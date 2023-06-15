Goals for Wright, win for Steffen’s Middlesbrough, draw for Horvath’s Luton Town

Thursday’s soccer news starts in Turkey’s Super Lig, where Haji Wright’s Antalyaspor drew 3-3 at Istanbulspor. Down a goal from the 6th, Antalyaspor’s Fernando equalized in the 42nd minute. With Istanbulspor back in front in the 45th, Wright equalized in the 51st. Istanbulspor regained the lead in the 55th, with Wright converting an 88th minute penalty to level the score.

Zack Steffen’s Middlesbrough beat Hull City 3-1 at home in the Championship after falling behind in the 41st minute. Boro’s Hayden Hackney equalized in the 55th, Cameron Archer scored in the 58th, and Chuba Akpom finished off the scoring in the 61st minute. Ethan Horvath’s Luton Town drew 1-1 at Reading. Trailing from the 51st and up a man from the 56th, Luton Town’s Carlton Morris equalized in the 81st minute.

“We went in search of the winner, couldn’t quite get it, but I think it’s a great night for the football club, I really do,” Luton Town manager Rob Edwards said. “We’ve guaranteed a play-off spot with three games to go. Of course we wanted to win the game, we’ll still keep our foot down and try to keep winning every game, but we’ve got to celebrate this as well tonight.”

Josh Sargent’s Norwich City drew 1-1 at Queens Park Rangers. Down a goal from the 9th, Norwich’s Adam Idah equalized in the 46th minute. Matthew Olosunde wasn’t in the squad for Preston North End’s 4-2 loss at Swansea City. Trailing 3-0 from goals in the 2nd, 35th, and 44th minutes, Preston’s Thomas Cannon scored in the 48th and Troy Parrott added a goal in the 71st. Swansea went a man down in the 90th and scored again four minutes into stoppage time.

Also in the soccer news, Sergino Dest’s AC Milan will play Inter Milan in the semifinals of the 2022-23 Champions League, with Inter knocking out Benfica 5-3 on aggregate. On the other side of the bracket, Real Madrid plays Manchester City who advanced 4-1 on aggregate over Bayern Munich. With AC Milan knocking out fellow Serie A club Napoli, Italy’s topflight advanced its maximum number of clubs to the semifinals, with the AC Milan vs Inter Milan series beginning on May 10 and Real Madrid hosting Manchester City the day before.

“We deserve this semifinal,” Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi said. “It was a dream but now we’re here and we’ll play it big. I’m happy for the lads and their journey. We started from a very difficult group with Bayern and Barcelona but we were good, united together with the fans, who helped us a lot. We work every day to live these days that have been missing here at Inter for many years.”

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Premier League on USA: Arsenal vs Southampton at 3pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Angers vs PSG at 3pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Espanyol vs Cadiz at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Casa Pia vs Braga at 3:15pm ET.

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Photo by James Heaton – News Images via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com