Alvarado saw yellow in the 24th minute.

Did Not Play: James Sands (Rangers 1 – Celtic 2), Christian Pulisic and Gaga Slonina (Chelsea 0 – Spurs 2), Matt Turner (Arsenal 1 – Leicester City 0), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace 0 – Liverpool 0), Lynden Gooch (Sunderland 1 – Coventry City 2), Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town 0 – Burnley 4), Matthew Olosunde (PNE 2 – Wigan Athletic 1), Josh Sargent (Norwich City 2 – Cardiff City 0), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 1 – Hoffenheim 0), John Brooks (Hoffenheim 0 – Dortmund 1), Timmy Chandler and Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht 1 – RB Leipzig 2), George Bello (Arminia Bielefeld 0 – Heidenheim 1), Sergino Dest (AC Milan 2 – Atalanta 0), Tanner Tessmann (Venezia 0 – Cagliari 0), Richy Ledezma (PSV 3 – Twente 1), Djordje Mihailovic (AZ 1 – Cambuur 2), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 2 – Gent 0), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp 1 – Oud-Heverlee Leuven 1), Caleb Stanko (Lamia 1 – Volos 1), Konrad De La Fuente (Olympiacos 0 – Panathinaikos 0), Sebastian Soto (Klagenfurt 2 – Sturm Graz 1), Ulysses Llanez – St Polten 2 – Sturm Graz II 0), Mix Diskerud (Omonia 0 – APOEL 2), Haji Wright (Antalyaspor 0 – Besiktas 0)]

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Coupe de France on FS2: Lyon vs Grenoble Foot 38 at 3pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Cerro Prteno vs Curico Unido at 5pm. Recopa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Flamengo vs Independiente del Valle at 7:30pm ET.

