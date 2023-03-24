Bundesliga win for Union Berlin, draw for Gladbach, Tillman scores for Rangers

Monday’s soccer news starts with the USMNT players in Europe, Mexico, and Brazil roundup where Jordan Pefok subbed out in the 67th minute of Union Berlin’s 2-0 home win over Paxten Aaronson’s Eintracht in the Bundesliga. Aaronson subbed on in the 83rd minute. Rani Khedira put Union Berlin up in the 53rd and Kevin Behrens scored in the 75th minute.

“Apart from our finishing, everything went right for us in the first-half,” Eintracht coach Oliver Glasner said. “Union punished our mistakes and won the game without creating a clear-cut opening themselves. We perhaps should have held them to a goalless draw today. We keep losing games in the same manner.”

Staying in the Bundesliga, Joe Scally’s Gladbach drew 2-2 at home with Werder Bremen. Marcus Thuram scored for Gladbach in the 48th with Werder equalizing in the 65th. Florian Neuhaus returned the Gladbach lead in the 73rd, but Werder equalized again in the 89th minute.

“It’s a draw, but it feels like a defeat, and there’s no sugarcoating it,” Gladbach manager Daniel Farke “We might feel a little differently in a couple of days, as we got a point at least, which might end up proving useful. However, we’re incredibly disappointed with the result right now.”

Gio Reyna subbed on in the 72nd minute for Borussia Dortmund’s 6-1 home win over Cologne. Raphael Guerreiro put Dortmund up in the 15th with Sebastian Haller scoring in the 17th and Marco Reus making it 3-0 in the 32nd. Dortmund’s Doniel Malen made it 4-0 in the 36th with Cologne pulling a goal back in the 42nd. Haller scored again in the 69th and Reus finished off the Dortmund goals in the 70th.

“It was an all-round deserved victory,” Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said. “We immediately took control. In terms of efficiency, we took a really good step in the right direction compared to the derby last week. What is particularly nice is that nobody dropped off; rather, everyone produced a really good performance.”

John Brooks’s Hoffenheim won 3-1 at home over Hertha BSC. Andrej Kramaric converted Hoffenheim penalties in the 24th and 37th with Ihlas Bebou making it 3-0 in the 51st. Hoffenheim went a man down with a red card to Mu’nas Dabbur in the 71st. Hertha scored two minutes into stoppage time.

A league down, Terrence Boyd subbed out at halftime for Kaiserslautern in their 2-0 loss at Darmstadt to goals in the 36th and 43rd minutes. Julian Green subbed on in the 64th minute for Furth in their 3-0 home win over Magdeburg. Green opened the scoring in the 64th with an own-goal doubling the lead in the 69th. Lukas Petkov scored Furth’s third goal in the 75th minute.

In the Regionalliga West, Andrew Wooten subbed out in the 80th minute of Preussen Munster’s 3-0 home win over Schalke 04 II. Wooten put Preussen Munster up in the 6th, Yassine Bouchama doubled the lead in the 70th, and Alexander Langlitz scored two minutes into stoppage time.

Weston McKennie and Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds United won 4-2 at Wolverhampton in the Premier League. Aaronson subbed out in the 81st minute. Jack Harrison scored for Leeds in the 6th, Luke Ayling made it 2-0 in the 49th, and Rasmus Kristensen made it 3-0 in the 62nd. Wolverhampton pulled goals back in the 65th and 73rd, going a man down in the 84th. United’s Rodrigo Moreno scored seven minutes into stoppage time with Wolverhampton seeing a second red card ten minutes into stoppage time. McKennie saw yellow in first-half stoppage time.

Christian Pulisic subbed out in the 62nd minute of Chelsea’s 2-2 home draw with Everton. Chelsea’s Joao Felix scored in the 52nd with Everton equalizing in the 69th. Kai Havertz converted a 76th minute penalty with Everton equalizing in the 89th.

Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham lost 3-1 at Manchester United in the FA Cup. Fulham took the lead from a 50th minute Aleksandar Mitrovic goal, but went two men down with red cards to Willian and Mitrovic in the 72nd. Manchester United converted 1 75th minute penalty, adding goals in the 77th and six minutes into stoppage time. Robinson saw yellow in the 67th minute.

Lynden Gooch’s Sunderland drew 1-1 at home with Ethan Horvath’s Luton Town in the Championship. Alfie Doughty scored for Luton in the 51st with Sunderland’s Amad Diallo converting an 86th minute penalty. Gooch subbed on in the 72nd minute.

Zack Steffen’s Middlesbrough beat Preston North End 4-0 at home. Chuba Akpom scored for Boro in the 22nd with Cameron Archer adding goals in the 52nd and 58th. Marcus Forss made it 4-0 five minutes into stoppage time. Preston went a man down in the 88th with a red card to Bambo Diaby. Steffen saw yellow in the 50th minute. Josh Sargent’s Norwich City drew 0-0 at Stoke City, finishing with one shot on goal to Stoke’s 8.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic won 3-1 at home over Matthew Hoppe’s Hibernian in the Premiership. Hoppe subbed on in the 69th minute. Hibs went a man down with a red card to Elie Youan in the 24th with Josh Campbell converting a 39th minute penalty. Celtic’s Jota equalized from the penalty spot in the 52nd, Oh Hyeon-gyu scored in the 81st, and Saed Haksabanovic made it 3-0 five minutes into stoppage time.

