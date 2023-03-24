Draws for Union Berlin and Gladbach, Chelsea beats Leeds in the Premier League

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe, Mexico, and Brazil starts in the Bundesliga, where Jordan Pefok subbed on in the 69th minute of Union Berlin’s 0-0 home draw with Cologne in the Bundesliga. Pefok saw yellow in stoppage time. Joe Scally’s Gladbach drew 0-0 at home with Freiburg. Gladbach played a man down from the 87th when Ramy Bensebaini saw red.

“It was a good performance against a strong Bundesliga side,” Gladbach coach Daniel Farke said. “We’re very happy with the reaction following the defeat in Mainz. Nevertheless, we’re still a little disappointed only to have picked up a point, because we didn’t allow our opponents a single chance in the first-half.”

In the 2.Bundesliga, Terrence Boyd subbed out in the 71st minute of Kaiserslautern’s 2-0 loss at Magdeburg to goals in the 41st and 65th minutes. Boyd saw yellow in the 33rd. George Bello’s Arminia Bielefeld drew 3-3 at Eintracht Braunschweig. Jomaine Consbruch put Arminia up in the 6th with Brian Lasme doubling the lead in the 11th and Guilherme Ramos scoring in the 20th. Eintracht Braunschweig responded with goals in the 22nd, 34th, and 72nd minutes.

Julian Green subbed on in the 71st minute of Furth’s 1-1 home draw with Hannover. Falling behind in the 54th, Furth’s Branimir Hrgota equalized from the penalty spot in the 57th minute. In the Regionalliga West, Andrew Wooten’s Preussen Munster beat Lippstadt 3-0 at home. Gerrit Wegkamp opened the scoring for Preussen Munster in the 9th with Marc Lorenz scoring in the 56th and Wooten in the 71st minute.

Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, and Weston McKennie’s Leeds United lost 1-0 at Chelsea in the Premier League. Aaronson subbed out in the 68th minute. Wesley Fofana scored Chelsea’s goal in the 53rd minute.

A league down, Daryl Dike’s West Brom lost 2-0 at Hull City to a 33rd minute goal and a 57th minute own-goal. Ethan Horvath’s Luton Town won 1-0 at home over Swansea City with Carlton Morris scoring in the 39th minute. Zack Steffen’s Middlesbrough beat Readin 5-0 at home. Chuba Akpom converted a 24th minute penalty and Aaron Ramsey doubled the lead in first-half stoppage time. Akpom scored again in the 48th and Ramsey made it 3-0 in the 48th. Ramsey scored his second goal in the 51st and Marcus Forss converted a 76th minute penalty.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic won 5-1 at St Mirren in the Premiership. Trailing from a 6th minute penalty and up a man from the 38th, Celtic’s Jota equalized in the 56th and Alistair Johnston scored in the 61st. Liel Abada made it 3-1 Celtic in the 70th and Matt O’Riley scored in the 72nd. Celtic’s Oh Hyeon-gyu converted a penalty in the 81st. Matthew Hoppe subbed out in the 68th minute of Hibernian’s 4-1 win at Livingston. Falling behind in the 9th, Elie Youan equalized for Hibs in the 28th. Hoppe assisted on Youan’s second goal in the 37th, with Hibernian going a man up in the 52nd minute. An own-goal made it 3-1 Hibs in the 61st and Mykola Kukharevych finished off the scoring seven minutes into stoppage time.

Yunus Musah subbed on in the 78th minute of Valencia’s 1-0 loss at Barcelona in La Liga. Barca scored in the 15th and saw red in the 59th minute.

Erik Palmer-Brown’s Troyes beat Monaco 2-2 at home. Rominique Kouame scored for Troyes in the 31st with Monaco equalizing in the 80th and went ahead in the 83rd. Ike Ugbo equalized for Troyes a minute into stoppage time. Tim Weah’s Lille drew 1-1 at Lens. An own-goal put Lens up in the 41st and Jonathan David equalized for Lille in the 69th.

Tannter Tessmann and Andrija Novakovich’s Venezia lost 3-0 at Frosinone in Serie B. Novakovich subbed on in the 65th minute. Frosinone scored in the 15th, 47th, and 50th minutes.

