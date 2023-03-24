Europa League opening leg draws for Union Berlin and Arsenal, CCL win for LAFC

Friday’s soccer news starts in the Europa League round of 16 first-legs, where Jordan Pefok subbed on in the 63rd minute of Union Berlin’s 3-3 home draw with Union St-Gilloise. Down a goal from the 28th, Union Berlin’s Josip Juranovic equalized in the 42nd. Union St Gilloise scored in the 58th. Union Berlin got its second equalizer when Robin Knoche scored from the rebound of his penalty shot in the 69th minute. Union St-Gilloise retook the lead in the 72nd and Union Berlin equalized again when Sven Michel scored in the 89th minute.

Matt Turner was in goal for Arsenal in their 2-2 draw at Sporting. William Saliba put Arsenal up in the 22nd with Sporting equalizing in the 34th and going ahead in the 55th. An own-goal leveled the score in the 62nd minute. Turner made six saves to keep the clean sheet.

“When you concede two poor goals like we did today away from home in Europe, it’s very difficult to get the positive result that we expected,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. “I think the game had different phases, especially because we gave too many balls away, too many simple balls in our own half and we gave them hope and we gave them the capacity to go into transition moments that they are good at. In the moments we had to take control of the game and we lost a little bit of threat today, especially with the front players that we are missing in our front line.”

LAFC took a first-leg lead in their Concacaf Champions League round of 16 series with a 3-0 win at Alajuelense. Denis Bouanga scored the LAFC goals in the 47th, 70th, and 89th minutes and John McCarthy kept the clean sheet with five saves.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has the Premier League on USA: Bournemouth vs Liverpool at 7:30am , Leicester City vs Chelsea at 10am, and Crystal Palace vs Manchester City at 12:30pm.

La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Real Madrid vs Espanyol at 8am, Elche vs Real Valladolid at 10:!5am, Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano at 12:30pm, and Valencia vs Osasuna at 3pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Auxerre vs Rennes at 11am and Brest vs PSG at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Vitoria Guimaraes vs Aouca at 1pm and Vizela vs Braga at 3:30pm.

MLS on FOX: Charlotte vs Atlanta at 12pm.

Sunday has the Premier League on USA: West Ham vs Aston Villa at 10am and Newcastle vs Wolverhampton at 12:30pm.

Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Clermont vs Lens at 8am, Nantes vs Nice at 10am, Monaco vs Reims at 12pm, and Marseille vs Strasbourg at 3:45pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Mallorca vs Real Sociedad at 9am, Sevilla vs Almeria at 11:15am, Villarreal vs Real Betis at 1:30pm, and Athletic vs Barcelona at 4pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Maritimo vs Benfica at 2pm and Sporting vs Boavista at 4:30pm.

Liga MX on FS2: Santos Laguna vs Tijuana at 9pm.

Monday has La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Girona vs Atletico Madrid at 4pm. All Times Eastern