Malik Tillman subbed on in the 69th minute for Rangers in their 4-2 win at Motherwell. Trailing from the 3rd minute, James Tavernier equalized for Rangers in the 23rd. Fashion Sakala scored for Rangers in the 47th with Motherwell equalizing in the 59th. Todd Cantwell returned the Rangers lead in the 62nd and Tillman made it 4-2 in the 69th. Motherwell finished a man down with a 76th minute red card.

Luca de la Torre subbed out in the 69th minute of Celta Vigo’s 3-1 win at Espanyol in La Liga. Gabri Veiga scored for Celta Vigo in the 26th, Iago Aspas converted a 45th minute penalty, and Carles Perez made it 3-0 in the 82nd. Espanyol scored in the 86th minute. Yunus Musah subbed on in the 63rd minute of Valencia’s 3-0 loss at Atletico Madrid to goals in the 23rd, 49th, and 67th minutes.

Erik Palmer-Brown’s Troyes drew 2-2 at home with Brest in Ligue 1. Trailing from the 30th minute, Renaud Ripart equalized for Troyes in the 34th and Rony Lopes made it 2-1 in the 38th. Brest equalized from the penalty spot in the 74th. Tim Weah subbed out six minutes into stoppage time for Lille’s 2-0 win at Toulouse. Alexandro scored in the 85th and Mohamed Bayo made it 2-0 eleven minutes into stoppage time.

Tanner Tessmann and Andrija Novakovich’s Venezia won 1-0 at Ascoli in Serie B. Novakovich subbed on in the 61st, seeing yellow in the 77th. Andrea Carboni scored for Venezia a minute into stoppage time

Ricardo Pepi’s Groningen lost 2-0 at home to Heerenveen in the Eredivisie. Djordje Mihailovic subbed on in the 78th minute for AZ’s 2-1 loss at Twente. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 8th and 11th, AZ’s Jesper Karlsson scored in the 66th minute.

Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk drew 1-1 at Cercle Brugge in the Belgian Pro League. Trailing from the 40th minute, Genk’s Joseph Paintsil equalized in the 54th. Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo won 2-1 at Oostende, taking the lead from an 11th minute Kyan Vaesen goal. Oostende equalized in the 81st. Westerlo’s Lukas Van Eenoo scored two minutes into stoppage time.

Reggie Cannon’s Boavista lost 2-1 at home to Famalicao in the Primeira Liga. Famalicao converted a 57th minute penalty and Alex Dobre doubled the lead in the 60th. Robert Bozenik scored for Boavista in the 72nd minute. Cannon saw yellow in the 82nd. Ulysses Llanez subbed on in the 56th minute of St Polten’s 2-0 home win over Liefering in the Erste Liga. Llanez scored in the 60th and Luis Hartwig doubled the lead in the 76th.

Emmanuel Sabbi subbed on at halftime for Odense BK in their 1-0 loss at AGF in the Superliga. AGF scored in the 38th and went a man down in the 89th minute. Romain Gall subbed on at halftime for FK Mladost GAT in their 2-1 home loss to Radnicki 1923 in Serbia’s SuperLiga. Falling behind in the 30th, FK Mladost GAT’s Novica Maksimovic equalized from the penalty spot in the 50th minute. Radnicki 1923 scored again in the 62nd. Gall saw yellow in the 57th.

Kenny Saief’s Neftchi drew 2-2 at home with Kapaz in the Azerbaijan Premier League. Down a goal from the 57th, Neftchi’s Emin Mahmudov equalized in the 65th and Eddy Pascual scored in the 72nd. Kapaz equalized in the 73rd minute. Mix Diskerud subbed out in the 61st minute of Omonia’s 3-1 loss at Apollon in Cyprus. Down a goal from the 14th, Omonia’s Ismael Tajouri equalized in the 18th. Apollon converted a 45th minute penalty and scored in the 84th.

Aron Johannsson subbed out in the 65th minute of Valur’s 1-0 win at Vikingur in the League Cup semifinals. Birkir Heimisson scored a minute into stoppage time.

Johnny Cardoso’s Internacional drew 1-1 at SER Caxias do Sul in Brazil’s Gaucho. Alan Patrick scored for Internacional in the 5th with SER Caxias do Sul equalizing from a 16th minute own-goal.

Did Not Play: Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 0 – Union Berlin 2), George Bello (Arminia Bielefeld 2 – Nurnberg 2), Tyler Adams (Leeds United 4 – Wolverhampton 2), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea 2 – Everton 2), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace 1 – Arsenal 4), Matt Turner (Arsenal 4 – Crystal Palace 1), Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town 1 – Millwall 0), Matthew Olosunde (PNE 0 – Middlesbrough 4), Sergino Dest (AC Milan 1 – Udinese 3), Gianluca Busio (Venezia 1 – Ascoli 0), Richy Ledezma (PSV 1 – Vitesse 1), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp 0 – Charleroi 1), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 0 – Kortrijk 1), Konrad De La Fuente (Olympiacos 3 – Volos 0), Caleb Stanko (Lamia 2 – Giannina 0), Sebastian Soto (Klagenfurt 2 – Lustenau 4)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

No games today.

