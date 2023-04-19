Goals for Tillman in the Premiership, Pepi scores in the Eredivisie, League Cup win for Johannsson

Monday’s soccer news starts with the roundup of USMNT players in Europe, Brazil, and Mexico, specifically Scotland’s Premiership. Malik Tillman subbed out in the 85th minute of Rangers’ 2-0 home win over Dundee United. Tillman scored in the 38th and 55th minutes. “Malik hadn’t played for a few weeks and then he scored in the last game at Motherwell, but it was important we got him as many minutes as we could safely and I thought he was good today,” Rangers manager Michael Beale said.

Matthew Hoppe subbed out in the 81st minute of Hibernian’s 3-1 home loss to Motherwell. Trailing from a 7th minute goal and a 54th minute penalty, Hibernian’s Kevin Nisbet scored in the 62nd. Motherwell added a third goal in the 81st minute. Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic won 2-0 at Ross County. Jota converted a penalty five minutes into first-half stoppage time and Alexandro Bernabei doubled the lead five minutes into stoppage time.

Moving to the Eredivisie, Ricardo Pepi’s Groningen lost 3-1 at Fortuna Sittard. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 3rd and 44th, Pepi scored in the 76th. Groningen added a third goal three minutes into stoppage time. Djordje Mihailovic subbed on in the 74th minute of AZ’s 1-1 home draw with Heerenveen. Mihailovic saw yellow in stoppage time. Taylor Booth subbed out in the 64th minute of Utrecht’s 0-0 home draw with Volendam.

Aron Johannsson subbed on in the 59th minute of Valur’s 1-1 draw with KA Akureyri, winning Iceland’s League Cup 3-2 on penalties. Akureyri converted a 71st minute penalty with Valur’s Birkir Saevarsson equalizing two minutes into stoppage time.

Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk beat Oud-Henerlee Leuven 2-1 at home in the Belgian Pro League. Bryan Heynen scored for Genk in the 23rd with Oud-Heverlee Leuven equalizing from the penalty spot in the 56th. Mike Ndayishimiye scored Genk’s winner in the 87th. McKenzie saw yellow in the 54th. Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo lost 3-2 at home to Charleroi. Mathias Fixelles put Westerlo up in the 8th with Charleroi equalizing in the 35th and scoring in the 39th. Westerlo’s Tuur Dierckx equalized from the penalty spot in the 89th with Charleroi scoring two minutes into stoppage time.

Jordan Pefok subbed on in the 77th minute of Union Berlin’s 3-0 home shutout of Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. Sheraldo Becker put Union Berlin up in the 51st, Kevin Behrens doubled the lead in the 65th, and an own-goal made it 3-0 in the 68th minute. Joe Scally’s Gladbach drew 0-0 at Cologne. Scally saw yellow in the 35th minute. John Brooks’s Hoffenheim won 2-1 at Werder Bremen. Andrej Kramaric scored for Hoffenheim in the 50th and Christoph Baumgartner doubled the lead in the 52nd. Werder pulled a goal back in the 76th minute.

Terrence Boyd subbed out in the 79th minute of Kaiserslautern’s 2-2 home draw with Heidenheim in the 2.Bundesliga. Trailing 2-0 to goals in the 53rd and 75th minutes, Kaiserslautern’s Nicolas de Preville scored three minutes into stoppage time and Philipp Hercher equalized in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Julian Green subbed out in the 78th minute of Furth’s 3-2 loss at Paderborn. Trailing 3-0 to goals in the 13th, 61st, and 76th minutes, Furth’s Dickson Abiama scored in the 82nd and Branimir Hrgota added a goal in the 87th.

Brenden Aaronson subbed out in the 65th minute with Weston McKennie subbing on for Leeds United in their 4-1 Premier League loss at Arsenal. Gabriel Jesus converted an Arsenal penalty in the 35th and Ben White made it 2-0 in the 47th. Jesus scored again in the 55th with Rasmus Kristensen pulling a goal back for Leeds in the 76th. Granit Xhaka finished off the Arsenal goals in the 84th minute.

Christian Pulisic subbed on in the 80th minute of Chelsea’s 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa. Chelsea fell behind in the 18th with Villa scoring again in the 56th minute. Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham lost 2-1 at Bournemouth. Fulham’s Andreas Pereira opened the scoring in the 16th, but Bournemouth equalized in the 50th and scored in the 79th minute. Robinson saw yellow in stoppage time.

Lynden Gooch’s Sunderland drew 0-0 at Burnley in the Championship. Daryl Dike subbed on in the 64th and saw yellow in the 69th in West Brom’s 0-0 home draw with Millwall. Duane Holmes subbed out in the 25th minute of Huddersfield Town’s 4-2 home win over Zack Steffen’s Middlesbrough. Marcus Forss scored for Boro in the 43rd with Josh Ruffels equalizing for Huddersfield in the 46th. Huddersfield took the lead from a 54th minute Josh Koroma goal and Matty Pearson added goals in the 57th and 66th minutes. Chuba Akpom pulled a goal back for Boro in the 74th.

