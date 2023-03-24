Loss for Gladbach, draw for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, goal for Carter-Vickers

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe, Mexico, and Brazil starts in the Bundesliga, where Joe Scally’s Gladbach lost 3-0 at RB Leipzig. Gladbach fell behind to a 58th minute goal with Leipzig adding a 71st minute penalty and a third goal in the 80th. Gio Reyna subbed on in the 80th minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 2-2 draw at Schalke. Nico Schlotterbeck put Dortmund up in the 38th with Schalke equalizing in the 50th and going ahead in the 79th. Dortmund’s Raphael Guerreiro equalized in the 60th.

John Brooks’s Hoffenheim lost 2-1 at Freiburg. Falling behind in the 5th minute, Hoffenheim’s Angelo Stiller equalized in the 48th. Hoffenheim went a man down in the 84th with a red card to Ozan Kabak and Freiburg scored again in the 89th. Brooks saw yellow in the 84th minute.

A league down, Terrence Boyd subbed out in the 70th minute of Kaiserslautern’s 2-2 home draw with Sandhausen. Down a goal from the 8th, Boris Tomiak equalized for Kaiserslautern in the 35th and Kevin Kraus put them up from the penalty spot in the 76th. Sandhausen equalized in the 80th. Julian Green subbed on in the 64th minute of Furth’s 2-1 loss at St Pauli. Ragnar Ache scored for Furth in the 6th with St Pauli equalizing in the 13th. Furth went a man down with a 45th minute red card to Gideon Jung. St Pauli scored in the 55th.

Moving to the Premier League, Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, and Weston McKennie’s Leeds United drew 2-2 at home with Brighton. McKennie subbed on in the 66th and Aaronson subbed out in the 84th. Brighton scored in the 33rd with Patrick Bamford equalizing in the 40th. Brighton retook the lead from a 61st minute own-goal with Jack Harrison equalizing for Leeds in the 78th.

Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream’s Fulham lost 3-0 at home to Arsenal. Gabriel Magalhaes put Arsenal up in the 21st and Gabriel Martinelli made it 2-0 in the 26th. Martin Odegaard finished off the Arsenal goals two minutes into first-half stoppage time. In the Championship, Daryl Dike’s West Brom won 1-0 at Huddersfield with John Swift converting a 30th minute penalty. Lynden Gooch subbed on in the 67th minute of Sunderland’s 1-0 win at Norwich City, seeing yellow in the 85th. Josh Sargent subbed on at halftime for Norwich.

Sunderland’s Abdoullah Ba scored in the 15th minute. Gooch saw yellow in the 85th. Ethan Horvath’s Luton Town won 1-0 at Sheffield United with Carlton Morris scoring in the 53rd. Zack Steffen’s Middlesbrough won 3-1 at Swansea City after falling behind in the 15th minute. Boro’s Aaron Ramsey equalized in the 54th and Cameron Archer scored in the 57th. Chuba Akpom converted a Middlesbrough penalty in the 77th minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic won 3-0 at Hearts in the Scottish Cup quarterfinals. Aaron Mooy opened the scoring in the 2nd and Kyogo Furuhashi doubled the lead in the 45th. Carter-Vickers scored in the 80th and saw yellow in the 46th.

Luca de la Torre subbed out in the 71st minute of Celta Vigo’s 3-0 home win over Rayo Vallecano in La Liga. Celta Vigo’s Iago Aspas scored in the 51st and an own-goal made it 2-0 in the 52nd. Aspas scored again in the 85th minute. Yunus Musah subbed out in the 82nd minute of Valencia’s 1-0 home win over Osasuna with Justin Kluivert scoring in the 74th.

Erik Palmer-Brown’s Troyes lost 2-0 at Lorient in La Liga to goals in the 8th and stoppage time. Palmer Brown saw yellow in the 76th minute. Tim Weah’s Lille drew 3-3 at home with Lyon. Lille’s Jonathan David scored in the 46th and converted a 61st minute penalty. Lyon pulled a goal back in the 64th, but it was David making it 3-1 from the penalty spot in the 79th. Lyon scored in the 83rd and equalized in the 89th.

