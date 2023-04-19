Carter-Vickers’s Celtic beats Rangers, goals for Wright in the Super Lig and for Soto in the Austrian Bundesliga

Monday’s soccer news has the roundup of USMNT players in Europe, Mexico, and Brazil, starting in Scotland’s Premiership where Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic beat Malik Tillman’s Rangers 3-2 at home. Tillman subbed out in the 69th minute. Kyogo Furuhashi put Celtic up in the 26th with Rangers’ James Tavernier equalizing in the 45th. Furuhashi scored again in the 62nd and Jota made it 3-1 Celtic in the 73rd. Tavernier scored again for Rangers in the 78th. Carter-Vickers saw yellow in the 8th minute.

“It was obviously a game of great significance for a number of reasons and credit to the players, they found a way to get the result we needed,” Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said. “The game had a bit of everything. We had our moments and they were threatening from set-pieces, and causing us some problems, but with this group of players they’ll always find a way.”

Haji Wright’s Antalyaspor drew 1-1 at Konyaspor in the Super Lig. Trailing from the 24th, Wright equalized for Antalyaspor in the 45th.

Sebastian Soto subbed on in the 56th minute of Klagenfurt’s 3-1 loss at Rapid Vienna in playoff group A of the Austrian Bundesliga. Trailing from the 4th minute, Soto equalized for Klagenfurt in the 59th. Rapid Vienna scored in the 70th minute. Klagenfurt’s Christopher Cvetko saw red two minutes into stoppage time with Rapid Vienna adding a goal two minutes later.

Ulysses Llanez subbed out in the 59th minute of St Polten’s 3-1 home win over First Vienna in the Erste Liga. Down a goal from the 49th, St Polten’s Christian Ramsebner equalized in the 80th and Rio Nitta scored in the 81st. Bernd Gschweidl scored St Polten’s third goal four minutes into stoppage time.

Jordan Pefok subbed on in the 84yh minute of Union Berlin’s 2-1 loss at Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Donyell Malen put Dortmund up in the 28th with Union Berlin’s Kevin Behrens equalizing in the 61st. Youssoufa Moukoko scored for Borussia Dortmund in the 79th. Joe Scally subbed out in the 76th minute of Gladbach’s 2-0 home win over Wolfsburg. Nathan Ngoumou scored in the 34th and Marcus Thuram doubled the Gladbach lead in the 63rd.

John Brooks’s Hoffenheim won 2-0 at home over Schalke with an own-goal opening the scoring in the 22nd. Ihlas Bebou converted a Hoffenheim penalty in the 70th minute. A league down, Terrence Boyd subbed out in the 67th minute of Kaiserslautern’s 1-0 loss at Eintracht Braunschweig to a 76th minute goal.

Julian Green subbed out in the 77th minute of Furth’s 2-0 win at Sandhausen. Branimir Hrgota put Furth up in the 9th and Ragnar Ache scored in the 26th minute. In the Regionalliga West, Andrew Wooten’s Preussen Munster beat Oberhausen 2-0 at home. Dennis Grote scored for Preussen Munster in the 31st and Wooten converted a penalty in the 33rd.

Brenden Aaronson and Weston McKennie’s Leeds United lost 5-1 at home to Crystal Palace. Aaronson subbed out in the 60th minute. Patrick Bamford put Leeds up in the 21st with Marc Geuhi equalizing in first-half stoppage time. Jordan Ayew put Palace up in the 53rd and Eberechi Eze scored in the 55th. Odsonne Edouard extended the Palace lead in the 69th and Ayew scored again in the 77th. McKennie saw yellow in the 86th.

Christian Pulisic subbed on in the 61st minute of Chelsea’s 1-0 loss at Wolverhampton to a 31st minute goal. Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham lost 1-0 at West Ham to a 23rd minute own-goal. In the Championship, Daryl Dike’s West Brom lost 3-1 at Rotherham. West Brom took the lead from a 32nd minute John Swift penalty, but Rotherham equalized in the 42nd and scored in the 50th and 76th minutes.

Lynden Gooch’s Sunderland drew 4-4 at home with Hull City. Falling behind in the 11th, Sunderland’s Joe Gelhardt equalized in the 21st and Amad Diallo scored in the 22nd. Hull equalized in the 25th and went ahead in the 66th. Diallo converted a Sunderland penalty in the 73rd and Jack Clarke’s goal gave them the lead in the 81st. Hull equalized eight minutes into stoppage time. Ethan Horvath’s Luton Town drew 0-0 at Millwall.

