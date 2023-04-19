LAFC and Philadelphia advance in the CCL, Chelsea trails Real Madrid in UCL

Thursday’s soccer news starts with the Concacaf Champions League, picking up LAFC beating Vancouver 3-0 at home on Tuesday to close out that quarterfinal series 6-0 on aggregate. Carlos Vela extended the first-leg lead from the penalty spot in the 8th, scoring again in the 31st. Jose Cifuentes finished off the LA scoring in the 65th with goalkeeper John McCarthy making six saves to keep the clean sheet.

“I’m pleased with the progression of the team and it’s a competition, we really want to continue on it,” LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo said. “If we have a chance to win, we would love that, but the semifinals will be very tough. All the teams left in the in the tournament are quite strong so it becomes much, much closer. However, we’re looking forward to the challenge and opportunity.”

LAFC learned on Wednesday night that they’ll play Philadelphia in the semifinals, with the Union drawing 2-2 on the night to beat Atlas 3-2 on aggregate. Atlas took the lead at home on an 11th minute goal. The Union’s Julian Carranza equalized in the 28th, with Atlas scoring a minute into first-half stoppage time. Carranza scored again in the 78th minute. Atlas finished a man down to an 87th minute red card.

In UEFA’s Champions League, Christian Pulisic was on the bench for Chelsea’s 2-0 loss at Real Madrid in the opening leg of their quarterfinal series. Real Madrid scored in the 21st and Chelsea went a man down in the 59th with a red card to Ben Chilwell. Real Madrid scored again in the 74th.

“I think there were some good things from our display but the result is a reality,” Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said. “I’ve said to the players in the dressing room though, special things can happen at Stamford Bridge. If you don’t believe in top level sport then things don’t happen for you. The mindset and the belief are a percentage of the game. The fans will believe, they will come and support us. I’ve been involved in games that have changed. The possibilities are ours for the taking.”

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Rayo Vallecano vs Osasuna at 3pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Toulouse vs Lyon at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Famalicao vs Vitoria Guimaraes at 3:15pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Necaxa vs Puebla at 9pm ET.

Photo by LAFC