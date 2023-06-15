Draw for Leeds, losses for Crystal Palace and Fulham, US Open Cup third round

Wednesday’s soccer news starts in the Premier League where Weston McKennie and Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds United drew 1-1 at home with Leicester City. Aaronson subbed on in the 68th minute and Tyler Adams isn’t available due to injury. Luis Sinisterra put Leeds up in the 20th with Leicester City equalizing in the 80th.

Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace lost 2-0 at Wolverhampton, falling behind to a 3rd minute own-goal and with Wolves converting a penalty four minutes into stoppage time. Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream’s Fulham lost 1-0 at Aston Villa to a 21st minute goal.

“The first-half was clearly not our level, the standards were not at the level we normally play,” Fulham manager Marco Silva said. “We had a lack of desire and will to match the opposition side. In the second-half, even though we didn’t create enough chances to equalize the game at least we were completely different. Our pressure was completely different, much more aggressive on the ball and off the ball.”

In the Eredivisie, Ricardo Pepi’s Groningen lost 1-0 at home to NEC Nijmegen. Groningen’s Laros Duarte saw red in the 82nd and NEC converted a penalty two minutes later. After 30 games, Groningen is in 17th-place with 17 points, 11 points behind 16th-place Excelsior and 15th-place Emmen.

Moving to the third round of the US Open Cup, Charlotte advanced with a 4-1 home win over South Georgia Tormenta. Kamil Jozwiak put Charlotte up in the 24th at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex and played a man up from the 48th minute. Enzo Copetti doubled Charlotte’s lead in the 55th and Derrick Jones made it 3-0 in the 65th. South Georgia scored in the 83rd but Karo Swiderski added a fourth Charlotte goal in the 84th minute. Charlotte’s Brandon Cambridge saw red four minutes into stoppage time.

Minnesota United won 3-1 at Detroit City after falling behind in the 5th minute. United’s Franco Fragapane equalized in the 60th, Emmanuel Iwe put them ahead in the 63rd, and Luis Amarilla finished off the Minnesota goals in the 66th minute.

“This was a difficult game, and we knew it was going to be,” Minnesota coach Adrian Heath said. “For the lads to go in 1-0 down, I thought that after the first 10 minutes, we got a grip of the way they were going to play. Then, we started to get a bit of pressure on them. I thought it was only a matter of time – I said to them at halftime, if we keep the pressure on, keep moving the ball and have an extra pass in their half – I think things will open up for us.”

New England advanced with a 2-1 win over Hartford Athletic at Gillette Stadium. Justin Rennicks scored for the Revs in the 13th and Hartford equalized in the 52nd. The Revs went ahead in the 76th from a Dave Romney goal.

St Louis beat Union Omaha 5-1 at home with Aziel Jackson putting St Louis up in the 3rd and an own-goal doubling the lead in the 48th. City’s Akil Watts made it 3-0 in the 62nd with Jackson scoring again in the 66th. Union Omaha pulled a goal back in the 79th. Eduard Lowen finished off the St Louis scoring in the 86th minute.

Sporting Kansas City shutout Tulsa Athletic 3-0 at home. Sporting KC goalkeeper John Pulskamp saved a Tulsa penalty in the 17th minute, with Sporting taking the lead in the 32nd from a Daniel Salloi goal. Alan Pulido made it 2-0 in the 54th and Marinos Tzionis scored in the 68th. Pulskamp kept the clean sheet with two saves.

“I would say that I had a feeling that tonight was not going to be easy,” Sporting Kansas City coach Peter Vermes said. “I just had a feeling. And I don’t think it was. But I think there was some good things for us tonight as well and especially breaking the seal of the net a little bit and being a little more creative in the final third.”

San Jose lost 1-0 at Monterey Bay to a 26th minute goal. “In terms of bouncing back, it’s about moving forward quickly and getting to work, having a short memory, and that’s what we are going to do,” Earthquakes coach Luchi Gonzalez said. “I have to start with myself. We have to start as staff, but we have the group to do that. We believe. We want to respond, we want to stay united, and we want to be relentless in our next opportunity.”

Also in the soccer news, the US Soccer Federation officially named Matt Crocker as sporting director. “As Sporting Director, my immediate focus will be on supporting the Women’s National Team as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup and on hiring a head coach for the Men’s National Team,” Crocker said in a press statement. “These are critical priorities, and I am committed to ensuring that both have my immediate focus.”

Premier League on USA: Everton vs Newcastle at 2:45pm.La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Valencia vs Real Valladolid at 1:30pm and Athletic vs Sevilla at 4pm. Coppa Italia on CBS Sports: Fiorentina vs Cremonense at 3pm ET.

