Loss for Fulham, draw for Celta Vigo, loss for Antalyaspor

Tuesday’s soccer news starts in the Premier League where Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham lost 3-2 at Brentford. Falling behind in the 6th minute, Fulham’s Manor Solomon equalized in the 39th. Brentford retook the lead from a 53rd minute penalty, scoring again in the 85th. Fulham’s Carlos Vinicius pulled a goal back nine minutes into stoppage time.

“It’s a moment for us to learn and to improve from this situation,” Fulham manager Marco Silva said. “The players for sure are going to know during the week why the things happened in this way, and we have to improve for the next one.”

Luca de la Torre subbed out in the 57th minute of Celta Vigo’s 0-0 draw at Osasuna in La Liga. de la Torre saw yellow in the 57th minute. Celta Vigo is 12th in the league table with 28 points from 24 games.

Haji Wright subbed on in the 81st minute in Antalyaspor’s 3-1 loss at Kasimpasa in the Super Lig. Down 2-0 from goals in the 22nd and 39th minutes, Antalyaspor’s Fernando converted a penalty in the 45th minute. Kasimpasa scored again in the 60th.

It’s the start of the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal first-legs for MLS later tonight, with Austin at Violette (6pm ET – FS1), Philadelphia at Alianza (8pm ET – FS1), and Orlando City at Tigres (10pm ET – FS2) tomorrow. While it’s always easy to point to Liga MX opposition, winning on the road in Concacaf can be an issue. Violette is using Dominican club Cibao’s stadium for their Concacaf Champions League home games, the club they finished second to in their 2022 Caribbean Club Championship group and then beat on penalties in the final. Austin has a loss and a win so far in MLS.

Alianza plays at Estadio Cuscatlan, familiar to national team fans and where the USMNT drew 1-1 with El Salvador in the Nations League last June. Alianza is top of the Salvadoran Primera Division after nine games while Philadelphia has a win and a loss in MLS, coming off of a 2-0 defeat at Inter Miami on Saturday.

Orlando City’s trip to Estadio Universitario matches them with the 2nd-place team in Liga MX’s Clausura, coming off of a 1-0 win at Necaxa on Friday. Orlando has a win and a draw in MLS, finishing scoreless at home against FC Cincinnati on Saturday.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA Champions League on TUDN: Bayern Munich vs PSG at 3pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Magallanes vs Medellin at 5pm and Millonarios vs Atletico Mineiro at 7:30pm. Concacaf Champions League on FS2: Tauro vs Leon at 6pm and Olimpia vs Atlas at 8pm. Fox Soccer Plus has Vancouver vs Real Espana at 10pm ET.

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com