Goals for Reyna, Green, Boyd, Sargent, Tessmann, Pepi, and Zendejas score, Dike injured

Monday’s soccer news starts with the roundup of USMNT players in Europe, Mexico, and Brazil, specifically the Bundesliga where Paxten Aaronson subbed on in the 55th minute for Eintracht’s 1-1 home draw with Joe Scally’s Gladbach. Falling behind to a 13th minute Jonas Hoffman goal, Eintracht’s Randal Kolo Muani equalized in the 83rd minute. Jordan Pefok subbed on in the 86th minute of Union Berlin’s 1-1 home draw with Bochum. Josip Juranovic put Union Berlin up in the second minute of first-half stoppage time and Bochum equalized from the penalty spot in the 55th. Union Berlin’s Paul Jaeckel saw red in the 61st minute. John Brooks’s Hoffenheim drew 1-1 at Bayern Munich. Trailing from the 17th minute, Hoffenheim’s Andrej Kramaric equalized in the 71st.

Gio Reyna subbed on in the 86th minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 3-3 draw at VfB Stuttgart. Sebastien Haller opened the scoring for Dortmund in the 26th and Donyell Malen doubled the lead in the 33rd. Stuttgart went a man down in the 39th, but pulled a goal back in the 78th and equalized in the 84th. Reyna returned Dortmund’s lead two minutes into stoppage time, but Stuttgart equalized seven minutes later.

In the 2.Bundesliga, Julian Green subbed out two minutes into stoppage time for Furth in their 2-1 home win over Jahn Regensburg. Trailing from the 48th, Green converted a Furth penalty in the 66th and Dickson Abiama scored in the 77th. George Bello subbed on in the 85th minute for Arminia Bielefeld in their 4-2 loss at Karlsruher. Arminia’s Robin Hack scored in the 8th minute. Karlsruher equalized in the 63rd, converted a 70th minute penalty, and made it 3-1 in the 75th. Bryan Lasme pulled a goal back for Arminia in the 80th with Karlsruher scoring again in the 83rd.

Terrence Boyd subbed on in the 65th minute of Kaiserslautern’s 2-0 home win over Hamburg, opening the scoring in the 71st. Aaron Opoku doubled the lead in the 85th. Boyd saw yellow in the 76th minute.

Christian Pulisic subbed out in the 56th minute of Chelsea’s 2-1 home loss to Brighton in the Premier League. Conor Gallagher scored for Chelsea in the 13th with Brighton equalizing in the 42nd and scoring again in the 69th. Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham won 3-1 at Everton. Harrison Reed scored for Fulham in the 22nd with Everton equalizing in the 35th. Harry Wilson returned the Fulham lead in the 51st and Daniel James scored in the 68th.

Zack Steffen’s Middlesbrough beat Josh Sargent’s Norwich City 5-1 in the Championship. Sargent subbed out in the 84th. Aaron Ramsey put Boro up in the 7th, Hayden Hackney doubled the lead in the 41st and Cameron Archer added goals in the 43rd and six minutes into first-half stoppage time. Sargent scored for Norwich in the 45th with Chuba Akpom adding the fifth Middlesbrough goal in the 49th. Daryl Dike subbed out 11 minutes into first-half stoppage time with an Achilles injury in West Brom’s 2-1 win at Stoke City. Falling behind in the 30th. Jayson Molumby scored for West Brom in the 50th and 69th. Stoke saw red five minutes into stoppage time.

Lynden Gooch subbed out in the 63rd minute of Sunderland’s 2-1 home win over Auston Trusty’s Birmingham City. Birmingham City took the lead in the 29th when George Hill scord. Sunderland’s Trai Hume equalized three minutes into stoppage time and Amad Diallo scored in the 75th. Sunderland finished a man down with a red card to Dennis Cirkin in the 78th minute. Ethan Horvath’s Luton Town won 2-0 at Rotherham. Carlton Morris put Luton up in the 45th and Cauley Woodrow made it 2-0 in the 47th.

Malik Tillman subbed out in the 77th minute of Rangers in their 5-2 home win over St Mirren in the Premiership. Rangers took the lead from a 26th minute Todd Cantwell goal with St Mirren equalizing in first-half stoppage time. Fashion Sakala put Rangers up again in the 48th with St Mirren equalizing in the 65th. Alfredo Morales put Rangers up for good in the 79th and scored again in the 81st. Rangers’ Scott Arfield scored in the 86th minute.

