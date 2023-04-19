Eintracht advances, Philadelphia with CCL lead

Wednesday’s soccer news starts in the DFB Pokal quarterfinals where Paxten Aaronson subbed on in the 87th minute of Eintracht’s 2-0 home win over Jordan Pefok’s Union Berlin. Pefok subbed on at halftime. Eintracht’s Randal Muani scored in the 11th and 12th minutes. Timmy Chandler was on the bench for Eintracht.

“This evening did us a lot of good, it was a great performance,” Eintracht coach Oliver Glasner said. “I’m pleased we’re through to the semi-finals. We were sensational in the first half and even had the opportunity to put the game to bed earlier. The win was completely deserved in the end. It was important to win again and to keep the clean sheet. It was a wonderful display from the lads.”

Christian Pulisic was on the bench for Chelsea’s 0-0 home draw with Liverpool, their first game under interim coach Bruno Saltor. “We created enough chances to win the game, had two goals disallowed,” Saltor told the club’s official site. ‘The boys gave everything, they played with their heart and you can’t ask for more.” Gaga Slonina wasn’t in the squad for Chelsea.

Moving to the Concacaf Champions League, the Philadelphia Union lead their quarterfinal series with a 1-0 first-leg win over Atlas. Playing a man up at home from a stoppage-time red card, the Union’s Daniel Gazdag converted an 89th minute penalty. The series concludes on April 12 at Jalisco Stadium.

With the three remaining MLS teams on the same side of the bracket, Vancouver hosts LAFC later tonight (10pm ET – FS1). Vancouver is coming off of a 5-0 home win over Montreal while LAFC drew 0-0 at Colorado. Along with Atlas, two other Liga MX teams are also still alive in the Champions League, with Leon taking a 5-0 lead over Violette and Tigres at Motagua in tonight’s early game (8pm ET – FS1).

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Coupe de France on Fox Deportes: Annecy vs Toulouse at 2:45pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Liverpool vs Corinthians at 6pm and Monagas vs Boca Juniors at 8pm ET.