Tanner Tessmann and Andrija Novakovich’s Venezia drew 1-1 at home with Brescia in Serie B. Novakovich subbed on in the 82nd minute. Venezia’s Joel Pohjanpalo scored in the 50th and Bresia equalized in the 61st.

Richy Ledezma subbed on in the 89th minute of PSV’s 5-2 home win over Cambuur in the Eredivisie. Falling behind in the 22nd, PSV’s Xavi Simons scored in the 25th. Patrick van Aanholt put PSV up in the 54th and Anwar El Ghazi made it 3-1 in the 56th. Cambuur pulled a goal back in the 61st. Fabio Silva converted a PSV penalty in the 65th and El Ghazi scored again in the 88th.

Djordje Mihailovic’s AZ beat Ricardo Pepi’s Groningen 1-0 at home. Mihailovic subbed on in the 65th minute. AZ’s Jesper Karlsson scored in the 4th minute. In Belgium, Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo won 3-1 at home over Kortrijk, taking the lead from a first-half stoppage time own-goal. Kyan Vaesen doubled the Westerlo lead in the 60th with Kortrijk scoring in the 63rd. Vaesen scored again in the 73rd minute. Reynolds saw yellow in the 68th minute. Mark McKenzie subbed off in the 87th minute of KRC Genk’s 2-1 home loss to Union Saint-Gilloise. Genk’s Bryan Heynen converted a 24th minute penalty with Union Saint-Gilloise equalizing in the 42nd and scoring again in the 44th.

Reggie Cannon’s Boavista lost 3-0 at Sporting in the Primeira Liga, falling behind in the 17th, giving up a 43rd minute own-goal, and with Sporting scoring again in stoppage time. Caleb Stanko subbed out in the 66th minute of Lamia’s 1-1 draw at Panetolikos in the Greek Super League. Trailing from the 51st, Lamia’s Tomas De Vicenti equalized in the 71st. Ulysses Llanez subbed on in the 51st minute of St Polten’s 2-0 win at Austria Vienna II in the Erste Liga. Benedict Scharner converted a penalty in the 45th and Llanez made it 2-0 in the 81st.

Emmanuel Sabbi subbed out in the 78th minute of Odense BK’s 2-1 home win over AaB in the Superliga. Kenny Saief’s Neftchi won 1-0 at Shamakhi in the Azerbaijan Premier League. Saldanha scored in the 81st minute. Mix Diskerud subbed on in the 79th minute for Omonia 1-1 home draw with APOEL in playoff group A in the Cypriot First Division. Trailing from the 44th, Omonia’s Nikolas Panayiotou equalized in the 85th.

Johnny Cardoso subbed on in the 66th minute of Internacional’s 4-1 home win over Esportivo in round 11 of Brazil’s Campeonato Gaucho. Trailing from the 9th, Internacional’s Mauricio equalized in the 17th and Luis Adriano scored in the 35th. Internacional’s Alan Patrick scored in the 60th and Alexandre Alemao finished off the goals in the 86th minute.

Did Not Play: Timmy Chandler and Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht 1 – Stuttgart 1), Jordan Pefok (Union Berlin 1 – Wolfsburg 1), George Bello (Arminia Bielefeld 3 – Darmstadt 1), Christian Pulisic and Gaga Slonina (Chelsea 3 – Leicester City 1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace 0 – Manchester City 1), Matt Turner (Arsenal 3 – Fulham 0), Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town 0 – West Brom 1), Malik Tillman (Rangers 3 – Raith Rovers 0, Scottish Cup), Gianluca Busio (Venezia 1 – Brescia 1), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp 2 – Seraing 0), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 2 – Standard Liege 0), Romain Gall (Malmo 2 -2 Djurgarden 2, 3-5 pen, Svenska Cupen), Konrad De La Fuente (Olympiacos 3 – AEK Athens 1), Sebastian Soto (Klagenfurt 1 – Hartberg 0), Romain Gall (FK Mladost GAT 0 – Spartak Subotica 0), Ventura Alvarado (Juarez 1 – Necaxa 1)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Champions League on TUDN: Manchester City vs RB Leipzig at 4pm. Concacaf Champions League on FS2: Austin vs Violette at 8pm and Atlas vs Olimpia at 10:15pm. Fox Soccer Plus has Philadelphia vs Alianza at 8pm ET.

