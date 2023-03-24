Win for Fulham, Celtic and Rangers advance in Scottish Cup

Monday’s soccer news starts with the roundup of USMNT players in Europe, Mexico and Brazil, where Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at home in the Premier League. Willian scored for Fulham in the 17th and Manor Solomon finished off the goals in the 88th.

“It was well-played from the players and they deserve a lot of credit, and we’ve achieved 35 points which is a great achievement from ourselves,” Fulham manager Marco Silva said. “We are pleased and proud of our season so far, but you know if we switch off right now, it will be difficult to collect more points and we want to add more points.”

Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, and Weston McKennie’s Leeds United lost 2-0 at home to Manchester United. Aaronson subbed on in the 73rd and McKennie subbed out in the 86th. United scored in the 80th and 85th minutes.

Moving to the Championship, Daryl Dike subbed out in the 68th minute for West Brom in their 2-0 loss at Birmingham City. West Brom fell behind in the 10th with Birmingham City scoring again in the 52nd. Ethan Horvath’s Luton Town drew 1-1 at Coventry City taking the lead through Tom Lockyer in the 1st minute. Coventry equalized from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time and saw red in the 85th minute.

Zack Steffen’s Middlesbrough won 3-1 at Cardiff City. Marcus Forss put Boro up in the 17th with Cardiff equalizing in the 25th. Middlesbrough retook the lead from a Cameron Archer goal in the 38th and Riley McGree scored in the 90th. Josh Sargent subbed out in the 61st minute of Norwich City’s 1-0 loss at Bristol City to a 24th minute goal.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic beat St Mirren 5-1 at home in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup. Daizen Maeda scored for Celtic in the 16th and Reo Hatate doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 76th. Oh Hyeon-gyu made it 3-0 in the 80th. St Mirren went a man down in the 76th and converted a penalty in the 87th. Celtic’s Matt O’Riley scored in the 90th and Hatate made it 5-1 in stoppage time.

James Sands and Malik Tillman’s Rangers won 3-2 at home over Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup. Partick Thistle converted a 35th minute penalty with Antonio Colak equalizing for Rangers in the 50th. Tillman scored for Rangers in the 71st with Partick Thistle equalizing in the 74th. Sands scored for Rangers in the 86th minute.

Jordan Pefok subbed on in the 62nd minute of Union Berlin’s 2-1 win at RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. Down a goal from the 24th, Union’s Janik Haberer equalized in the 61st and Robin Knoche converted a 72nd minute penalty. Pefok saw yellow in stoppage tine. Gio Reyna subbed out in the 66th minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 win at Werder Bremen. James Bynoe-Gittens scored for Dortmund in the 67th and Julian Brandt doubled the lead in the 85th minute.

Joe Scally subbed out in stoppage time for Gladbach in their 4-1 loss at Hertha BSC. Gladbach’s Nico Elvedi scored in the 17th, but Hertha was level by the 30th and added goals in the 52nd, a minute into stoppage time, and converted a penalty seven minutes into stoppage time. John Brooks’s Hoffenheim lost 3-1 at home to Bayer Leverkusen, trailing 3-0 from goals in the 6th, 47th, and 56th minutes. Stanley Nsoki scored for Hoffenheim in the 77th. Brooks saw yellow in the 36th minute.

Julian Green’s Furth lost 2-1 at Karlsruher in the 2.Bundesliga. Furth took a 21st minute lead from an own-goal and played a man up from the 24th minute. Karlsruher converted a 36th minute penalty and scored again in the 73rd. George Bello subbed out in the 68th minute of Arminia Bielefeld’s 1-0 home loss to Hansa Rostock. Hansa scored in the 51st minute. Terrence Boyd subbed out in the 80th minute of Kaiserslautern’s 1-0 loss at St Pauli to a 72nd minute goal.

Andrew Wooten subbed out in the 82nd minute of Preussen Munster’s 2-1 win at Gladbach II in the Regionalliga West. Down a goal from the 28th, Preussen Munster’s Nicolai Remberg equalized in the 30th and Gerrit Wegkamp scored in the 49th.