Ethan Horvath’s Luton Town won 2-0 at home over Watford. Gabriel Osho put Luton up in the 28th and Allan Campbell scored a minute into stoppage time. Josh Sargent’s Norwich City lost 1-0 at home to Sheffield United to a 62nd minute goal. Auston Trusty’s Birmingham City beat Blackburn 1-0 at home on a 61st minute Reda Khadra goal. Trusty saw yellow in first-half stoppage time.

Luca de la Torre subbed out in the 57th minute of Celta Vigo’s 2-2 home draw with Almeria in La Liga. Down a goal from the 7th, Celta Vigo’s Haris Seferovic scored in the 10th minute. Almeria retook the lead in the 32nd, but Celta Vigo’s Carles Perez equalized in the 42nd.

In Ligue 1, Erik Palmer-Brown’s Troyes lost 1-0 at Auxerre to a 73rd minute goal. Tim Weah subbed out in the 82nd minute of Lille’s 3-1 home win over Lorient. Remy Cabella scored for Lille in the 13th with Lorient equalizing in the 77th and going a man down in the 79th. Lille’s Edon Zhegrova scored in the 89th and a minute into stoppage time. Weah saw yellow in the 51st.

Tanner Tessmann started and Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 74th minute of Venezia’s 3-2 home win over Como in Serie B. Trailing from the 8th minute, Venezia’s Antonio Candela equalized in the 45th, Tommaso Milanese made it 2-1 in the 48th, and Joel Pohjanpalo scored in the 50th. Como saw red five minutes into stoppage time. Novakovich saw yellow in the 77th minute.

Reggie Cannon’s Boavista lost 4-2 at Maritomo in the Primeira Liga. Falling behind 3-0 to goals in the 3rd, 22nd, and 50th minutes, Salvador Agra pulled a goal back for Boavista in the 59th and Bruno Lourenco scored in the 87th. Maritimo added a fourth goal five minutes into stoppage time. Cannon saw yellow in the 65th. Caleb Stanko subbed on in the 79th minute for Lamia in the 79th for their 3-1 win at Panetolikos in the Greek Super League. Down a goal from the 55th, LAmia’s Jeison Medina equalized in the 66th and Ruben Martinez scored in the 67th and four minutes into stoppage time.

Moving to the Austrian Bundesliga, Sebastian Soto subbed on at halftime for Klagenfurt’s 3-0 home loss to RB Leipzig. Klagenfurt fell behind in the 16th. RB Salzburg converted again in the 63rd and scored again in the 69th. Emmanuel Sabbi subbed out in the 78th minute for Odense BK in their 3-1 home loss to Midtjylland in the Superliga. Down 2-0 from goals in the 9th and 14th, Sabbi scored for OB in the 31st. Midtjylland scored again a minute into stoppage time.

Kenny Saief’s – Neftchi drew 1-1 at Zira in the Azerbaijan Premier League. Keelan Lebon put Neftchi up in the 12th with an own-goal leveling the score in the 70th. Alejandro Zendejas subbed on in the 54th minute for Club America in their 2-2 home draw with Leon in Liga MX. Trailing from a first-half stoppage time goal, Diego Contreras equalized for Club America in the 63rd. Zendejas assisted on Henry Martin’s goal in the 68th with Leon equalizing four minutes into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Timmy Chandler and Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht 1 – Bochum 1), George Bello (Arminia Bielefeld 3 – Holstein Kiel 2), Matt Turner (Arsenal 4 – Leeds 1), Tyler Adams (Leeds United 1 – Arsenal 4), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea 0 – Aston Villa 2), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace 2 – Leicester City 1), Matthew Olosunde (PNE 3 – Blackpool 1), Sergino Dest (AC Milan 4- Napoli 0), Gianluca Busio (Venezia 3 – Como 2), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp 2 – Zulte Waregem 0), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 3 – Mechelen 0), Joe Gyau (Degerfors 1 – Hammarby 3), Konrad De La Fuente (Olympiacos 2 – Aris 2), Romain Gall (FK Mladost GAT 2 – Crvena Zvezda 4), Mix Diskerud (Omonia 2 – Pafos 0), Ventura Alvarado (Juarez 0 – Puebla 2)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

KNVB Beker on GolTV: Spakenburg vs PSV at 2pm. Premier League on USA: Leeds vs Nottingham Forest at 2:45pm. DFB Pokal on ESPN2: Bayern Munich vs Freiburg at 2:45pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: The Strongest vs River Plate at 6pm, Medellin vs Internacional at 8pm, and Metropolitanos vs Nacional at 10pm. Concacaf Champions League on FS1: Philadelphia vs Atlas at 8pm and Leon vs Violette at 10pm ET.

