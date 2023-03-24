FA Cup win for Fulham, Championship draw for Luton Town, Concacaf’s schedule

Wednesday’s soccer news starts in the Fifth Round of the 2022-23 FA Cup where Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham beat Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson, and Weston McKennie’s Leeds United 2-0 at Craven Cottage. Joao Palhinha scored in the 21st and Manor Solomon made it 2-0 Leeds in the 56th. Aaronson subbed on in the 74th minute.

“We are humble enough to understand that we are not favorites at all,” Fulham manager Marco Silva said. “The favorites are different teams than us but we want to chase the competition and chase all the opposition sides. Any time you are going to play this competition, it’s always to try to go through and play with full ambition.We have been really serious the way we approach (the FA Cup) and the players have been really serious as well. And I’m really pleased for them because they deserve it.”

In the Championship, Ethan Horvath’s Luton Town drew 2-2 at home with Millwall. Down 2-0 from goals in the 4th and 52nd minutes, Luton’s Elijah Adebayo scored in the 58th and Luke Berry equalized in the 87th minute.

“Give a team like that, who are very well drilled and really well structured a two-goal head start and if someone offered me a 2-2 draw at the end then I would have taken it, we all would have,” Luton Town manager Rob Edwards said. “I’m really proud of the lads for the way they responded,” he continued. We’re trying to do the right things against a really good team and I think it’s what we deserve at the very least. I’m pleased with the end result.”

Matthew Olosunde wasn’t in the squad for Preston North End’s 0-0 draw at Coventry City.

Also in the soccer news, Concacaf is opting for a different setup for the 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League. The top four teams in Concacaf’s ranking will now enter in a quarterfinal round in a 16-team League A set for the November 2023 international window, with the winners of that round taking four of the region’s six spots in the 2024 Copa America. The losing quarterfinalists will play off against each other for the final two Copa America places. Concacaf also made the 2026 World Cup qualifying schedule official.

“These revamped formats and competitions will provide a tremendous platform for our men’s national teams as they prepare to compete on the regional and global stage,” Concacaf president Victor Montagliani said in a press statement. “With multiple editions of the Concacaf Nations League and Gold Cup on the horizon, as well as an exciting opportunity to compete with South American teams in an official competition, Concacaf Member Associations have a fantastic opportunity to prepare for the FIFA World Cup 2026, which takes place in our region and will be the biggest World Cup in history.”

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

KNVB Beker on GolTV: PSV vs ADO Den Haag at 12:45pm and De Graafschap vs Ajax at 3pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Always Ready vs Magallanes at 5pm and Millonarios vs Universidad Catolica at 7pm ET.

Photo by Zac Goodwin – PA Wire via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com