Yunus Musah subbed out in the 59th minute of Valencia’s 2-0 home loss to Sevilla in La Liga. Sevilla scored in the 55th and 75th minutes. Erik Palmer-Brown’s Troyes lost 3-1 at Marseille in Ligue 1. Tim Weah subbed out at halftime of Lille’s 2-1 home win ober Montpellier. Trailing from the 24th, Lille’s Jonathan David scored in the 70th and Remy Cabella added a goal in the 72nd.

Tanner Tessmann’s Venezia beat Palermo 3-2 at home in Serie B. Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 88th minute for Venezia. Palermo took the lead in the 5th with Venezia’s Dennis Johnsen scoring in the 19th. Joel Pohjanpalo converted a 61st minute Venezia penalty and Tessmann made it 3-1 in the 63rd. Palermo converted an 86th minute penalty. Ricardo Pepi’s Groningen lost 2-1 at Waalwijk. Down a goal from the 64th, Pepi equalized for Groningen in the 67th. Waalwijk converted a penalty in the 86th.

Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk won 5-2 at home over Anderlecht. Mbwana Samatta scored for Genk in the 36th with Anderlecht equalizing in the 43rd. Aziz Mohammed returned Genk’s lead in first-half stoppage time with Joseph Paintsil scoring in the 49th and Bilal El Khannouss making it 4-1 in the 53rd. Anderlecht scored in the 64th, but Paintsil adding Genk’s fifth goal in the 87th. McKenzie saw yellow in the 9th. Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo drew 0-0 at home with Club Brugge.

Joe Gyau subbed on in the 59th minute for Degerfors in their 2-0 loss at Mjallby in the Allsvenskan.Mjallby scored in the 45th and converted a 66th minute penalty. Sebastian Soto subbed out in the 60th minute of Klagenfurt’s 2-0 home loss to Sturm Graz in the Austrian Bundesliga. Sturm Graz scored in the 63rd and three minutes into stoppage time. Ulysses Llanez subbed on in the 61st minute of St Polten’s 0-0 draw at Grazer AK in the Eerste Liga.

Emmanuel Sabbi’s Odense BK won 2-0 at home over Silkeborg in the Superliga. Bashkim Kadrii scored for OB in the 54th and Naatan Skytta added a goal in the 64th. Kenny Saief’s Neftchi lost 2-1 at home to Gabala in the Azerbaijan Premier League. Down to a 13th minute goal and a 24th minute penalty, Neftchi’s Emin Mahmudov converted a penalty in the 61st.

Haji Wright’s Antalyaspor won 3-1 at home over Alanyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig. Falling behind in the 21st minute, Antalyaspor’s Dogukan Sinik equalized in the 27th and Alassane Ndao scred in the 39th. Alanyaspor went a man down in the 82nd with Antalyaspor’s Bertug Yildirim scoring in the 85th. Aron Johannsson’s Valur lost 2-0 at home to Breidablik in Iceland’s Besta deild. Breidablik scored in the 7th and two minutes into stoppage time. Johannsson saw yellow in the 37th.

Johnny Cardoso subbed out in the 70th minute of Internacional’s 1-1 draw at Fortaleza in Brazil’s Serie A. Wanderson scored for Internacional in the 54th and Fortaleza equalized in the 56th. Alejandro Zendejas subbed out in the 79th minute of Club America’s 3-1 win at Cruz Azul in Liga MX. Trailing from the 12th, Zendejas equalized for Club America in the 42nd. Cruz Azul saw red in first-half stoppage time with Zendejas scoring again in the 47th. Henry Martin finished off the Club America scoring in the 63rd minute.

Did Not Play: Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 – Gladbach 1), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea 1 – Brighton 2), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace 2 – Southampton 0), Matt Turner (Arsenal 2 – West Ham 2), Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town 0 – Swansea City 1), Matthew Olosunde (PNE 0 – Millwall 2), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic 4 – Kilmarnock 1), Matthew Hoppe (Hibernian 1 – Hearts 0), Sergino Dest (AC Milan 1 – Bologna 1), Gianluca Busio (Venezia 3 – Palermo 2), Djordje Mihailovic (AZ 3 – Fortuna Sittard), Taylor Booth (Utrecht 1 – Twente 0), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 0 – Westerlo 0), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp 1 – Kortrijk 0)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA Champions League on Univision: Chelsea vs Real Madrid at 3pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN sport: Fluminense vs The Strongest at 6pm, Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Pereira at 8pm, and Independiente del Valle vs Liverpool at 10pm. beIN en Espanol has Internacional vs Metropolitanos at 6pm ET.