Luca de la Torre subbed out in the 86th minute of Celta Vigo’s 1-0 home loss to Atletico Madrid in La Liga. Atletico went a man down in the 70th and scored in the 89th. Yunus Musah subbed out in the 69th minute of Valencia’s 2-1 home loss to Athletic. Valencia’s Samu Castillejo scored in the 17th with Athletic equalizing in the 30th and scored again in the 72nd.

Erik Palmer-Brown’s Troyes lost 4-0 at Reims to goals in the 10th, 44th, 50th, and 82nd minutes. Palmer-Brown saw yellow in the 43rd. Tim Weah subbed out in the 87th minute of Lille’s 2-0 home win over Strasbourg. Jonathan David converted a 23rd minute penalty and scored again in the 28th.

Tanner Tessmann, Gianluca Busio, and Andrija Novakovich’s Venezia won 2-1 at home over SPAL in Serie B. Novakovich subbed on in the 81st minute and Busio followed in the 84th. Tessmann opened the scoring for Venezia in the 12th and Nicolas Pierini made it 2-0 in the 34th. SPAL pulled a goal back in the 56th minute.

Ricardo Pepi subbed out in the 85th minute of Groningen’s 6-0 loss at PSV in the Eredivisie. Luuk de Jong scored for PSV in the 27th and Xavi Simons scored in the 46th. Jarrad Branthwaite made it 3-0 in the 69th with Johan Bakayoko scoring in the 73rd and Fabio Silva adding a fifth goal in the 84th. Guus Til finished off the PSV goals in the 88th minute.

In Belgium’s Pro League, Bryan Reynolds subbed out in the 88th minute of Westerlo’s 3-3 home draw with Gent. Falling behind to a 14th minute penalty, Westerlo’s Maxim De Cuyper equalized in the 16th. Gent retook the lead in the 30th with Nacer Chadli equalizing in the 35th and Lukas Van Eenoo making it 3-2 Westerlo in the 47th. Gent scored again in the 66th minute. Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk lost 1-0 at home to Royal Antwerp with Gyrano Kerk scoring in the 57th.

Reggie Cannon subbed on at halftime of Boavista’s 2-1 loss at Estoril on Thursday in the Primeira Liga. Yusupha Njie scored for Boavista in the 4th and went a man down when Ibrahima Camara saw red in the 41st. Estoril scored in the 49th and 76th minutes.

Sebastian Soto subbed on in the 67th minute of Klagenfurt’s 3-1 loss at Austria Vienna in the Bundesliga. Down 2-0 from goals in the 31st and 49th minutes, Klagenfurt’s Thorsten Mahrer scored in the 78th. Austria Vienna scored again three minutes into stoppage time. Kenny Saief’s Neftchi drew 0-0 at Gabala in the Azerbaijan Premier League. Mix Diskerud subbed on in the 75th minute of Omonia’s 2-1 home loss to Aris in Cyprus’s First Division. Trailing to goals in the 20th and 44th, Omonia’s Karim Ansarifard converted a penalty in the 79th. Diskerud saw yellow in the 79th

Johnny Cardoso’s Internacional beat Brasil 1-0 away on a 53rd minute Pedro Henrique goal. In Liga MX, Ventura Alvarado subbed on in the 70th minute for Juarez in their 3-1 home win over Santos Laguna. Trailing from the 21st, Juarez’s Gabriel Fernandez scored in the 50th and 62nd with Toma Molina adding a goal in the 82nd minute. Santos Laguna saw red five minutes into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Christian Pulisic and Gaga Slonina (Chelsea 1 – West Ham 1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace 1 – Brighton 1), Matt Turner (Arsenal 1 – Brentford 1), Lynden Gooch (Sunderland 1 – Reading 0), Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town 0 – Wigan 1), Matthew Olosunde (Preston 0 – Burnley 3), Timmy Chandler and Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht 0 – Cologne 3), Sergino Dest (AC Milan 1 – Torino 0), Richy Ledezma (PSV 6 – Groningen 0), Djordje Mihailovic (AZ 5 – Excelsior 0), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 1 – Union Saint-Gilloise 1), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp 1 – Genk 0)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Champions League on TUDN: PSG vs Bayern Munich at 3pm. Championship on ESPN2: Burnley vs Watford at 3pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Nacional Asuncion vs Sport Huancayo at 7pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Tiges vs Juarez at 8pm ET.

Photo by Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com