Djordje Mihailovic subbed out in the 66th minute of AZ’s 1-0 win at Vitesse Arnhem in the Eredivisie. AZ’s Jesper Karlsson scored in the 29th. Ricardo Pepi subbed out in the 87th minute of Groningen’s 1-0 loss at Feyenoord in the Eredivisie. Groningen’s Isak Maatta saw red in the 52nd. Feyenoord scored in the 88th minute.

Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk drew 2-2 at STVV in the Beligan Pro League. Mbwana Samatta scored for Genk in the 23rd with STVV equalizing in the 45th. Samatta scored again in the 62nd with STVV equalizing in the 77th. Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo lost 2-0 at Standard Liege to goals in the 37th and 72nd. Standard saw red three minutes into stoppage time.

Caleb Stanko subbed on in the 59th minute of Lamia’s 2-1 home win over Aris in the Greek Super League. Vykintas Slivka scored for Lamia in the 15th and Nikos Vergos made it 2-0 in the 26th. Aris pulled a goal back in the 44th. Ulysses Llanez subbed on in the 62nd minute of St Polten’s 2-0 home loss to Horn in Austria’s Erste Liga. Horn scored in the 47th and 59th minutes.

Emmanuel Sabbi’s Odense BK lost 7-0 at FC Copenhagen in the Superliga. Odense BK went a man down in the 28th with a red card to Aske Adelgaard. Copenhagen converted the penalty a minute later, adding goals in the 43rd, 47th, 52nd, and 55th. OB saw red again in the 61st with Mihajlo Ivancevic exiting in the 61st. Copenhagen scored again in the 83rd and 87th minutes. Sabbi saw yellow in the 37th minute.

Kenny Saief’s Neftchi won 4-0 over Turan at home in the Azerbaijan Premier League. Cesar Colli scored in the 20th and Emin Mahmudov made it 2-0 in the 24th. Saldanha scored in the 72nd and Mahmudov finished off the goals in the 83rd minute. Mix Diskerud subbed on in the 75th minute for Omonia’s 2-1 win at Karmiotissa in Cyprus. Down a goal from the 62nd, KArim Ansarifard equalized for Omonia in the 77th. Playing a man up from the 84th, Omonia’s Hector Yuste scored two minutes into stoppage time.

Johnny Cardoso subbed out in the 75th minute of Internacional’s 2-1 loss at Gremio in Brazil’s Serie A. Gremio scored in first-half stoppage time with Internacional’s Alan Patrick equalizing in the 76th. Gremio scored again four minutes into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 2 – RB Leipzig 1), Timmy Chandler and Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht 2 – Wolfsburg 2), John Brooks (Hoffenheim 0 – Mainz 1), Christian Pulisic and Gaga Slonina (Chelsea 1 – Leeds 0), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace 0 – Aston Villa 1), Matt Turner (Arsenal 3 – Bournemouth 2), Lynden Gooch (Sunderland 1 – Stoke City 5), Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town 0 – Coventry City 4), Matthew Olosunde (PNE 0 – Watford 0), Josh Sargent (Norwich City 3 – Millwall 2), Malik Tillman (Rangers 3 – Kilmarnock 1), Sergino Dest (AC Milan 1 – Fiorentina 2), Gianluca Busio (Venezia 0 – Frosinone 3), Richy Ledezma (PSV 1 – Waalwijk 0), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 0 – Oostende 3), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp 5 – Mechelen 0), Joe Gyau (Degerfors 1 – Malmo 2, Svenska Cupen), Reggie Cannon (Boavista 0 – Arouca 0), Konrad De La Fuente (Olympiacos 6 – Levadiakos 0), Sebastian Soto (Klagenfurt 3 – Altach 0), Ventura Alvarado (Juarez 0 – Monterrey 3)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA Champions League on CBS: Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund at 3pm. Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Audax Italiano vs Universidad Catolica at 5pm, River Plate vs Penarol at 7pm, and LDU Quito vs Delfin at 9pm. Concacaf Champions League on FS1: Violette vs Austin at 6pm and Alianza vs Philadelphia at 8pm. FS2 has Tigres vs Orlando City at 10pm ET.

