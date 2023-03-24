Win for Boro, draws for West Brom and Luton in the Championship

Wednesday’s soccer news starts in the Championship where Zack Steffen’s Middlesbrough won 3-1 at Sheffield United. Trailing from the 5th minute, Boro’s Chuba Akpom equalized in the 25th and Cameron Archer scored in the 48th and 74th. Daryl Dike subbed on in the 81st minute of West Brom’s 1-1 home draw with Blackburn. Jayson Molumby scored for West Brom in the 73rd with Blackburn equalizing in the 89th minute.

“For me, the team did very good things in the second-half, things which were good enough to earn us the three points, especially after the goal that we scored,” West Brom manager Carlos Corberan said. “They were deep and we went and tried to score the second one. We only made one wrong decision in the second-half and the decision cost the free-kick, which they then used to balance the game and take a point.”

Ethan Horvath was in goal for Luton Town’s 1-1 draw at Preston North End. Playing a man up from a 50th minute red card to Preston’s Benjamin Whiteman, Luton Town’s Carlton Morris scored in the 73rd. Preston’s Troy Parrott equalized from the penalty spot in the 81st minute. Matthew Olosunde wasn’t in the squad for Preston North End.

Duane Holmes wasn’t in the squad for Huddersfield Town’s 3-0 loss at Stoke City. Stoke City took the lead in the 13th minute, playing a man up from the 64th after Huddersfield’s William Boyle saw red. Stoke added a goal in the 73rd and converted a stoppage time penalty.

In the Premier League, Matt Turner was on the bench for Arsenal’s 3-1 home loss to Manchester City. Falling behind in the 24th, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka converted a 42nd minute penalty. City went ahead in the 72nd and scored again in the 82nd minute.

“You cannot give anything away,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. “We gave them three goals, you don’t do that against City. Ninety-nine times out of 100, you’re going to lose the game. And we still had three big, big chances and we didn’t put them away. When that happens, you have zero chance to win.”

Moving to the Champions League round of 16 first-legs, Gio Reyna was on the bench for Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 home win over Chelsea. Karim Adeyemi scored in the 63rd minute. Christian Pulisic wasn’t available for Chelsea. Owen Otasowie wasn’t in the squad for Club Brugge’s 2-0 home loss to Benfica in their opening leg. Benfica converted a 51st minute penalty and scored again in the 88th.

“I’m very proud of my team,” Club Brugge coach Scott Parker said. “My players showed they were ready for this game, playing with big heart, and doing everything they could to get a fine result. We had a lot of fine moments in the first half, and with a bit of luck we could have scored. That cancelled out goal was really close. In the second half, however, two individual errors cost us two goals, but we also produced too little danger at that moment.”

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Serie A on CBS Sports: Sassuolo vs Napoli at 2:45pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Girona vs Almeria at 3pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Auxerre vs Lon at 3pm. Liga MX on FS2: Juarez vs Leon at 8pm ET.

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Photo by James Heaton – News Images via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com