Josh Sargent subbed out in the 83rd minute of Norwich City’s 2-0 loss at Blackburn. Liam Gibbs scored in the 11th and Gabriel Sara made it 2-0 in the 55th. Zack Steffen’s Middlesbrough lost 2-1 at home to Burnley. Down a goal from the 12th, Chuba Akpom converted a Boro penalty in the 48th minute. Burnley scored again in the 66th. Auston Trusty’s Birmingham City drew 1-1 at Reading. Trailing from the 7th, Birmingham City’s Lukas Jutkiewicz equalized in the 29th.

Luca de la Torre subbed on in the 61st minute for Celta Vigo’s 2-2 draw at Sevilla in La Liga. Sevilla played a man down from the 19th, scoring in the 43rd and 81st minutes. Celta Vigo’s Miguel Rodriguez pulled a goal back in the 89th and Goncalo Paciencia equalized three minutes into stoppage time. Sevilla saw a second red card five minutes into stoppage time. Yunus Musah subbed on in the 73rd minute of Valencia’s 2-1 loss at Almeria. Down 2-0 to goals in the 49th and 58th, Valencia’s Samu Castillejo scored in the 61st minute.

Tim Weah’s Lille lost 1-0 at Angers to an 84th minute goal in Ligue 1. Erik Palmer-Brown’s Troyes lost 2-0 at home to Clermont Foot to goals in the 27th and 30th minutes.

Ricardo Pepi’s Groningen lost 2-1 at home to Taylor Booth’s Utrecht in the Eredivisie. Booth subbed out in the 41st minute. Utrecht’s Anastasios Douvikas scored seven minutes into first-half stoppage time with Groningen’s Oliver Antman equalizing ten minutes into first-half stoppage time. Utrecht’s Bas Dost scored in the 76th minute. Djordje Mihailovic subbed out in the 59th minute of AZ’s 1-0 home loss to Sparta Rotterdam to a first-half stoppage time goal. Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk lost 2-0 at Standard Liege in Belgium’s Pro League to a 33rd minute goal and a 39th minute penalty.

Joe Gyau subbed out in the 72nd minute of Degerfors’ 3-1 home win over Halmstad in the Allsvenskan. Falling behind in the 17th, Degerfors’ Abdelkarim Chaouche equalized in the 28th. Diego Camps socred for Degerfors in the 51st with Ramsus Orqvist adding a goal in the 63rd. In Portugal’s Primeira Liga, Reggie Cannon’s Boavista beat Vitoria 2-1 at home. Salvador Agra put Boavista up in the 19th with Vitoria equalizing in the 60th. Gaius Makouta returned the Boavista lead in the 86th. Vitoria saw red two minutes into stoppage time with Boavista’ds Rodrigo Abascal exiting to a red card 11 minutes into stoppage time. Vitoria saw a second red card 12 minutes into stoppage time.

Kenny Saief’s Neftchi won 4-0 at Sumqayit in the Azerbaijan Premier League. Vojlslav Stankovic scored in the 8th, Cesar Colli doubled the lead in the 64th, and Ismayil Zulfugarli made it 3-0 in the 83rd. Keelan Lebon scored Neftchi’s fourth goal in the 85th. Saief saw yellow in stoppage time.

Alejandro Zendejas subbed out in the 72nd minute of Club America’s 2-1 home win over Monterrey in Liga MX. Trailing from the 19th, Diego Contreras equalized for Club America in the 36th. Federico Vinas scored Club America’s second goal in the 79th minute. Monterrey saw red eight minutes into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Matthew Hoppe (Hibernian 1 – Dundee United 2), Timmy Chandler and Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht 1 – Bayer Leverkusen 3), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 2 – Union Berlin 1), George Bello (Arminia Bielefeld 2 – Fortuna Dusseldorf 2), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea 0 – Wolverhampton 1), Tyler Adams (Leeds United 1 – Crystal Palace 5), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace 5 – Leeds United 1), Matt Turner (Arsenal 2 – Liverpool 2), Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town 3 – Watford 2), Matthew Olosunde (PNE 2 – QPR 0), Sergino Dest (AC Milan 0 – Empoli 0), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 2 – RFC Seraing 0), Bryan Reynolds (Westerlo 0 – Anderlecht 0), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp 2 – Cercle Brugge 1), Konrad De La Fuente (Olympiacos 0 – Panathinaikos 2), Caleb Stanko (Lamia 1 – OFI 4), Mix Diskerud (Omonia 1 – Pafos 1), Ventura Alvarado (Juarez 1 – Atlas 1)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA Champions League on Univision: Manchester City vs Bayern Munich at 3pm. The USWNT vs Ireland friendly is on Universo at 7:30pm. Concacaf Champions League on FS1: Violette vs Leon at 8pm and LAFC vs Vancouver at 10:15pm ET.

